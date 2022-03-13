Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 3, Bordeaux 0.
Paris St-Germain fans booed their own players despite cruising to victory over Bordeaux in Ligue 1.
Neymar and Lionel Messi were among the players booed after PSG were knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid on Wednesday.
Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring at the Parc des Princes, before Neymar doubled the hosts' lead after the break.
Leandro Paredes added a third as PSG stretched their lead at the top of the table to 15 points.
Mauricio Pochettino's players were met by a cold reception as they took to the field following their exit from the Champions League.
It follows calls by some fans for club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and sporting director Leonardo to resign.
Neymar and Messi's former Barcelona team-mates Luis Suarez and Cesc Fabregas have since both posted messages of support for the pair on their social media platforms.
Line-ups
PSG
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Navas
- 2HakimiSubstituted forKehrerat 88'minutes
- 5Marquinhos
- 3Kimpembe
- 25Tavares MendesSubstituted forDialloat 84'minutes
- 8ParedesBooked at 39mins
- 15Danilo
- 18WijnaldumSubstituted forDraxlerat 88'minutes
- 10Neymar
- 30Messi
- 7Mbappé
Substitutes
- 9Icardi
- 17Dagba
- 22Diallo
- 23Draxler
- 24Kehrer
- 27Gueye
- 28Ebimbe
- 34Simons
- 50G Donnarumma
Bordeaux
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 16Poussin
- 2Gregersen
- 15Guedes Filho
- 5Ahmedhodzic
- 25Kwateng
- 8OnanaSubstituted forIgnatenkoat 68'minutes
- 23GuilavoguiBooked at 40mins
- 28OudinBooked at 45minsSubstituted forMensahat 69'minutes
- 29ElisSubstituted forMaraat 68'minutes
- 19AdliSubstituted forDilrosunat 81'minutes
- 18HwangSubstituted forNiangat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Medioub
- 6Ignatenko
- 10Niang
- 11Mara
- 13Rodrigues Barbosa
- 14Mensah
- 21Dilrosun
- 22Pembélé
- 40Malbec
- Referee:
- François Letexier
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 3, Bordeaux 0.
Post update
Attempt saved. M'Baye Niang (Bordeaux) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gideon Mensah.
Post update
Corner, Bordeaux. Conceded by Marquinhos.
Post update
Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Enock Kwateng (Bordeaux).
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Thilo Kehrer replaces Achraf Hakimi.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Julian Draxler replaces Georginio Wijnaldum.
Post update
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Lionel Messi tries a through ball, but Kylian Mbappé is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Leandro Paredes.
Post update
Attempt blocked. M'Baye Niang (Bordeaux) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Danylo Ignatenko.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Abdou Diallo replaces Nuno Mendes.
Substitution
Substitution, Bordeaux. Javairô Dilrosun replaces Yacine Adli.
Substitution
Substitution, Bordeaux. M'Baye Niang replaces Hwang Ui-Jo.
Post update
Foul by Neymar (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Stian Rode Gregersen (Bordeaux) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Yacine Adli (Bordeaux) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt missed. Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Danylo Ignatenko (Bordeaux) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt saved. Hwang Ui-Jo (Bordeaux) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Enock Kwateng with a cross.
- The Instagram Effect: What power does the platform hold over us?
- 'It's really dangerous': Dive into a raw and unfiltered motorsport with promise of high-speed crashes