Watford won the reverse fixture against Everton 5-2 in October

Everton's Premier League fate remains in the balance after Frank Lampard's side were held to a goalless draw by already relegated Watford at Vicarage Road.

The Toffees moved two points above the bottom three with three games remaining - having played one game fewer than 18th-placed Leeds United, who were beaten 3-0 by Chelsea.

Everton went closest to breaking the deadlock but Ben Foster produced a superb save from Richarlison's deflected strike shortly after half-time, while Demarai Gray shot wide from close range.

Watford, whose immediate return to the Championship was confirmed by defeat at Crystal Palace last weekend, failed to land an attempt on target and remain 19th.

The Hornets announced the appointment of Rob Edwards as the club's next manager earlier on Wednesday, following the 39-year-old's departure from Forest Green Rovers.

Match ends, Watford 0, Everton 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Watford 0, Everton 0. Post update Corner, Everton. Conceded by Craig Cathcart. Post update Corner, Everton. Conceded by Christian Kabasele. Post update Attempt missed. Christian Kabasele (Watford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ken Sema with a cross following a set piece situation. Post update Foul by Alexander Iwobi (Everton). Post update Dan Gosling (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing. Substitution Substitution, Watford. Peter Etebo replaces Edo Kayembe. Post update Attempt saved. Vitalii Mykolenko (Everton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Richarlison. Post update Séamus Coleman (Everton) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Foul by Jeremy Ngakia (Watford). Substitution Substitution, Watford. Craig Cathcart replaces Samuel Kalu. Post update Adam Masina (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Foul by Alexander Iwobi (Everton). Post update Attempt saved. Abdoulaye Doucouré (Everton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alexander Iwobi. Substitution Substitution, Everton. Allan replaces Fabian Delph. Post update Foul by Adam Masina (Watford). Post update Anthony Gordon (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Attempt saved. Anthony Gordon (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mason Holgate. Substitution Substitution, Everton. Dominic Calvert-Lewin replaces Demarai Gray.