Match ends, Barcelona 4, Osasuna 0.
Ferran Torres scored twice as Barcelona continued their impressive run of form by beating Osasuna for a fourth La Liga win in a row.
Former Manchester City striker Torres opened the scoring early on from the penalty spot after Gavi was fouled.
He got his second soon after with a clinical finish following a great through ball by Ousmane Dembele.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang stabbed in from another Dembele assist before substitute Riqui Puig added a fourth.
The 22-year-old showed great composure after his initial shot had been parried, taking the ball round the goalkeeper and cutting inside two defenders before curling in.
Aubameyang's goal, meanwhile, was his fifth in six La Liga games since joining from Arsenal, making him the second-fastest Barcelona player to reach five goals in the competition in the 21st century, after Samuel Eto'o in 2004 and Zlatan Ibrahimovic in 2009.
The win moved Barcelona up to third on 51 points, although they remain way off the pace in the title battle with leaders Real Madrid on 63 points.
Osasuna, meanwhile, are 11th.
Line-ups
Barcelona
Formation 4-3-3
- 1ter Stegen
- 8Alves da Silva
- 3PiquéSubstituted forLengletat 62'minutes
- 24García
- 18AlbaSubstituted forMinguezaat 79'minutes
- 16González LópezSubstituted forPuig Martíat 73'minutes
- 5Busquets
- 30Paez Gaviria
- 7Dembélé
- 25AubameyangSubstituted forDepayat 73'minutes
- 19TorresSubstituted forBraithwaiteat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Dest
- 4Araújo
- 6Puig Martí
- 9Depay
- 11Traoré
- 12Braithwaite
- 13Murara Neto
- 15Lenglet
- 17de Jong
- 21de Jong
- 22Mingueza
- 36Tenas
Osasuna
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Herrera
- 2Vidal MirallesBooked at 13mins
- 5GarcíaBooked at 15minsSubstituted forHernándezat 45'minutes
- 3Álvaro Armado
- 16Valdés Díaz
- 33BenitoSubstituted forBudimirat 67'minutes
- 7Moncayola
- 24TorróSubstituted forGarcíaat 45'minutesBooked at 89mins
- 14GarcíaSubstituted forTorresat 45'minutes
- 28MartínezSubstituted forBrasanacat 73'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 18Kike
Substitutes
- 4García
- 6Sanjurjo
- 8Brasanac
- 10Torres
- 11Barja Alfonso
- 13Pérez
- 15Ramalho
- 17Budimir
- 20Martínez Gonzálvez
- 21Pérez
- 23Hernández
- 39Sánchez
- Referee:
- Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea
- Attendance:
- 54,507
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home72%
- Away28%
- Shots
- Home24
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away4
Live Text
Post update
Booking
Darko Brasanac (Osasuna) is shown the yellow card.
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barcelona 4, Osasuna 0.
Post update
Foul by Eric García (Barcelona).
Post update
Ante Budimir (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Unai García (Osasuna) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Óscar Mingueza (Barcelona).
Post update
Ante Budimir (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Memphis Depay (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Dani Alves with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Roberto Torres (Osasuna) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Juan Cruz.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Martin Braithwaite replaces Ferran Torres.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Óscar Mingueza replaces Jordi Alba.
Post update
Offside, Barcelona. Gavi tries a through ball, but Memphis Depay is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt saved. Memphis Depay (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dani Alves with a through ball.
Post update
Offside, Osasuna. Jon Moncayola tries a through ball, but Darko Brasanac is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Gavi (Barcelona).
Post update
Unai García (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Barcelona 4, Osasuna 0. Riqui Puig (Barcelona) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner following a corner.
Post update
Attempt saved. Riqui Puig (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé.
Post update
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Jon Moncayola.