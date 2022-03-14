Liel Abada struck late as Celtic beat Dundee United 1-0 in January

Scottish Cup: Dundee United v Celtic Venue: Tannadice Park Date: Monday, 14 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & highlights on BBC One Scotland from 22:35

Celtic, Rangers, Hearts and Hibernian have never made up the four spots in the Scottish Cup semi-finals - and Dundee United are hoping that remains the case.

United stand between Celtic and the final place in Monday's draw, which will take place immediately after their quarter-final at Tannadice.

It's a chance to get back to Hampden for the Tannadice club and exorcise the demons of last season's last-four loss to Hibernian.

But can they defeat the club that has won the tournament the most?

Courts targets first win over Celtic

Two of this season's Premiership encounters between Dundee United and Celtic have been tight.

Back in September, Courts' men recovered from the loss of an early goal to secure a 1-1 draw at Celtic Park. Then, in January, Celtic took until the 90th minute to nab a 1-0 win.

Ian Harkes has registered Dundee United's only goal against Celtic this season

In between the games in Glasgow, Celtic recorded a comfortable 3-0 win at Tannadice, meaning Courts is still looking for his first win against the Glasgow giants.

"It's a huge game, we are not favourites, we are up against one of the best teams in the league, in great form," Courts told DUTV.

"But also it's a team we have fared reasonably well against from a performance perspective and a game-plan perspective. We are at this stage of the competition because we deserve it, and we are motivated to progress.

"When the draw was made, I would be lying if I said I wanted to play on a Monday night. But once you get your head around that and you understand that it's at home, under the lights, the club have retained the Shed [stand], and we are going to be supported by a really big following against a top team - it just whets your appetite."

'Hampden the ultimate incentive'

Courts was less than a popular choice when appointed as Micky Mellon's successor in the summer, with fans groups writing to the club's board in protest.

However, he has ingratiated himself to the support with some good results and blooding youngsters. United are seventh in a tight top flight, level on points with the team above them, Livingston.

And now, Courts faces a season-defining four-game spell that will determine whether or not the team have Hampden and top-six Premiership football to look forward to.

Unlike last season's semi-finals, the national stadium will be full when the last four compete for a place in May's final.

"We as a team and a football club have to look to put on a performance for the fans and target taking them to Hampden," Courts added. "That's the ultimate incentive.

"We know it's going to be a tough ask but the incentive to take the fans and this football club to Hampden, the motivation doesn't get any bigger than that."

'Best level' warning from treble-chasing Celtic

Tom Rogic (left) scored a stunning goal in Celtic's 3-0 Tannadice win

Celtic have already enjoyed two full houses at Hampden this season in their League Cup semi-final and final wins against St Johnstone and Hibernian in the autumn.

Ange Postecoglou's side are top of the Premiership and the Australian has the chance to emulate his two immediate predecessors Neil Lennon and Brendan Rodgers by winning the domestic treble.

And the Celtic boss expects the tie to be more open than league games.

"When you get to this time of the year you see how much a point means to teams," Postecoglou said. "That can be fairly constricting, whereas in cup competitions you kind of say 'well let's just go for it' and there is an opportunity there for teams to advance.

"It doesn't mean that teams are all of a sudden just going to open up, but I just think that whenever the game is 0-0, teams will have a little bit more of a go.

"My sense is that our training is at the best level it has been all year, so that is the kind of stuff I look at and you hope that transfers into the game."