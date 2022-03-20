Championship
QPRQueens Park Rangers1PeterboroughPeterborough United3

Queens Park Rangers 1-3 Peterborough United: Posh move off bottom with comeback win

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Jonson Clarke-Harris
Jonson Clarke-Harris has four goals in three games - and nine for the season

Peterborough climbed off the bottom of the Championship table as they fought back to win at Queens Park Rangers.

QPR went ahead when Luke Amos ran unchallenged to the edge of the 18-yard box and swept a finish into the corner.

Jonson Clarke-Harris smashed in a rebound to level before the break and then struck from the penalty spot after Jimmy Dunne tripped Joe Ward.

Jack Marriott cut in and thundered a third into the top corner as Posh beat QPR for a third time this season.

Peterborough's first win in 16 league games - and first since beating QPR on 5 February in round four of the FA Cup - lifted them above Derby into 23rd place, seven points from safety.

Rangers kicked off looking to climb back into the play-off places, but a fourth defeat in their past five Championship matches - and sixth in nine - leaves them two points outside the top six in eighth place.

The hosts bossed the first half, with Ilias Chair twice fizzing efforts just wide following Amos' opener, while Andre Gray headed Albert Adomah's cross against the upright.

Posh, who had earlier struck the crossbar through Sammie Szmodics' sweetly-struck volley, were level immediately after Gray's near-miss when Clarke-Harris seized on a rebound after debutant Kieren Westwood made a superb save to keep out Marriott's close-range effort.

Rangers went close again before half-time when Chair's corner smacked the upright, but the hosts were stunned soon after the break as battling Posh hit the front with two goals in as many minutes.

QPR boss Mark Warburton made a triple change soon after, but his side could not muster a response as Grant McCann celebrated Peterborough's second away win of the season and his first victory since taking charge last month.

QPR boss Mark Warburton told BBC London 94.9:

"That was an awful second half from all of us, we've got to look at it from myself down. That was way below our level, it was unacceptable, giving the ball away cheaply.

"The boos ringing round have got to hurt, the punters pay their money and they are entitled to show their opinion. It burns in your ears.

"From a good position, to go fifth in the table with a game in hand, and a point behind third, we've thrown away three valuable points.

"All over the park, we didn't show the quality that we've shown for large swathes of the season....we need to look at ourselves and go back to basics very quickly."

Peterborough head coach Grant McCann told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire:

"I felt in the first half we started really brightly and then lost the ball in the middle of the pitch for them to break and score.

"It hurt us at the time and we did that on numerous occasions where we were guilty of losing too much possession and were lucky they didn't punish us (further).

"I'm pleased we got back into the game, good goal by Jonson, and we spoke at half-time about going for the next one and we managed to get that through a penalty.

"We carried it on with an excellent team goal from Jack Marriott so all in all a good day's work and it gives the boys confidence going into the (international) break."

Line-ups

QPR

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 29Westwood
  • 28Sanderson
  • 4Dickie
  • 20Dunne
  • 37Adomah
  • 15FieldBooked at 66mins
  • 17DozzellSubstituted forHendrickat 57'minutes
  • 16McCallum
  • 8AmosSubstituted forAustinat 57'minutes
  • 10Chair
  • 19GraySubstituted forThomasat 58'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Barbet
  • 11Austin
  • 12Ball
  • 14Thomas
  • 22Odubajo
  • 27Hendrick
  • 38Mahoney

Peterborough

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 13Cornell
  • 2Edwards
  • 12Knight
  • 6Kent
  • 23Ward
  • 8TaylorSubstituted forFuchsat 71'minutes
  • 18NorburnBooked at 67mins
  • 24MumbaBooked at 45minsSubstituted forBurrowsat 45'minutes
  • 7Szmodics
  • 14MarriottBooked at 56minsSubstituted forPokuat 76'minutes
  • 9Clarke-HarrisSubstituted forTaylorat 90+2'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Beevers
  • 11Grant
  • 15Poku
  • 16Burrows
  • 28Blackmore
  • 40Taylor
  • 42Fuchs
Referee:
David Webb

Match Stats

Home TeamQPRAway TeamPeterborough
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home13
Away12
Shots on Target
Home1
Away8
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home9
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Queens Park Rangers 1, Peterborough United 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Queens Park Rangers 1, Peterborough United 3.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sammie Szmodics (Peterborough United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kwame Poku.

  4. Post update

    Jimmy Dunne (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Ronnie Edwards (Peterborough United).

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Peterborough United. Joseph Taylor replaces Jonson Clarke-Harris because of an injury.

  7. Post update

    Sam McCallum (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Kwame Poku (Peterborough United).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. George Thomas (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jeff Hendrick.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dion Sanderson (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ilias Chair.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jeff Hendrick (Queens Park Rangers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Sam McCallum with a cross.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Peterborough United. Kwame Poku replaces Jack Marriott.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Harrison Burrows.

  14. Post update

    Hand ball by Jack Marriott (Peterborough United).

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Peterborough United. Jeando Fuchs replaces Jack Taylor.

  16. Post update

    Sam McCallum (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Jonson Clarke-Harris (Peterborough United).

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jonson Clarke-Harris (Peterborough United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Jimmy Dunne (Queens Park Rangers).

  20. Post update

    Jonson Clarke-Harris (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Comments

Join the conversation

130 comments

  • Comment posted by ellie, today at 15:06

    Well done Posh on sending Derby bottom.

    • Reply posted by Derek, today at 15:10

      Derek replied:
      Well said Ellie 👍🏼😂

  • Comment posted by walesblade, today at 14:42

    This serves OPR right for postponing games claiming they had Covid. Trickery should not pay.

    Well done Posh

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 15:36

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      The real casualty of QPR postponing this original match is Derby.
      Things look bleak for Derby, with teams around them picking up points.

  • Comment posted by To spend your days in the sunshiiiine, today at 14:38

    QPR have been barred from keeping dogs. Apparently they can't keep hold of a lead ..

    Well done Peterborough, gutsy performance that 👍

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 15:38

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      A one goal lead is not exactly that easy to hold. It's not as if they had a two goal lead with 15 minutes left and lost, then your comment would make more sense.

  • Comment posted by Mad Hatter, today at 14:46

    Super Hoops - more like Spaghetti Hoops !!! 😂🤣

    • Reply posted by ToBeOK, today at 15:18

      ToBeOK replied:
      Saucy comment.

  • Comment posted by Bert Swiss, today at 14:37

    That result gets Derby relegated. Well done the Posh.

    • Reply posted by stephen peacock, today at 14:47

      stephen peacock replied:
      Derby should’ve been relegated last season and Reading fc friendly local rivals Wycombe should’ve stayed up.

  • Comment posted by Derek, today at 15:11

    Brilliant result - sending the 🐏 down 😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by The Changingman, today at 15:06

    QP - ha - ha - ha!

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 15:42

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      One shot on target against the bottom team. That is truly Queens Park Rubbish.

  • Comment posted by Lawrence Howard, today at 15:11

    I tell you what I knew this would happen today. For what I have seen this season I do not rate QPR at all, average team punching above their weight due to poor quality teams in the Championship this season.

  • Comment posted by Mike, today at 14:47

    Small budget teams can play with swagger - well done the Posh for sorting this lot out - my team Luton also micro budget have lost twice to them this season. Good luck except when you play us again!

    • Reply posted by Jamis Billson, today at 15:16

      Jamis Billson replied:
      Brum beat us 8-0 this season! If it wasn’t for these four mad games we would be almost in the Prem. Strange season. I think we’d lose to QPR’s under 12’s. What a difference a week makes eh mate.

  • Comment posted by FFC MITRO, today at 14:35

    Oh dear…. Another season in the EFL for Shepherds Bush FC.

    • Reply posted by Jamis Billson, today at 15:28

      Jamis Billson replied:
      They might make the play offs if they go on a decent run? Maybe they’ll play the mighty Luton Town? We would love that. Revenge is a dish best served with a middle finger!

  • Comment posted by horsieclippityklopp, today at 14:42

    That's a shocker from the super hoops...losing at a rampant forest is one thing but losing at home to the Posh is a sackeable offence surely??

    • Reply posted by dachiltern, today at 14:51

      dachiltern replied:
      Sacking players .... now that doesn't happen very often. A gutless performance that only the players are responsible.

  • Comment posted by AussieLad, today at 15:28

    Flew in from Melbourne on Friday looking forward to seeing my team play live for first time in 2 years due to pandemic. What a huge disappointment to see us comprehensively outplayed on the pitch and given a lesson in how to support our team on the terraces. Peterborough looked like the promotion chasing team. If MW says, “I can’t fault the boys endeavour’ he’s dreaming. Insipid performance.

    • Reply posted by Old timer, today at 15:39

      Old timer replied:
      You must be mad

  • Comment posted by lofty66, today at 15:15

    Well done to Peterborough on a good win, but the rrrs were dire again only 1 shot on target, we'll be lucky to finish in the top 10 at this rate

    • Reply posted by horsieclippityklopp, today at 15:21

      horsieclippityklopp replied:
      Think you might be right...I have them down as finishing 11th and that was with winning this game! For whats its worth i have Sheffield utd, Borough, Luton and Millwall for play offs....

  • Comment posted by jameshorsehead, today at 14:52

    Amazing result for the posh well done haven’t seen the game yet treble over QPR happy days

    • Reply posted by Jamis Billson, today at 15:14

      Jamis Billson replied:
      Quarter Pound of Rubbish doubled us (Luton) somehow this season. They’re our bogey team. We had FOUR times as many shots…five times as many on target in both games and still lose. Funny old season. Brum also beat us 8-0 over two games. Did I mention…we are THIRD!

  • Comment posted by Alistair, today at 14:49

    Underestimate any team in the championship at your peril.

  • Comment posted by bermudabob, today at 14:46

    Well done Peterborough. QPR were dire. What a farce that concussion sub rule is. Made to be abused. As if we don’t have enough gamesmanship already. What were the odds of an injured player after 3 subs getting concussion!!

  • Comment posted by amjam0609, today at 15:24

    Diabolical if you talked to someone who didn’t know what football was they would think Peterborough were play off chasing and we’re 24th. Peterborough we’re crap but we were even worse Warburton has lost the
    dressing room #warburton out

  • Comment posted by Busaman, today at 15:23

    Absolute rubbish again from QPR. Didn't think it could get much worse after Barnsley but losing again to this shower is a disgrace.

  • Comment posted by Paul , today at 14:57

    Referee David Webb or any referee: How do you get a concussion substitute for a thigh injury? How?

  • Comment posted by Carrot Cruncher, today at 14:55

    QPR doubled by Posh this season in the league, knocked out by them in the FA Cup. That’s the unpredictable nature of sport. Love it, love it, love it.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham37238690325877
2Bournemouth36209759312869
3Luton381891156421463
4Huddersfield391712105143863
5Sheff Utd3817101152401261
6Blackburn3917101249391061
7Middlesbrough37178124840859
8QPR38178135448659
9Nottm Forest3616101053351858
10Millwall381512113936357
11Coventry381510134946355
12West Brom381412124236654
13Blackpool371410134241152
14Preston381215114044-451
15Stoke381310154844449
16Swansea37139154152-1148
17Cardiff38137184556-1146
18Bristol City39128194969-2044
19Birmingham391012174258-1642
20Hull39118203344-1141
21Reading38116214473-2933
22Barnsley38610222854-2628
23Peterborough3868243276-4426
24Derby391113153845-725
View full Championship table

