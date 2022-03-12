Italian Serie A
AC MilanAC Milan1EmpoliEmpoli0

AC Milan 1-0 Empoli: Pierre Kalulu scores as league leaders win

Pierre Kalulu scores AC Milan's winning goal
Pierre Kalulu's goal was the second of his career

Serie A leaders AC Milan continued their pursuit of the league title by beating Empoli at the San Siro.

Pierre Kalulu scored the game's only goal with a superb curled strike from distance in the first half.

AC Milan had several chances to add to their lead, with Olivier Giroud seeing a header saved while Franck Kessie had a decent shot blocked.

Sebastiano Luperto went close for Empoli but his header was kept out by Mike Maignan.

The win means AC Milan are five points clear at the top of the table, although second-place Inter Milan have two games in hand.

Line-ups

AC Milan

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 16Maignan
  • 2Calabria
  • 20Kalulu
  • 23Tomori
  • 25Florenzi
  • 8TonaliBooked at 90mins
  • 4BennacerSubstituted forKrunicat 88'minutes
  • 30MessiasSubstituted forSaelemaekersat 72'minutes
  • 79KessiéSubstituted forDíazat 72'minutes
  • 17da Conceição LeãoSubstituted forRebicat 83'minutes
  • 9GiroudSubstituted forIbrahimovicat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Tatarusanu
  • 5Ballo-Touré
  • 7Castillejo Azuaga
  • 10Díaz
  • 11Ibrahimovic
  • 12Rebic
  • 13Romagnoli
  • 27Maldini
  • 33Krunic
  • 46Gabbia
  • 56Saelemaekers
  • 83Mirante

Empoli

Formation 4-3-2-1

  • 13Vicario
  • 20FiamozziSubstituted forStojanovicat 63'minutes
  • 6Romagnoli
  • 33Luperto
  • 21CacaceSubstituted forParisiat 63'minutes
  • 27Zurkowski
  • 23Asllani
  • 25BandinelliSubstituted forBenassiat 71'minutes
  • 10BajramiSubstituted forDi Francescoat 71'minutes
  • 8HendersonSubstituted forCutroneat 63'minutes
  • 99Pinamonti

Substitutes

  • 1Ujkani
  • 5Stulac
  • 7Verre
  • 9Cutrone
  • 11Di Francesco
  • 15Benassi
  • 19La Mantia
  • 26Tonelli
  • 30Stojanovic
  • 34Ismajli
  • 42Viti
  • 65Parisi
Referee:
Daniele Chiffi

Match Stats

Home TeamAC MilanAway TeamEmpoli
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home15
Away5
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home6
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, AC Milan 1, Empoli 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, AC Milan 1, Empoli 0.

  3. Booking

    Sandro Tonali (AC Milan) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Sandro Tonali (AC Milan).

  5. Post update

    Fabiano Parisi (Empoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Ante Rebic (AC Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Petar Stojanovic (Empoli).

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, AC Milan. Rade Krunic replaces Ismaël Bennacer.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Empoli. Conceded by Alessandro Florenzi.

  10. Post update

    Offside, AC Milan. Zlatan Ibrahimovic tries a through ball, but Davide Calabria is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Marco Benassi (Empoli) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Petar Stojanovic (Empoli) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Empoli. Conceded by Fikayo Tomori.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, AC Milan. Zlatan Ibrahimovic replaces Olivier Giroud.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, AC Milan. Ante Rebic replaces Rafael Leão.

  16. Post update

    Corner, AC Milan. Conceded by Simone Romagnoli.

  17. Post update

    Ismaël Bennacer (AC Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Szymon Zurkowski (Empoli).

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Olivier Giroud (AC Milan) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sandro Tonali with a cross following a corner.

  20. Post update

    Corner, AC Milan. Conceded by Fabiano Parisi.

Saturday 12th March 2022

