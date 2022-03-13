Last updated on .From the section European Football

Neymar scored his side's second goal and was among some Paris St-Germain players booed by their own fans

Paris St-Germain fans booed their own players despite cruising to victory over Bordeaux in Ligue 1.

Neymar and Lionel Messi were among the players booed after PSG were knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring at the Parc des Princes, before Neymar doubled the hosts' lead after the break.

Leandro Paredes added a third as PSG stretched their lead at the top of the table to 15 points.

Mauricio Pochettino's players were met by a cold reception as they took to the field following their exit from the Champions League.

It follows calls by some fans for club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and sporting director Leonardo to resign.

Neymar and Messi's former Barcelona team-mates Luis Suarez and Cesc Fabregas have since both posted messages of support for the pair on their social media platforms.