Close menu
Premier League
WatfordWatford0EvertonEverton0

Watford 0-0 Everton: Toffees' Premier League fate remains in balance after draw

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments32

Richarlison and Moussa Sissoko battle for possession
Watford won the reverse fixture against Everton 5-2 in October

Everton's Premier League fate remains in the balance after Frank Lampard's side were held to a goalless draw by already relegated Watford at Vicarage Road.

The Toffees moved two points above the bottom three with three games remaining - having played one game fewer than 18th-placed Leeds United, who were beaten 3-0 by Chelsea.

Everton went closest to breaking the deadlock but Ben Foster produced a superb save from Richarlison's deflected strike shortly after half-time, while Demarai Gray shot wide from close range.

Watford, whose immediate return to the Championship was confirmed by defeat at Crystal Palace last weekend, failed to land an attempt on target and remain 19th.

The Hornets announced the appointment of Rob Edwards as the club's next manager earlier on Wednesday, following the 39-year-old's departure from Forest Green Rovers.

More to follow.

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Watford

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameFoster
    Average rating

    7.31

  2. Squad number2Player nameNgakia
    Average rating

    6.10

  3. Squad number27Player nameKabasele
    Average rating

    5.95

  4. Squad number22Player nameSamir
    Average rating

    6.08

  5. Squad number11Player nameMasina
    Average rating

    6.07

  6. Squad number19Player nameSissoko
    Average rating

    6.14

  7. Squad number39Player nameKayembe
    Average rating

    6.00

  8. Squad number16Player nameGosling
    Average rating

    6.05

  9. Squad number28Player nameKalu
    Average rating

    6.18

  10. Squad number10Player nameJoão Pedro
    Average rating

    6.34

  11. Squad number12Player nameSema
    Average rating

    6.17

Substitutes

  1. Squad number4Player nameEtebo
    Average rating

    6.55

  2. Squad number15Player nameCathcart
    Average rating

    6.48

Everton

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player namePickford
    Average rating

    5.50

  2. Squad number17Player nameIwobi
    Average rating

    6.38

  3. Squad number23Player nameColeman
    Average rating

    6.39

  4. Squad number5Player nameKeane
    Average rating

    6.07

  5. Squad number4Player nameHolgate
    Average rating

    5.98

  6. Squad number19Player nameMykolenko
    Average rating

    6.56

  7. Squad number24Player nameGordon
    Average rating

    6.25

  8. Squad number16Player nameDoucouré
    Average rating

    6.00

  9. Squad number8Player nameDelph
    Average rating

    5.98

  10. Squad number11Player nameGray
    Average rating

    6.02

  11. Squad number7Player nameRicharlison
    Average rating

    5.93

Substitutes

  1. Squad number6Player nameAllan
    Average rating

    5.52

  2. Squad number9Player nameCalvert-Lewin
    Average rating

    5.29

Line-ups

Watford

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Foster
  • 2Ngakia
  • 27Kabasele
  • 22SamirBooked at 60mins
  • 11Masina
  • 19Sissoko
  • 39KayembeSubstituted forEteboat 89'minutes
  • 16Gosling
  • 28KaluSubstituted forCathcartat 86'minutes
  • 10João Pedro
  • 12Sema

Substitutes

  • 4Etebo
  • 5Troost-Ekong
  • 15Cathcart
  • 26Bachmann
  • 31Sierralta
  • 42Morris
  • 49Çukur
  • 50Blake
  • 51Grieves

Everton

Formation 5-4-1

  • 1Pickford
  • 17Iwobi
  • 23ColemanBooked at 65mins
  • 5Keane
  • 4HolgateBooked at 18mins
  • 19Mykolenko
  • 24Gordon
  • 16Doucouré
  • 8DelphSubstituted forAllanat 81'minutes
  • 11GraySubstituted forCalvert-Lewinat 77'minutes
  • 7Richarlison

Substitutes

  • 2Kenny
  • 6Allan
  • 9Calvert-Lewin
  • 15Begovic
  • 21André Gomes
  • 26Davies
  • 32Branthwaite
  • 33Rondón
  • 36Alli
Referee:
Mike Dean
Attendance:
20,653

Match Stats

Home TeamWatfordAway TeamEverton
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home6
Away16
Shots on Target
Home0
Away5
Corners
Home1
Away13
Fouls
Home5
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Watford 0, Everton 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Watford 0, Everton 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Everton. Conceded by Craig Cathcart.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Everton. Conceded by Christian Kabasele.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Christian Kabasele (Watford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ken Sema with a cross following a set piece situation.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Alexander Iwobi (Everton).

  7. Post update

    Dan Gosling (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Watford. Peter Etebo replaces Edo Kayembe.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Vitalii Mykolenko (Everton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Richarlison.

  10. Post update

    Séamus Coleman (Everton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Jeremy Ngakia (Watford).

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Watford. Craig Cathcart replaces Samuel Kalu.

  13. Post update

    Adam Masina (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Alexander Iwobi (Everton).

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Abdoulaye Doucouré (Everton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alexander Iwobi.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton. Allan replaces Fabian Delph.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Adam Masina (Watford).

  18. Post update

    Anthony Gordon (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Anthony Gordon (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mason Holgate.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton. Dominic Calvert-Lewin replaces Demarai Gray.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

35 comments

  • Comment posted by Noisy Neighbour, today at 21:45

    Some of the 'football', well the majority of it that Everton have dished up this season is an utter disgrace to the art. Just plain awful.

  • Comment posted by Pat Pending, today at 21:45

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by A1nutboy, today at 21:44

    Another point closer to safety. Leeds are effectively gone now

  • Comment posted by ABall , today at 21:44

    Some tired legs out there for Everton tonight. DCL to start next game?
    2 points lost....everton should be safe but are going to make us supporters suffer a little longer. It would seem Leeds are running out of time.
    COYB

  • Comment posted by Higgosboots , today at 21:44

    Everton really need to shore up that back in 4, if they manage to stay up this season, signing Maguire next term should really cement their relation to The Championship in 23/24 come on agent Lamps!

  • Comment posted by Mrchuffie, today at 21:44

    Not an Everton supporter, but I'm disappointed they didn't win. Hopefully, results will go their way. A good old traditional English team that should stay up.

  • Comment posted by SharmV, today at 21:43

    I’m still hoping we send Everton down last game of the season.

  • Comment posted by Marc Worthington, today at 21:42

    What a fantastic advert for the premier league that game wasn’t. Watford couldn’t even manage a shot on target at home. Ruthless boredom set in and I had to take medication to keep me awake.

  • Comment posted by jejwillett, today at 21:42

    If it wasn’t for Leeds’ seeming self-destruction I could see these two playing each other next season.

  • Comment posted by Nicholas, today at 21:42

    Definitely safe. No doubt about it.
    Would have been nice to see them do a season in the championship though.

  • Comment posted by Rico, today at 21:41

    Everton won’t go down, nor will Burnley. Leeds have pressed self destruct button.

    • Reply posted by I8Skate, today at 21:44

      I8Skate replied:
      Do not put your house on it " YET "

  • Comment posted by sam2244555, today at 21:41

    Watford, a football club that can't even fill up it's own stadium at home. Laughable. Why would you support such a joke of a club.

  • Comment posted by redshorts, today at 21:41

    Two poor teams. First clean sheet for the hornets, how bad are Everton

  • Comment posted by Origo, today at 21:41

    As the great Alan Shearer said only the other day "Everton know how to win away - HAHAHAHAHAHA

  • Comment posted by ian, today at 21:41

    Well played Watford.

  • Comment posted by MJF_dodo, today at 21:41

    As a stand-alone result it’s not good enough. We have to beat teams below us in a relegation battle, especially one that has been relegated.
    It does help a little. Burnley have to win a game.
    If we get a point in our remaining games then Leeds need a win and a draw .
    We should have won this game though.

  • Comment posted by Phucker, today at 21:40

    Only needed a point and now basically safe. At least we are not runners up like the bitter Reds over in Mordor ..

    • Reply posted by Origo, today at 21:42

      Origo replied:
      Do you mean potless Pool then

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 21:40

    If all remaining results were to go Everton's way, Everton could finish 11th!
    Not bad for a relegation team.

  • Comment posted by La mitad mas que Indio, today at 21:40

    Unforturtunate for Everton who dominated most of this match, but the good thing is that Burnley have tougher fixtures, while Leeds United are simply not willing to fight for every point.

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 21:42

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      Leeds are cooked.

  • Comment posted by Elaine, today at 21:40

    Everton really should go down. Say bye bye to Frankie too. Where's the saviour???