Andy Carroll's first goal for West Bromwich Albion was his 83rd in club football in 362 appearances for six clubs, 142 of them as a substitute

West Bromwich Albion striker Andy Carroll says he is still in love with football aged 33 - and that playing the game is a "privilege".

Despite a career blighted at times by injuries, Carroll has shown in his spell with the Baggies that his hunger remains undiminished.

And that shone through in the joy with which he celebrated Friday's late equaliser against Huddersfield Town.

"It was a great feeling to get my first goal for Albion," he told BBC WM 95.6.

"It's still such a great feeling every time the ball hits the back of the net. It's part of my job.

"There wasn't much going on. The manager told me to tell the other lads to get the ball in the box and just get on the end of things.

"Semi Ajayi hesitated the first time I was ready to make my run, but when he crossed it was a great ball into the box and I didn't really have to do too much. I was just glad to get my head on it."

Having been brought in by previous boss Valerien Ismael seemingly as a last-ditch 'panic buy' when main January signing Daryl Dike got injured, Carroll had already shown he has plenty of mileage in his legs with the spirit of his effort before Steve Bruce came in - and he has kept up that effort under his old Newcastle United boss, even after being left out in a tactical reshuffle last weekend at Hull.

Albion had to overcome two rare errors by England goalkeeper Sam Johnstone to earn their point against high-flying Huddersfield

"If I don't give 100% then there is no point being out there," said the former Newcastle, Liverpool and England striker. "Being out on the pitch is a privilege for all of us and we shouldn't take it for granted."

Carroll has already become a voice in a dressing room that was lacking leadership. "Some people just need a little edge," he said. "Everyone's different. And if it helps, it helps."

And, although Friday's goals were Albion's first at home in four games - they have still won just twice in their past 14 league matches - they can cling to the belief that this season is not over yet, just seven points shy of the play-offs with 10 games left.

Taking six games to give Bruce his first win has not helped. Nor does the quality of their next opponents, leaders Fulham at home on Tuesday night.

But the Cottagers almost slipped up at Barnsley on Saturday and Carroll hopes that Friday's late match-saving heroics against third-placed Huddersfield - two goals in successive minutes followed by his own stunning goalline clearance - can be signposted as a turning point.

"It just proves that the lads still want it," he said. "When we went 2-0 down, the fight was there. We didn't give up. We fought back, got the point we needed and walked off with our heads held high.

"On another day, we could even have got all three points. We had a few chances when the ball started coming into the box and it pinballed around, but it wasn't to be.

"We still haven't taken our eye off where we need to be. We have taken four points from the last two matches and we have another two games this week before the [international] break."

'Andy doesn't like being on the bench' - Bruce

Bruce, who also hopes to have Dike fit after the break which follows Saturday's trip to Bristol City, is well aware of the part Carroll has already played.

"It was nice to see us get some crosses in the box for Andy Carroll," he told BBC WM 95.6. "That's his third goal this season as he also got a couple for Reading. You've got to put the ball in the box for him, and we've managed to do that.

"It was a great clearance off the line as well at the end, but then he started as a centre-half, as he always told me.

"He doesn't like being on the bench, which I understand, but the mobility of the other two was just something I needed to see at Hull."

Having taken Carroll back to Newcastle, then let him go again last May, Bruce also knows he will have another big decision to make on the father-of-five's future this summer.

"We'll address all that when the end of the season comes," added the Baggies boss. "There are a lot of decisions to be made on a lot of people. But it's good to see him fit, keeping well and keeping healthy."