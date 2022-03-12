Last updated on .From the section European Football

Alvaro Morata has scored 10 or more goals across all competitions in each of the past eight seasons

Alvaro Morata scored twice as Juventus beat Sampdoria to maintain their grip on fourth place and stay in touch in the Serie A title race.

Maya Yoshida's own goal gave Juventus a 23rd-minute lead and Morata's first-half penalty put the visitors in control at half-time.

Wojciech Szczesny saved a penalty from Antonio Candreva but Abdelhamid Sabiri gave the home side a late lifeline.

Morata's headed second secured victory with two minutes remaining.

The win leaves Juventus four points behind leaders AC Milan, who play Empoli later on Saturday.

Massimiliano Allegri's side are nine points ahead of fifth-placed Atalanta, who have played two games fewer, in the race for a Champions League place.