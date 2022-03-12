Last updated on .From the section Irish

Glentoran players congratulate goalscorer Conor McMenamin

Glentoran beat Dungannon Swifts 1-0 to move above Cliftonville into second place in the table and to within three points of leaders Linfield.

Conor McMenamin scored the winner two minutes before half-time when he fired into the roof of the net from eight yards out for his 18th of the season.

Glenavon moved seventh by beating Carrick Rangers 2-0 thanks to Matthew Fitzpatrick and James Singleton goals.

Adam Salley's stunning strike gave Portadown a 1-0 win over Ballymena.

More to follow.