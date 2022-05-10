Watford v Everton

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Former Everton striker Josh King scored three of Watford's five goals when these sides last met in October

TEAM NEWS

Watford full-back Hassane Kamara is suspended, while Joao Pedro will be assessed after missing the Crystal Palace defeat with a groin problem.

Samir, Tom Cleverley, Ismaila Sarr and Emmanuel Dennis were all injured at Palace and could miss out, as might the ill Kiko Femenia and Joshua King.

Everton's Yerry Mina is out because of a minor calf injury but Vitaliy Mykolenko has recovered from cramp.

Donny van de Beek and Ben Godfrey could return at the weekend.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Everton are going for their third win on the spin. If they get it, they would be very close to being sure of staying up - they are playing well anyway, and their application is completely different to how it was earlier in the campaign.

It's a good time for them to be playing Watford too. We already know Hornets boss Roy Hodgson is leaving in the summer and it appears many of their players are thinking the same thing.

Prediction: 0-2

Lawro's full predictions v DJs Majestic & Joel Corry.

It's the highest number of any Premier League club

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Watford are aiming to beat Everton in consecutive league matches for the first time. They won the reverse fixture 5-2 at Goodison Park.

The Toffees have lost three of their past four away games with Watford but did manage a 3-2 victory on their most recent visit in February 2020.

Watford

Watford are on a top-flight record run of 11 consecutive home league defeats.

Another defeat at Vicarage Road would set a Premier League record of 15 home losses in a season.

Roy Hodgson's side have lost six league games in a row, their worst run since a streak of nine between December 1972 and February 1973.

The Hornets have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their past 22 top-flight fixtures at Vicarage Road.

Josh King has scored eight goals in 10 top-flight matches against Everton, including a hat-trick in the reverse fixture this season.

Everton

Everton are seeking to win three successive Premier League games for the first time since March 2021.

Their 2-1 victory at Leicester last weekend ended a run of 15 winless away matches.

Frank Lampard's side have failed to win on the road at any of the sides currently below them in the division.

They've also conceded in each of their past 18 away matches in all competitions.

The Toffees are 20 points worse off than they were at this stage last season.

Lampard has won all three of his top-flight managerial meetings with Roy Hodgson by an aggregate score of 9-2.

My Watford XI Choose your Watford starting formation and line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

My Everton XI Choose your Everton formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team