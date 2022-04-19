Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Liverpool are the first team to score eight goals against Manchester United in a Premier League season

Liverpool outclassed a desperate Manchester United in an embarrassingly one-sided affair at Anfield to go top of the Premier League.

Manchester City can regain their place at the summit against Brighton on Wednesday night but this was another thrilling reminder of how Jurgen Klopp's team are determined to chase them down in the hunt for a historic quadruple.

It was also a graphic illustration of the giant task facing United's manager-elect Erik ten Hag as United were run ragged by the Liverpool powerhouse, the gulf in quality and attitude between the sides a chasm.

United were without Cristiano Ronaldo following the death of his new-born son and both sets of supporters paid a moving tribute with applause in the seventh minute.

Liverpool were already in front by then, Luis Diaz sweeping home Salah's pass before the Egyptian ended his eight-game goalless sequence from Sadio Mane's brilliant pass after 22 minutes.

Mane ended any slim hopes United had of making this a challenging evening for Liverpool with a first-time finish from Diaz's pass in the 69th minute before Salah completed the rout with five minutes left.

After their 5-0 win at Old Trafford in October, Liverpool are the first club to score at least eight Premier League goals against United in a single season.

The victory moves Jurgen Klopp's side two points clear of defending champions City, who have seven matches left to play before facing Brighton at Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

United, who could have moved level on points with fourth-placed Tottenham, remain sixth. On Saturday, the Red Devils go to fifth-placed Arsenal.

Liverpool a class apart

Liverpool are on an ominous roll and, as against Manchester City in Saturday's FA Cup semi-final, the game was effectively won by half-time following a blistering first 45 minutes.

United were on the rack from the first whistle as United were swept away by wave after wave of Liverpool attacks, all conducted from midfield by the master orchestrator Thiago Alcantara.

Urged on by an exultant Kop, Liverpool simply overwhelmed United as they were quicker, slicker and simply in a different class to their fallen rivals.

Thiago's midfield masterclass earned him a standing ovation when he was replaced by Naby Keita but the performances of Diaz, Mane and Salah were of a similar standard.

Liverpool have thrown down the gauntlet to reigning champions City before their next game and it is hard to see who will find a way to beat them in this type of form.

They have won the Carabao Cup, will face Chelsea in the FA Cup final, are breathing down City's neck in the league and are favourites to progress against Villarreal in the Champions League semi-final.

And the way Liverpool are approaching the decisive stage of the season in such prime condition, nothing looks beyond them.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz all scored and assisted for Liverpool. It is the second time this season a team has had three players both score and assist a goal in a Premier League match, with the other occasion also being Liverpool against Manchester United

United left humiliated by old enemy

There can be no consolation for United in this abject performance, apart from maybe the fact that Liverpool finished a goal short of inflicting their second 5-0 defeat of the season on the old enemy.

It was still Liverpool's biggest "aggregate" victory over two games in a league season against United, a statistic that does not exaggerate just how far they are adrift.

Make no mistake, it could have been five and more, Liverpool going off the boil for the early part of the second half before returning to the rampant form of the first half to finish United off.

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick has been brutal about his side's failings and they will soon be Ten Hag's problem - and this was so bad it is hard to know where to start.

United were without Ronaldo and were so reduced that defender Phil Jones was drafted in for a rare start. He deserves sympathy rather than criticism because this was the very definition of a hiding to nothing and it was no surprise when he was replaced at half-time.

Liverpool were vastly superior, which can happen, but what was inexcusable was United's lack of fight, heart and even tackling as they looked a beaten team from the moment Diaz put them behind.

There was a very slight improvement after the break - it could not get worse - but even so this was a performance coupled with a dreadful attitude that was an embarrassment to a club of Manchester United's stature.

Player of the match Thiago Alcántara Thiago Alcántara with an average of 8.79 Liverpool Liverpool Liverpool

Man Utd Manchester United Manchester United Liverpool Avg Squad number 6 Player name Thiago Alcántara Average rating 8.79 Squad number 11 Player name Mohamed Salah Average rating 8.61 Squad number 10 Player name Mané Average rating 8.60 Squad number 23 Player name Díaz Average rating 8.57 Squad number 26 Player name Robertson Average rating 8.26 Squad number 66 Player name Alexander-Arnold Average rating 7.84 Squad number 1 Player name Alisson Average rating 7.82 Squad number 4 Player name van Dijk Average rating 7.77 Squad number 3 Player name Fabinho Average rating 7.76 Squad number 32 Player name Matip Average rating 7.62 Squad number 20 Player name Diogo Jota Average rating 7.59 Squad number 14 Player name Henderson Average rating 7.56 Squad number 7 Player name Milner Average rating 7.21 Squad number 8 Player name Keïta Average rating 7.13 Manchester United Avg Squad number 1 Player name de Gea Average rating 4.28 Squad number 25 Player name Sancho Average rating 3.85 Squad number 46 Player name Mejbri Average rating 3.46 Squad number 4 Player name Jones Average rating 3.31 Squad number 14 Player name Lingard Average rating 3.26 Squad number 36 Player name Elanga Average rating 3.03 Squad number 2 Player name Lindelöf Average rating 3.03 Squad number 10 Player name Rashford Average rating 2.85 Squad number 31 Player name Matic Average rating 2.76 Squad number 29 Player name Wan-Bissaka Average rating 2.75 Squad number 20 Player name Diogo Dalot Average rating 2.62 Squad number 18 Player name Bruno Fernandes Average rating 2.59 Squad number 5 Player name Maguire Average rating 2.28 Squad number 6 Player name Pogba Average rating 1.99

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Liverpool Formation 4-3-3 1 Alisson 66 Alexander-Arnold 32 Matip 4 van Dijk 26 Robertson 14 Henderson 3 Fabinho 6 Thiago Alcántara 11 Salah 10 Mané 23 Díaz 1 Alisson

66 Alexander-Arnold

32 Matip

4 van Dijk

26 Robertson

14 Henderson

3 Fabinho Substituted for Milner at 86' minutes

6 Thiago Alcántara Substituted for Keïta at 80' minutes Booked at 86mins

11 Salah

10 Mané

23 Díaz Substituted for Jota at 70' minutes Substitutes 5 Konaté

7 Milner

8 Keïta

12 Gomez

17 Jones

20 Jota

21 Tsimikas

27 Origi

62 Kelleher Man Utd Formation 3-4-2-1 1 de Gea 2 Lindelöf 4 Jones 5 Maguire 29 Wan-Bissaka 6 Pogba 31 Matic 20 Dalot 18 Bruno Fernandes 36 Elanga 10 Rashford 1 de Gea

2 Lindelöf

4 Jones Substituted for Sancho at 45' minutes

5 Maguire

29 Wan-Bissaka

6 Pogba Substituted for Lingard at 10' minutes

31 Matic

20 Dalot

18 Bruno Fernandes Booked at 89mins

36 Elanga Substituted for Mejbri at 84' minutes Booked at 88mins

10 Rashford Substitutes 3 Bailly

8 Mata

14 Lingard

25 Sancho

26 Henderson

27 Telles

39 McTominay

46 Mejbri

75 Garnacho Ferreyra Referee: Martin Atkinson Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Liverpool 4, Manchester United 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Liverpool 4, Manchester United 0. Post update Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Diogo Dalot. Post update Attempt missed. Diogo Jota (Liverpool) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold with a cross following a corner. Post update Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Post update Naby Keïta (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Hannibal Mejbri (Manchester United). Booking Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United). Booking Hannibal Mejbri (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Attempt blocked. Diogo Jota (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Andrew Robertson. Substitution Substitution, Liverpool. James Milner replaces Fabinho. Booking Naby Keïta (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. goal Goal! Goal! Liverpool 4, Manchester United 0. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Diogo Jota with a through ball. Substitution Substitution, Manchester United. Hannibal Mejbri replaces Anthony Elanga. Post update Offside, Manchester United. Nemanja Matic tries a through ball, but Marcus Rashford is caught offside. Post update Attempt missed. Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Andrew Robertson with a cross following a corner. Substitution Substitution, Liverpool. Naby Keïta replaces Thiago. Post update Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Diogo Dalot. Page 1 of 4 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward