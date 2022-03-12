Match ends, AC Milan 1, Empoli 0.
Serie A leaders AC Milan continued their pursuit of the league title by beating Empoli at the San Siro.
Pierre Kalulu scored the game's only goal with a superb curled strike from distance in the first half.
AC Milan had several chances to add to their lead, with Olivier Giroud seeing a header saved while Franck Kessie had a decent shot blocked.
Sebastiano Luperto went close for Empoli but his header was kept out by Mike Maignan.
The win means AC Milan are five points clear at the top of the table, although second-place Inter Milan have two games in hand.
Line-ups
AC Milan
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 16Maignan
- 2Calabria
- 20Kalulu
- 23Tomori
- 25Florenzi
- 8TonaliBooked at 90mins
- 4BennacerSubstituted forKrunicat 88'minutes
- 30MessiasSubstituted forSaelemaekersat 72'minutes
- 79KessiéSubstituted forDíazat 72'minutes
- 17da Conceição LeãoSubstituted forRebicat 83'minutes
- 9GiroudSubstituted forIbrahimovicat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Tatarusanu
- 5Ballo-Touré
- 7Castillejo Azuaga
- 10Díaz
- 11Ibrahimovic
- 12Rebic
- 13Romagnoli
- 27Maldini
- 33Krunic
- 46Gabbia
- 56Saelemaekers
- 83Mirante
Empoli
Formation 4-3-2-1
- 13Vicario
- 20FiamozziSubstituted forStojanovicat 63'minutes
- 6Romagnoli
- 33Luperto
- 21CacaceSubstituted forParisiat 63'minutes
- 27Zurkowski
- 23Asllani
- 25BandinelliSubstituted forBenassiat 71'minutes
- 10BajramiSubstituted forDi Francescoat 71'minutes
- 8HendersonSubstituted forCutroneat 63'minutes
- 99Pinamonti
Substitutes
- 1Ujkani
- 5Stulac
- 7Verre
- 9Cutrone
- 11Di Francesco
- 15Benassi
- 19La Mantia
- 26Tonelli
- 30Stojanovic
- 34Ismajli
- 42Viti
- 65Parisi
- Referee:
- Daniele Chiffi
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, AC Milan 1, Empoli 0.
Booking
Sandro Tonali (AC Milan) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Sandro Tonali (AC Milan).
Post update
Fabiano Parisi (Empoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Ante Rebic (AC Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Petar Stojanovic (Empoli).
Substitution
Substitution, AC Milan. Rade Krunic replaces Ismaël Bennacer.
Post update
Corner, Empoli. Conceded by Alessandro Florenzi.
Post update
Offside, AC Milan. Zlatan Ibrahimovic tries a through ball, but Davide Calabria is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Marco Benassi (Empoli) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt missed. Petar Stojanovic (Empoli) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Empoli. Conceded by Fikayo Tomori.
Substitution
Substitution, AC Milan. Zlatan Ibrahimovic replaces Olivier Giroud.
Substitution
Substitution, AC Milan. Ante Rebic replaces Rafael Leão.
Post update
Corner, AC Milan. Conceded by Simone Romagnoli.
Post update
Ismaël Bennacer (AC Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Szymon Zurkowski (Empoli).
Post update
Attempt missed. Olivier Giroud (AC Milan) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sandro Tonali with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, AC Milan. Conceded by Fabiano Parisi.