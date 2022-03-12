Italian Serie A
Sampdoria 1-3 Juventus: Alvaro Morata scores twice for visitors

Alvaro Morata
Alvaro Morata has scored 10 or more goals across all competitions in each of the past eight seasons

Alvaro Morata scored twice as Juventus beat Sampdoria to maintain their grip on fourth place and stay in touch in the Serie A title race.

Maya Yoshida's own goal gave Juventus a 23rd-minute lead and Morata's first-half penalty put the visitors in control at half-time.

Wojciech Szczesny saved a penalty from Antonio Candreva but Abdelhamid Sabiri gave the home side a late lifeline.

Morata's headed second secured victory with two minutes remaining.

The win leaves Juventus four points behind leaders AC Milan, who play Empoli later on Saturday.

Massimiliano Allegri's side are nine points ahead of fifth-placed Atalanta, who have played two games fewer, in the race for a Champions League place.

Line-ups

Sampdoria

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 33Falcone
  • 24Bereszynski
  • 22Yoshida
  • 15Colley
  • 3AugelloSubstituted forContiat 83'minutes
  • 88RincónSubstituted forTrimboliat 83'minutes
  • 87Candreva
  • 2Thorsby
  • 5SensiSubstituted forGiovincoat 66'minutes
  • 10Caputo
  • 27QuagliarellaSubstituted forSabiriat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Audero
  • 6Ekdal
  • 7Supryaha
  • 11Sabiri
  • 13Conti
  • 16Askildsen
  • 21Giovinco
  • 25Ferrari
  • 26Magnani
  • 30Ravaglia
  • 70Trimboli

Juventus

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Szczesny
  • 6Danilo
  • 4de Ligt
  • 24Rugani
  • 17PellegriniBooked at 82minsSubstituted forDe Sciglioat 85'minutes
  • 11Ju Cuadrado
  • 27Locatelli
  • 5Arthur
  • 25RabiotBooked at 49minsSubstituted forLobo Silvaat 75'minutes
  • 18KeanSubstituted forVlahovicat 65'minutes
  • 9Morata

Substitutes

  • 2De Sciglio
  • 7Vlahovic
  • 12Lobo Silva
  • 23Pinsoglio
  • 36Perin
  • 38Aké
  • 47Miretti
  • 54Stramaccioni
Referee:
Paolo Valeri

Match Stats

Home TeamSampdoriaAway TeamJuventus
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home16
Away6
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home10
Away0
Fouls
Home7
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Sampdoria 1, Juventus 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Sampdoria 1, Juventus 3.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Sampdoria. Conceded by Matthijs de Ligt.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Francesco Caputo (Sampdoria) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Antonio Candreva.

  5. Post update

    Arthur (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Abdelhamid Sabiri (Sampdoria).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Antonio Candreva (Sampdoria) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Abdelhamid Sabiri.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Sampdoria. Conceded by Daniele Rugani.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Morten Thorsby (Sampdoria) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Francesco Caputo with a headed pass following a corner.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Sampdoria. Conceded by Alex Sandro.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Sampdoria 1, Juventus 3. Álvaro Morata (Juventus) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Manuel Locatelli with a cross.

  12. Post update

    Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Sebastian Giovinco (Sampdoria).

  14. Post update

    Offside, Sampdoria. Francesco Caputo tries a through ball, but Andrea Conti is caught offside.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Manuel Locatelli.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Juventus. Mattia De Sciglio replaces Luca Pellegrini.

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Sampdoria 1, Juventus 2. Abdelhamid Sabiri (Sampdoria) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Arthur (Juventus).

  19. Post update

    Abdelhamid Sabiri (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Sampdoria. Andrea Conti replaces Tommaso Augello.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 12th March 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan29196455292663
2Inter Milan27177360223858
3Napoli28176549202957
4Juventus29168545261956
5Atalanta27138650311947
6Roma28145946341247
7Lazio28137857421546
8Fiorentina27134104637943
9Hellas Verona2811895344941
10Sassuolo29101095148340
11Torino2797113328534
12Bologna2796123242-1033
13Empoli2988134054-1432
14Udinese2661193443-929
15Spezia2985163050-2029
16Sampdoria2975173751-1426
17Cagliari29510142853-2525
18Venezia2757152551-2622
19Genoa28115122247-2518
20Salernitana2737172263-4116
View full Italian Serie A table

