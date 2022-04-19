Newcastle United v Crystal Palace

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Eddie Howe is hoping to lead Newcastle to a sixth consecutive Premier League home win, a feat they last achieved in 2004

TEAM NEWS

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has reported no new injury concerns before Wednesday's match.

The Magpies will monitor the fitness of Javi Manquillo, who missed the win against Leicester through illness.

Conor Gallagher will return for Crystal Palace after sitting out the FA Cup semi-final defeat against his parent club Chelsea.

Luka Milivojevic is ruled out by a hamstring issue, while Nathan Ferguson remains unavailable.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Newcastle have lost three of their last six league games against Crystal Palace (W2, D1), as many defeats as in their previous 24 such fixtures versus the Eagles.

Palace are are vying to win back-to-back away league matches against Newcastle for the first time.

Newcastle United

Newcastle have won each of their last five top-flight matches at St James' Park, after winning just four of the previous 24.

They last won six consecutive Premier League home fixtures between January and April 2004 during Sir Bobby Robson's final full season in charge.

The Magpies have dropped 24 points from winning positions this season, more than any other side in the English top flight, though they have also won a joint-league high 14 points when trailing (a figure matched by Tottenham and West Ham).

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has lost each of his last three Premier League games against Crystal Palace, conceding eight goals in total.

Chris Wood has scored three goals in his five home Premier League games against Crystal Palace, including a strike for Burnley at Turf Moor in a 3-3 draw earlier this season.

Crystal Palace

Palace's loss at Leicester was their first defeat in six Premier League games (W3, D2).

They have not been beaten in consecutive league matches since a three-match sequence in December.

Defeat would be the the club's 1,000th league loss (in the top four tiers, excluding play-off matches).

The Eagles have won just six of their 38 Premier League games played on a Wednesday - only on Fridays (no wins from eight games) do they have a lower win percentage.

Wilfried Zaha's total of 11 Premier League goals this season equals his highest total during a single campaign (set in 2020-21).

Zaha is aiming to score in four consecutive top-flight away games - the only player to have previously done so for Palace is Mark Bright in 1991.

Joel Ward is set to make his 250th top-flight appearance (three for Portsmouth, the remainder for Palace).

