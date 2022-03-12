Last updated on .From the section Scottish League One

Ten-man Cove Rangers maintained their five-point lead at the top Scottish League 1 after easing past Clyde.

Mitch Megginson opened the scoring for the leaders at Balmoral, but Ally Love equalised from the spot after Harry Milne had been sent off for denying a goal-bound effort with his hand.

Cove, with a man down, restored their lead on 44 minutes through Fraser Fyvie before Mark Reynolds and Leighton McIntosh added a third and fourth in the second period.

Nearest challengers Airdrieonians registered a 4-1 victory at the Falkirk Stadium.

Goals from Callum Smith either side of the break and one from Callum Gallagher had Airdrie three up.

Leigh Griffiths pulled one back for Falkirk, who remain fifth, but Scott McGill restored the visitors' three-goal advantage late on.

At the other end of the table, East Fife are now just three points from safety after a potentially crucial win at home to Dumbarton, who are a place above the Bayview side.

An early goal from Kyle Connell put the bottom club ahead, with Danny Denholm doubling the hosts' lead just after the hour mark.

Elsewhere, a Michael Gardyne goal at Peterhead solidified Montrose's grip on third spot, while Queen's Park needed a late leveller through Ronan Darcy to rescue a point at home to Alloa Athletic, who had opened the scoring through Mark Durnan.