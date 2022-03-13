Paris Saint Germain v Bordeaux

Goal! Paris Saint Germain 3, Bordeaux 0. Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.
Line-ups
PSG
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Navas
- 2Hakimi
- 5Marquinhos
- 3Kimpembe
- 25Tavares Mendes
- 8ParedesBooked at 39mins
- 15Danilo
- 18Wijnaldum
- 10Neymar
- 30Messi
- 7Mbappé
Substitutes
- 9Icardi
- 17Dagba
- 22Diallo
- 23Draxler
- 24Kehrer
- 27Gueye
- 28Ebimbe
- 34Simons
- 50G Donnarumma
Bordeaux
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 16Poussin
- 2Gregersen
- 15Guedes Filho
- 5Ahmedhodzic
- 25Kwateng
- 8Onana
- 23GuilavoguiBooked at 40mins
- 28OudinBooked at 45mins
- 29Elis
- 19Adli
- 18Hwang
Substitutes
- 3Medioub
- 6Ignatenko
- 10Niang
- 11Mara
- 13Rodrigues Barbosa
- 14Mensah
- 21Dilrosun
- 22Pembélé
- 40Malbec
- Referee:
- François Letexier
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away8
Live Text
Goal!
Post update
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Lionel Messi tries a through ball, but Kylian Mbappé is caught offside.
Post update
Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Enock Kwateng (Bordeaux).
Goal!
Goal! Paris Saint Germain 2, Bordeaux 0. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Achraf Hakimi.
Post update
Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Josuha Guilavogui (Bordeaux).
Post update
Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Yacine Adli (Bordeaux).
Second Half
Second Half begins Paris Saint Germain 1, Bordeaux 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 1, Bordeaux 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Enock Kwateng (Bordeaux) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Booking
Remi Oudin (Bordeaux) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Remi Oudin (Bordeaux).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Georginio Wijnaldum.
Post update
Foul by Georginio Wijnaldum (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Alberth Elis (Bordeaux) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Josuha Guilavogui (Bordeaux) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card.