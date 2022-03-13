Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Jennifer Hermoso is on the scoresheet as Barca thrash Real Madrid 5-0

Barcelona have been crowned champions of the women's Primera Division for a third season in a row after thrashing Real Madrid 5-0 in El Clasico.

The Catalans, who have a 100% record in the league this season, are 22 points clear at the top with six games left.

Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas scored twice at the end of the first half to put the hosts in control.

Goals from Patri Guijarro and Jennifer Hermoso, along with Babett Peter's own goal, saw Barca win the title in style.

Jonatan Giraldez's side have been unstoppable in the league this season, winning all 24 of their games played so far, scoring 136 goals and only conceding six.

They remain on course for four trophies this season, after winning the Spanish Super Cup in January.

Last season, under coach Lluis Cortes, Barcelona clinched an historic treble by winning the league, Champions League and Copa de la Reina.

Barca will face their Spanish rivals Real Madrid again this month in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, while in the domestic cup competition they will take on Real Sociedad next week.

The title is the seventh in Barca's history, putting them two ahead of their nearest rivals Athletic Club.