Glentoran players congratulate goalscorer Conor McMenamin

Glentoran beat Dungannon Swifts 1-0 to move above Cliftonville into second place in the table and to within three points of leaders Linfield.

Conor McMenamin scored the winner two minutes before half-time when he fired into the roof of the net from eight yards out for his 18th of the season.

Glenavon moved seventh by beating Carrick Rangers 2-0 thanks to Matthew Fitzpatrick and James Singleton goals.

Adam Salley's stunning strike gave Portadown a 1-0 win over Ballymena.

With Linfield having secured a dramatic last-gasp success over Crusaders on Friday night, the pressure was on Glentoran to reduce their six-point deficit to their cross-city derby rivals.

The Glens began brightly at Stangmore Park as they sought to bounce back from their midweek defeat to fellow championship challengers Cliftonville and Shay McCartan twice went close to breaking the deadlock, shooting over the bar, then forcing Dwayne Nelson into a save.

McMenamin drilled a low shot off the base of the upright but went one better when he drilled home the opener after Nelson had brilliantly saved Jay Donnelly's initial effort.

Dungannon went close to equalising on a number of occasions after the break - Aaron McCarey producing fine stops to deny strikes from Joe McCready and James Knowles, while Shane McGinty rifled an attempt inches wide.

Ports win to boost survival hopes

Portadown boosted their chances of Premiership survival with a crucial win, which saw them put nine points between themselves and basement club Warrenpoint Town in the battle to avoid automatic relegation.

Ballymena had the better of the early exchanges at Shamrock Park with Paul McElroy denied by a sharp save from Portadown keeper Jethren Barr.

But it was the home side who grabbed the lead nine minutes before the break thanks to a fine individual effort from Adam Salley.

Portadown goalscorer Adam Salley is congratulated by Michael Ruddy

The striker collected a long ball around 30 yards from goal and advanced a few steps before firing a shot which found its way into the bottom corner past a motionless Sean O'Neill.

Ballymena dominated the second period but were wasteful in front of goal, none more so than Conor Keeley who collected a loose ball inside the penalty area, stepped past Barr but, with the goal at his mercy, could only fire over the bar.

With Ballymena throwing men forward, Portadown almost caught them on the counter-attack in the final seconds when Stephen Teggart raced clear but O'Neill was able to block the effort with his legs.

Paul Doolin's side are now just three points adrift of 10th-placed Carrick Rangers following the latter's loss at Mourneview Park.

Glenavon see off Carrick

James Singleton grabbed Glenavon's second against Carrick

After an occasionally bad-tempered, scoreless opening half, Glenavon should have gone in front when Calum Birney flashed a header over from a Peter Campbell corner.

Birney was also involved at the other end soon afterwards when he got back to make a brilliant goal-line clearance after David Cushley raced clear of the Glenavon defence and rounded keeper James Taylor but Birney was able to clear at full stretch.

It was Glenavon who eventually broke the deadlock on 67 minutes when another Campbell corner found its way to the back post where Matthew Fitzpatrick was on hand to finish with a first-time shot.

The home side doubled their lead on 78 minutes when a Glenavon free kick wasn't cleared by Carrick and Glenavon skipper James Singleton found the bottom corner with a low shot from the edge of the penalty area.