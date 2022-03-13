Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Glasgow City and Rangers remain separated by a point at the top of SWPL1 after both won on Sunday.

Leaders and defending champions City beat third-placed Celtic 2-1 at Petershill Park.

Rangers, who have two games in hand, were comfortable 4-0 winners away to Hamilton Academical.

Hibernian were the day's biggest winners, 7-1 against Motherwell, while Aberdeen defeated Partick Thistle 2-1 and Spartans beat Hearts 4-0.

Priscila Chinchilla and Clare Shine scored in the first half for Glasgow, with Charlie Wellings reducing Celtic's deficit after the break.

Kayla McCoy's double and one each from Jane Ross and Janni Arnth secured Rangers' victory.

Alexa Coyle netted twice, Joelle Murray headed home and Amy Gallacher converted a penalty as Hibs built up a 4-0 half-time lead. Eilidh Adams, with two, and another from Gallacher extended the rout before Amy Anderson's late consolation for Motherwell.

Aberdeen trailed to Cara McBrearty's early strike for Partick Thistle until the 59th minute when Bayley Hutchison scored the first of two goals that resulted in an away win.

Spartans breezed past with Louise Mason netting twice, Caley Gibb on target and Emma McFayden getting a goal on her debut.