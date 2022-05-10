Close menu
Premier League
WatfordWatford19:45EvertonEverton
Venue: Vicarage Road

Watford v Everton

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Watford forward Josh King celebrates scoring at Goodison Park
Former Everton striker Josh King scored three of Watford's five goals when these sides last met in October

TEAM NEWS

Watford full-back Hassane Kamara is suspended, while Joao Pedro will be assessed after missing the Crystal Palace defeat with a groin problem.

Samir, Tom Cleverley, Ismaila Sarr and Emmanuel Dennis were all injured at Palace and could miss out, as might the ill Kiko Femenia and Joshua King.

Everton's Yerry Mina is out because of a minor calf injury but Vitaliy Mykolenko has recovered from cramp.

Donny van de Beek and Ben Godfrey could return at the weekend.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Everton are going for their third win on the spin. If they get it, they would be very close to being sure of staying up - they are playing well anyway, and their application is completely different to how it was earlier in the campaign.

It's a good time for them to be playing Watford too. We already know Hornets boss Roy Hodgson is leaving in the summer and it appears many of their players are thinking the same thing.

Prediction: 0-2

Lawro's full predictions v DJs Majestic & Joel Corry.

39 different nationalities have scored for Everton after Ukrainian Vitaliy Mykolenko's goal versus Leicester on Sunday.
It's the highest number of any Premier League club

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Watford are aiming to beat Everton in consecutive league matches for the first time. They won the reverse fixture 5-2 at Goodison Park.
  • The Toffees have lost three of their past four away games with Watford but did manage a 3-2 victory on their most recent visit in February 2020.

Watford

  • Watford are on a top-flight record run of 11 consecutive home league defeats.
  • Another defeat at Vicarage Road would set a Premier League record of 15 home losses in a season.
  • Roy Hodgson's side have lost six league games in a row, their worst run since a streak of nine between December 1972 and February 1973.
  • The Hornets have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their past 22 top-flight fixtures at Vicarage Road.
  • Josh King has scored eight goals in 10 top-flight matches against Everton, including a hat-trick in the reverse fixture this season.

Everton

  • Everton are seeking to win three successive Premier League games for the first time since March 2021.
  • Their 2-1 victory at Leicester last weekend ended a run of 15 winless away matches.
  • Frank Lampard's side have failed to win on the road at any of the sides currently below them in the division.
  • They've also conceded in each of their past 18 away matches in all competitions.
  • The Toffees are 20 points worse off than they were at this stage last season.
  • Lampard has won all three of his top-flight managerial meetings with Roy Hodgson by an aggregate score of 9-2.

My Watford XI

Choose your Watford starting formation and line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.

My Everton XI

Choose your Everton formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.

Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 11th May 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City35275389216886
2Liverpool35258287236483
3Chelsea351910670313967
4Arsenal352131156421466
5Tottenham351951160402062
6Man Utd371610115756158
7West Ham361671357461155
8Wolves35155153534150
9Brighton361114113842-447
10Crystal Palace351014114642444
11Aston Villa34134174747043
12Brentford36127174452-843
13Newcastle361110154061-2143
14Leicester34119144956-742
15Southampton36913144161-2040
16Everton34105193756-1935
17Burnley35713153249-1734
18Leeds35810173974-3534
19Watford3564253270-3822
20Norwich3556242275-5321
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport