Last updated on .From the section European Football

Sanchez found a way past the impressive Berisha in injury time

Alexis Sanchez snatched an injury-time equaliser for champions Inter Milan but they lost ground in the Serie A title race with a draw at Torino.

Simone Inzaghi's side fell behind to an early Gleison Bremer finish and Torino - winless in six league games - had keeper Etrit Berisha in inspired form.

The Albanian denied Lautaro Martinez, Hakan Calhanoglu and Federico Dimarco.

Edin Dzeko headed over late on but still had time to tee up Sanchez on 93 minutes, who fired in off a post.

Th result means Inter have just one win in their last five league games and their form has seen them drop to third in the table after Napoli moved second with a 2-1 win at Verona earlier on Sunday.

Victor Osimhen struck twice to give Napoli back-to-back away wins but AC Milan may consider themselves the major winners in the title race over the weekend after their 1-0 win over Empoli on Saturday.

Stefano Pioli's side hold a three-point lead over Napoli and a four-point advantage on Inter, who have a game in hand.

Blessin makes it seven-straight draws

Elsewhere on Sunday Lorenzo Pellegrini converted a 94th-minute penalty to earn Roma a 1-1 draw at Udinese, who had led from the 14th minute when Nahuel Molina struck superbly from range.

Jose Mourinho's side stay sixth in the table, while fifth-placed Atalanta were held to a goalless draw at home by 19th-placed Genoa, who have now drawn all seven matches under coach Alexander Blessin.

Atalanta are now eight points behind fourth-placed Juventus, albeit with a game in hand, after failing to put away their chances, with Luis Muriel striking the post in the first half and Mario Pasalic lifting over with the goal at his mercy on the hour mark.