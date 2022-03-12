Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Steven Gerrard is enjoying watching a "really exciting title race" after departing Rangers for Aston Villa in November and says memories of last year's Scottish Premiership success "will stay with me for a long time". (Daily Record) external-link

Ange Postecoglou hopes Champions League football will persuade Jota and Cameron Carter-Vickers to stay at Celtic but the manager is prepared for his loan stars leaving if they get better offers. (Daily Record) external-link

Manager Robbie Neilson hails Aaron McEneff after the midfielder came off the bench to inspire Hearts to an absorbing Scottish Cup quarter-final victory over St Mirren yesterday. (Sunday Post) external-link

James McPake reveals that he was "genuinely shocked" to be sacked as Dundee manager and says a call from Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes helped restore his confidence in the aftermath. (Daily Record) external-link

Ross Graham plots Celtic shock to cap off his Dundee United fairy tale turnaround after struggling for game time while on loan at Dunfermline. (Glasgow Times) external-link

Former Rangers striker Mark Hateley thinks the club should be aiming for a treble this season and says there is no way manager Gio van Bronckhorst will forsake Europe or the Scottish Cup for the defence of the title. (Scottish Sun) external-link