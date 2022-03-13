French Ligue 1
PSGParis Saint Germain3BordeauxBordeaux0

Paris Saint Germain v Bordeaux

Line-ups

PSG

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Navas
  • 2Hakimi
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 25Tavares Mendes
  • 8ParedesBooked at 39mins
  • 15Danilo
  • 18Wijnaldum
  • 10Neymar
  • 30Messi
  • 7Mbappé

Substitutes

  • 9Icardi
  • 17Dagba
  • 22Diallo
  • 23Draxler
  • 24Kehrer
  • 27Gueye
  • 28Ebimbe
  • 34Simons
  • 50G Donnarumma

Bordeaux

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 16Poussin
  • 2Gregersen
  • 15Guedes Filho
  • 5Ahmedhodzic
  • 25Kwateng
  • 8Onana
  • 23GuilavoguiBooked at 40mins
  • 28OudinBooked at 45mins
  • 29Elis
  • 19Adli
  • 18Hwang

Substitutes

  • 3Medioub
  • 6Ignatenko
  • 10Niang
  • 11Mara
  • 13Rodrigues Barbosa
  • 14Mensah
  • 21Dilrosun
  • 22Pembélé
  • 40Malbec
Referee:
François Letexier

Match Stats

Home TeamPSGAway TeamBordeaux
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home8
Away8
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home2
Away8

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Paris Saint Germain 3, Bordeaux 0. Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.

  2. Post update

    Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Lionel Messi tries a through ball, but Kylian Mbappé is caught offside.

  3. Post update

    Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Enock Kwateng (Bordeaux).

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Paris Saint Germain 2, Bordeaux 0. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Achraf Hakimi.

  6. Post update

    Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Josuha Guilavogui (Bordeaux).

  8. Post update

    Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Yacine Adli (Bordeaux).

  10. Second Half

    Second Half begins Paris Saint Germain 1, Bordeaux 0.

  11. Half Time

    First Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 1, Bordeaux 0.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Enock Kwateng (Bordeaux) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

  13. Booking

    Remi Oudin (Bordeaux) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Remi Oudin (Bordeaux).

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Georginio Wijnaldum.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Georginio Wijnaldum (Paris Saint Germain).

  18. Post update

    Alberth Elis (Bordeaux) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Booking

    Josuha Guilavogui (Bordeaux) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Booking

    Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card.

Top Stories