Match ends, Dundee 1, Rangers 2.
Rangers rescued their Scottish Premiership title hopes with a late comeback win over bottom side Dundee.
Connor Goldson turned home a loose ball in the 86th minute to make sure the defending champions go into the Old Firm derby three points behind Celtic.
Rangers fell behind to Christie Elliot's sixth-minute strike before James Tavernier missed a penalty.
But Aaron Ramsey's first goal for the club brought them level before Goldson's effort claimed the victory.
Dundee, meanwhile, stay four points adrift of the relegation play-off place despite a spirited display, with just seven games of the campaign remaining.
The Dens Park side had been swept aside on their own patch by Rangers only seven days ago in the quarter-final of the Scottish Cup, when they were 2-0 down after 25 minutes.
But with manager Mark McGhee on the touchline for the first time after completing a six-game ban and recovering from a bout of Covid-19, they started brilliantly and went in front when Elliot met Jordan Marshall's inch-perfect cross from the left.
Their work rate on an uneven pitch unsettled a lethargic Rangers, and Tavernier's miscue over the bar from the spot after Jordan McGhee was judged to have pulled Alfredo Morelos' shirt summed up their first half display.
Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst brought on Joe Aribo and Fashion Sakala at the break for some fresh impetus, but the game was delayed for the third time as Rangers fans protesting November's Australia friendly against Celtic threw toilet paper onto the pitch, having also flung on tennis balls at the beginning of the match.
Eventually, though, the team found their groove.
Dundee goalkeeper Ian Lawlor denied Morelos, Aribo and Ramsey before the Welshman finally turned the ball in from two yards out after substitute Kemar Roofe's header was saved.
Ramsey's goal and performance will be a boost to Wales as well as Rangers with a World Cup play-off at home to Austria to come on Thursday.
What followed the equaliser was not a Rangers' siege, but eventually their dominance of the ball told.
Goldson - who scored against Dundee last week - gambled by staying up the pitch after a set-piece, and when another Roofe effort was blocked, the centre-back was there to sweep home the crucial goal.
What did we learn?
Dundee showed the type of gritty display they'll need if they're to save their Premiership status.
In the first half, wing-backs Marshall and Elliot got out to Rangers' wide attacking threats in Tavernier and Ryan Kent and prevented them having any influence.
The three centre-backs of McGhee, Ryan Sweeney and Cammy Kerr defended their box well and prevented Rangers having a shot on target in the first half.
However, in the last half hour the team ran out of steam and as the crosses and passes into their box kept coming, there was an inevitability about Rangers' winner.
As for the champions, this was not a good performance. They looked disjointed after Van Bronckhorst made the rare move of rotating his team heavily after a tiring night in Belgrade on Thursday.
However, they regained their composure in the second half on a difficult surface and put Dundee under enough pressure to make them fold.
At this stage of the season, it's about getting over the line and being only three points behind Celtic before welcoming their rivals to Ibrox is a big boost. Anything more would have drained their momentum.
What's next?
After the international break Dundee host Aberdeen on 2 April at 15:00 BST, while Rangers face a crucial title tussle with rivals Celtic at Ibrox the next day (12:00).
Line-ups
Dundee
Formation 5-4-1
- 21Lawlor
- 16ElliottBooked at 45mins
- 2Kerr
- 6McGheeBooked at 40mins
- 5Sweeney
- 3Marshall
- 18McMullan
- 8Byrne
- 10McGowanSubstituted forAndersonat 53'minutes
- 11McDaidSubstituted forMcCowanat 83'minutes
- 20RuddenSubstituted forMcGinnat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 15Mulligan
- 17McCowan
- 19Robertson
- 22Daley-Campbell
- 24Anderson
- 30Sharp
- 35Rossi
- 77McGinn
Rangers
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1McGregor
- 2Tavernier
- 6Goldson
- 5HelanderSubstituted forSakalaat 45'minutes
- 3Bassey
- 19SandsBooked at 56minsSubstituted forRoofeat 64'minutes
- 4Lundstram
- 16RamseySubstituted forKamaraat 84'minutes
- 37ArfieldSubstituted forAyodele-Ariboat 45'minutes
- 14Kent
- 20MorelosSubstituted forBalogunat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Jack
- 9Diallo
- 17Ayodele-Aribo
- 18Kamara
- 25Roofe
- 26Balogun
- 30Sakala
- 31Barisic
- 33McLaughlin
- Referee:
- Bobby Madden
- Attendance:
- 7,669
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home25%
- Away75%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away8
- Corners
- Home1
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away10
