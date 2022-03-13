Last updated on .From the section Welsh

C ardiff City had lost to Swansea City in the 2018 final

Cardiff Met will face Cardiff City in the FAW Women's Cup final.

Met, who won the last final to be contested in 2019, were 4-1 winners against Pontypridd at Barry's Jenner Park.

Alana Murphy put Pontypridd ahead but goals from, Laura-May Walkley, Lucy Finch and Shannon Evans' brace saw Met secure victory.

City were 4-3 winners over 2021 Welsh Premier League champions Swansea City at Penydarren Park in Merthyr.