Italian Serie A
TorinoTorino1Inter MilanInter Milan1

Torino 1-1 Inter Milan: Alexis Sanchez earns late draw as Napoli move second

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Alexis Sanchez scores for Inter Milan against Torino
Sanchez found a way past the impressive Berisha in injury time

Alexis Sanchez snatched an injury-time equaliser for champions Inter Milan but they lost ground in the Serie A title race with a draw at Torino.

Simone Inzaghi's side fell behind to an early Gleison Bremer finish and Torino - winless in six league games - had keeper Etrit Berisha in inspired form.

The Albanian denied Lautaro Martinez, Hakan Calhanoglu and Federico Dimarco.

Edin Dzeko headed over late on but still had time to tee up Sanchez on 93 minutes, who fired in off a post.

Th result means Inter have just one win in their last five league games and their form has seen them drop to third in the table after Napoli moved second with a 2-1 win at Verona earlier on Sunday.

Victor Osimhen struck twice to give Napoli back-to-back away wins but AC Milan may consider themselves the major winners in the title race over the weekend after their 1-0 win over Empoli on Saturday.

Stefano Pioli's side hold a three-point lead over Napoli and a four-point advantage on Inter, who have a game in hand.

Blessin makes it seven-straight draws

Elsewhere on Sunday Lorenzo Pellegrini converted a 94th-minute penalty to earn Roma a 1-1 draw at Udinese, who had led from the 14th minute when Nahuel Molina struck superbly from range.

Jose Mourinho's side stay sixth in the table, while fifth-placed Atalanta were held to a goalless draw at home by 19th-placed Genoa, who have now drawn all seven matches under coach Alexander Blessin.

Atalanta are now eight points behind fourth-placed Juventus, albeit with a game in hand, after failing to put away their chances, with Luis Muriel striking the post in the first half and Mario Pasalic lifting over with the goal at his mercy on the hour mark.

Line-ups

Torino

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Berisha
  • 26DjidjiSubstituted forIzzoat 51'minutesBooked at 78mins
  • 3Silva Nascimento
  • 99BuongiornoSubstituted forRodríguezat 76'minutes
  • 17SingoSubstituted forAnsaldiat 77'minutes
  • 10LukicSubstituted forRicciat 82'minutes
  • 38Mandragora
  • 27Vojvoda
  • 4Pobega
  • 14Brekalo
  • 9BelottiSubstituted forSanabriaat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Izzo
  • 11Pjaca
  • 13Rodríguez
  • 15Ansaldi
  • 19Sanabria
  • 28Ricci
  • 31Milan
  • 70Warming
  • 77Linetty
  • 89Gemello

Inter Milan

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Handanovic
  • 37Skriniar
  • 13RanocchiaBooked at 67mins
  • 95BastoniBooked at 31minsSubstituted forDimarcoat 45'minutesBooked at 81mins
  • 36Darmian
  • 23BarellaBooked at 90mins
  • 8VecinoSubstituted forVidalat 68'minutes
  • 20CalhanogluSubstituted forCorreaat 76'minutes
  • 14PerisicSubstituted forGosensat 45'minutesBooked at 84mins
  • 10MartínezSubstituted forSánchezat 68'minutes
  • 9Dzeko

Substitutes

  • 2Dumfries
  • 5Gagliardini
  • 7Sánchez
  • 11Kolarov
  • 18Gosens
  • 19Correa
  • 21Cordaz
  • 22Vidal
  • 32Dimarco
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 88Caicedo
  • 97Radu
Referee:
Marco Guida

Match Stats

Home TeamTorinoAway TeamInter Milan
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home13
Away14
Shots on Target
Home4
Away7
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home15
Away17

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Torino 1, Inter Milan 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Torino 1, Inter Milan 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Alexis Sánchez (Inter Milan).

  4. Post update

    Samuele Ricci (Torino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Torino 1, Inter Milan 1. Alexis Sánchez (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Edin Dzeko.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tommaso Pobega (Torino) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Josip Brekalo with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Robin Gosens (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Cristian Ansaldi (Torino).

  9. Booking

    Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card.

  10. Post update

    Hand ball by Joaquín Correa (Inter Milan).

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Edin Dzeko (Inter Milan) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Federico Dimarco with a cross.

  12. Post update

    Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Mërgim Vojvoda (Torino).

  14. Booking

    Robin Gosens (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Robin Gosens (Inter Milan).

  16. Post update

    Cristian Ansaldi (Torino) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Andrea Ranocchia (Inter Milan).

  18. Post update

    Tommaso Pobega (Torino) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Robin Gosens (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nicolò Barella with a cross.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Torino. Samuele Ricci replaces Sasa Lukic.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 13th March 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan29196455292663
2Napoli29186551213060
3Inter Milan28178361233859
4Juventus29168545261956
5Atalanta28139650311948
6Roma29146947351248
7Lazio28137857421546
8Fiorentina281441047371046
9Hellas Verona29118105446841
10Sassuolo29101095148340
11Torino2898113429535
12Bologna2896133243-1133
13Empoli2988134054-1432
14Udinese2761293544-930
15Spezia2985163050-2029
16Sampdoria2975173751-1426
17Cagliari29510142853-2525
18Venezia2757152551-2622
19Genoa29116122247-2519
20Salernitana2737172263-4116
View full Italian Serie A table

