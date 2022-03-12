Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Dundee United, Dundee, Gerrard
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Steven Gerrard is enjoying watching a "really exciting title race" after departing Rangers for Aston Villa in November and says memories of last year's Scottish Premiership success "will stay with me for a long time". (Daily Record)
Ange Postecoglou hopes Champions League football will persuade Jota and Cameron Carter-Vickers to stay at Celtic but the manager is prepared for his loan stars leaving if they get better offers. (Daily Record)
Manager Robbie Neilson hails Aaron McEneff after the midfielder came off the bench to inspire Hearts to an absorbing Scottish Cup quarter-final victory over St Mirren yesterday. (Sunday Post)
James McPake reveals that he was "genuinely shocked" to be sacked as Dundee manager and says a call from Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes helped restore his confidence in the aftermath. (Daily Record)
Ross Graham plots Celtic shock to cap off his Dundee United fairy tale turnaround after struggling for game time while on loan at Dunfermline. (Glasgow Times)
Former Rangers striker Mark Hateley thinks the club should be aiming for a treble this season and says there is no way manager Gio van Bronckhorst will forsake Europe or the Scottish Cup for the defence of the title. (Scottish Sun)
A 93rd minute equaliser denies Neil Lennon a winning start in Cyprus as a tiny crowd show up for his debut in the Omonia Nicosia dugout. (Scottish Sun)