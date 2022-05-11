Match ends, Watford 0, Everton 0.
Everton's Premier League fate remains in the balance after Frank Lampard's side were held to a goalless draw by already relegated Watford at Vicarage Road.
The Toffees moved two points above the bottom three with three games remaining - having played one game fewer than 18th-placed Leeds United, who were beaten 3-0 by Chelsea.
Everton went closest to breaking the deadlock but Ben Foster produced a superb save from Richarlison's deflected strike shortly after half-time, while Demarai Gray shot wide from close range.
Watford, whose immediate return to the Championship was confirmed by defeat at Crystal Palace last weekend, failed to land an attempt on target and remain 19th.
The Hornets announced the appointment of Rob Edwards as the club's next manager earlier on Wednesday, following the 39-year-old's departure from Forest Green Rovers.
Line-ups
Watford
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Foster
- 2Ngakia
- 27Kabasele
- 22SamirBooked at 60mins
- 11Masina
- 19Sissoko
- 39KayembeSubstituted forEteboat 89'minutes
- 16Gosling
- 28KaluSubstituted forCathcartat 86'minutes
- 10João Pedro
- 12Sema
Substitutes
- 4Etebo
- 5Troost-Ekong
- 15Cathcart
- 26Bachmann
- 31Sierralta
- 42Morris
- 49Çukur
- 50Blake
- 51Grieves
Everton
Formation 5-4-1
- 1Pickford
- 17Iwobi
- 23ColemanBooked at 65mins
- 5Keane
- 4HolgateBooked at 18mins
- 19Mykolenko
- 24Gordon
- 16Doucouré
- 8DelphSubstituted forAllanat 81'minutes
- 11GraySubstituted forCalvert-Lewinat 77'minutes
- 7Richarlison
Substitutes
- 2Kenny
- 6Allan
- 9Calvert-Lewin
- 15Begovic
- 21André Gomes
- 26Davies
- 32Branthwaite
- 33Rondón
- 36Alli
- Referee:
- Mike Dean
- Attendance:
- 20,653
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away5
- Corners
- Home1
- Away13
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Watford 0, Everton 0.
Post update
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Craig Cathcart.
Post update
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Christian Kabasele.
Post update
Attempt missed. Christian Kabasele (Watford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ken Sema with a cross following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Alexander Iwobi (Everton).
Post update
Dan Gosling (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Watford. Peter Etebo replaces Edo Kayembe.
Post update
Attempt saved. Vitalii Mykolenko (Everton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Richarlison.
Post update
Séamus Coleman (Everton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Jeremy Ngakia (Watford).
Substitution
Substitution, Watford. Craig Cathcart replaces Samuel Kalu.
Post update
Adam Masina (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Alexander Iwobi (Everton).
Post update
Attempt saved. Abdoulaye Doucouré (Everton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alexander Iwobi.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton. Allan replaces Fabian Delph.
Post update
Foul by Adam Masina (Watford).
Post update
Anthony Gordon (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt saved. Anthony Gordon (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mason Holgate.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton. Dominic Calvert-Lewin replaces Demarai Gray.
2 points lost....everton should be safe but are going to make us supporters suffer a little longer. It would seem Leeds are running out of time.
COYB
Would have been nice to see them do a season in the championship though.
It does help a little. Burnley have to win a game.
If we get a point in our remaining games then Leeds need a win and a draw .
We should have won this game though.
Not bad for a relegation team.