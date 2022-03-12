German Bundesliga
Hoffenheim1899 Hoffenheim1Bayern MunichBayern Munich1

Hoffenheim 1-1 Bayern Munich: Lewandowski scores but Bayern stutter again

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Robert Lewandowski
Robert Lewandowski's headed equaliser came from a Joshua Kimmich corner

Robert Lewandowski scored his 29th goal in 26 Bundesliga games this season for Bayern Munich - but they had to settle for a draw at fifth-placed Hoffenheim.

Lewandowski headed the leaders level in first-half stoppage time after Christoph Baumgartner had put the hosts in front with a 32nd-minute volley.

Thomas Muller had two goals ruled out for offside as Bayern failed to make their superiority count.

They lead by 10 points from Borussia Dortmund, who have two games in hand.

It was Bayern's second 1-1 league draw in a row - after taking a point against Bayer Leverkusen last weekend - and came even though the champions enjoyed 62% possession and had 22 shots.

Lewandowski was denied a second shortly after half-time, as he too was ruled offside after finishing.

The visitors could still have won it, but Serge Gnabry hit the post 22 minutes from time.

Line-ups

Hoffenheim

Formation 5-4-1

  • 1Baumann
  • 3KaderábekSubstituted forAkpogumaat 74'minutes
  • 38PoschBooked at 66mins
  • 11GrillitschBooked at 38mins
  • 22Vogt
  • 17Raum
  • 14BaumgartnerSubstituted forBruun Larsenat 74'minutes
  • 18SamassékouBooked at 30minsSubstituted forGeigerat 61'minutes
  • 13Stiller
  • 27KramaricSubstituted forDabburat 90+3'minutes
  • 33RutterBooked at 45minsSubstituted forBebouat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Bruun Larsen
  • 8Geiger
  • 9Bebou
  • 10Dabbur
  • 15Adams
  • 24Che
  • 25Akpoguma
  • 30John
  • 37Philipp

Bayern Munich

Formation 3-2-4-1

  • 1Neuer
  • 21HernándezBooked at 44mins
  • 5Pavard
  • 4Süle
  • 6Kimmich
  • 25MüllerSubstituted forChoupo-Motingat 81'minutes
  • 42MusialaSubstituted forSabitzerat 81'minutes
  • 10Sané
  • 7Gnabry
  • 11Coman
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 2Upamecano
  • 3Richards
  • 13Choupo-Moting
  • 18Sabitzer
  • 20Sarr
  • 22Roca
  • 23Nianzou
  • 26Ulreich
  • 44Stanisic
Referee:
Robert Schröder
Attendance:
25,600

Match Stats

Home TeamHoffenheimAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home9
Away18
Shots on Target
Home6
Away8
Corners
Home3
Away8
Fouls
Home12
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, TSG Hoffenheim 1, FC Bayern München 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, TSG Hoffenheim 1, FC Bayern München 1.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, TSG Hoffenheim. Munas Dabbur replaces Andrej Kramaric.

  4. Post update

    Offside, TSG Hoffenheim. Jacob Bruun Larsen tries a through ball, but Kevin Akpoguma is caught offside.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jacob Bruun Larsen (TSG Hoffenheim) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ihlas Bebou with a cross.

  6. Post update

    Hand ball by Dennis Geiger (TSG Hoffenheim).

  7. Post update

    Offside, TSG Hoffenheim. Dennis Geiger tries a through ball, but Kevin Akpoguma is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Jean-Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (FC Bayern München).

  9. Post update

    Angelo Stiller (TSG Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Lucas Hernández (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Dennis Geiger (TSG Hoffenheim).

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jean-Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (FC Bayern München) header from very close range is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Marcel Sabitzer with a cross.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Marcel Sabitzer replaces Jamal Musiala.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Jean-Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting replaces Thomas Müller.

  15. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Angelo Stiller.

  16. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Dennis Geiger.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Angelo Stiller (TSG Hoffenheim) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Dennis Geiger.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Andrej Kramaric (TSG Hoffenheim) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jacob Bruun Larsen.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München).

  20. Post update

    Andrej Kramaric (TSG Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 12th March 2022

  • Hoffenheim1899 Hoffenheim1Bayern MunichBayern Munich1
  • Union Berlin1. FC Union Berlin1StuttgartVfB Stuttgart1
  • AugsburgFC AugsburgPMainzMainz 05P
    Match postponed - Other
  • FreiburgSC Freiburg3WolfsburgVfL Wolfsburg2
  • B MgladbachBorussia Mönchengladbach1Hertha BerlinHertha Berlin0

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich26193477284960
2B Dortmund24162664372750
3B Leverkusen25136664402445
4Freiburg26128643291444
5Hoffenheim26135849371244
6RB Leipzig25125851292241
7Union Berlin2610883334-138
8Köln259973639-336
9Mainz24104103529634
10Frankfurt259793737034
11VfL Bochum2595112735-832
12Wolfsburg2694132940-1131
13B Mgladbach2686123551-1630
14Augsburg2568112741-1426
15Arminia Bielefeld25510102233-1125
16Stuttgart2658133248-1623
17Hertha Berlin2665152659-3323
18Fürth2535172364-4114
View full German Bundesliga table

Top Stories