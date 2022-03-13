Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Nick Candy is a boyhood Chelsea fan

British businessman Nick Candy has said he will give a Chelsea supporter a seat on the board if he buys the club from Roman Abramovich and has offered to help fund the Premier League side while their owner is subject to UK sanctions.

Abramovich had his British assets - including Chelsea - frozen by the government as part of its response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The move put the club's sale on hold.

Candy's interest in going ahead with a takeover bid was set out last week.

The freezing of Abramovich's assets halted the sale process on Thursday while answers were sought from the government about the implications of the sanctions.

Action taken against Abramovich is intended to stop the Russian making money from Chelsea.

The government is open to considering an addition to the special licence it granted the club that would allow a sale to go ahead. However it has not been granted yet.

"Should his bid be successful, Mr Candy would advocate for a fan representative to join the board so supporters become part of the decision-making process," a spokesperson for the 49-year-old businessman said.

"Mr Candy cares hugely about the future of the club and believes that the fans and the community are central to its continued success."

Dan Silver from the Chelsea Supporters' Trust said thy want to get "someone on board who will veto any crazy moves" made at the club.

"This is one of the most important moments in our history moving forward," he added.

"Mr Abramovich has gone, we have to focus on the football club moving forward. We have to focus on the best possible owners so we don't have a repeat in the future."

A spokesperson for Candy confirmed that he will be at Stamford Bridge for Chelsea's home game against Newcastle on Sunday.

The fixture is the first since Abramovich was sanctioned and goes ahead because of the special licence from the government.

It allows fixtures to be fulfilled, staff to be paid and existing ticket-holders to attend matches.

Chelsea, however, cannot receive money for match tickets which have not already been sold, future gate receipts for FA Cup games or money from merchandise sold via the club shop.

The European champions will also be unable to buy or sell players, or offer new contracts, while the sanctions are in place on Abramovich and he still owns the club.

Chelsea's also had its credit card facilities temporarily suspended while banks assess the implications of sanctions.

Candy has since offered to provide finance.

"If the club requires money to operate in the short term, Mr Candy would be happy to help ensure it has the necessary financial resources, subject to government approval," his spokesperson said.