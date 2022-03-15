|Europa League: Red Star Belgrade v Rangers (agg 0-3)
Giovanni van Bronckhorst has urged Rangers to embrace the hostile atmosphere at Red Star Belgrade as they attempt to reach a first European quarter-final in 14 years.
The Scottish champions take a 3-0 lead to the Serbian capital for Thursday's Europa League last-16 second leg.
Alfredo Morelos and Joe Aribo are among four Rangers players one booking away from a suspension.
"We have to be mentally and tactically prepared," said boss Van Bronckhorst.
"We know we are going to a place with a hostile atmosphere; this is something we need to cope with with our experienced team. We need to enjoy playing in this atmosphere.
"Obviously when you play so many games in Europe you will have players one yellow card away from suspension, but this won't impact our team selection.
"We will take our strongest 11 possible and do everything to win this tie."
Team news
Midfielder Scott Arfield is set to return after missing Rangers' last two matches, meaning Ianis Hagi and Steven Davis are the only absentees from the players eligible.
Filip Helander and fellow defender Jack Simpson are not registered in the Ibrox club's Europa League squad.
Red Star remain without injured midfielder Veljko Nikolic.
What did they say?
Rangers forward Ryan Kent: "The level of opposition goes up, which tends to make the game much more open. There is a lack of doubling up which gives me a lot more space to play my game.
"After each year of participating in this competition we always want to improve in the next season and go a stage further, that is no different this season."
What did we learn about Red Star?
Dejan Stankovic's side seemed to do everything but score in the first leg at Ibrox - having three goals ruled out for offside after VAR checks, a first-half penalty saved, and hitting the crossbar in the second period.
Defending at set-plays was their Achilles heel with two of Rangers' three goals coming from corners.
However, the Serbian league leaders showed enough prowess going forward to suggest an early goal in Belgrade could make it a difficult night for Van Bronckhorst's side.
Red Star are unbeaten domestically since October and four of their five defeats this season have been in Europe.
Match stats
- Red Star have never lost a home European match (including qualifiers) against a Scottish side in six previous meetings (W3 D3), with Rangers accounting for three of those games (W2 D1).
- Rangers are looking to reach the last eight of a European competition for the first time since the 2007-08 Uefa Cup, when they went all the way to the final before losing to Zenit.
- In Europa League history (since 2009-10), the only side to overturn a deficit of three or more goals in the first leg of a knockout tie was Valencia against FC Basel in the 2013-14 quarter-final (0-3 first leg, 5-0 second leg).
- Since the start of last season, only Bayer Leverkusen (40) have scored more Europa League goals than Rangers (38). Morelos has been involved in 12 of those (7 goals, 5 assists), with only two players involved in more in that time - Mislav Orsic (14) and Moussa Diaby (13).
- James Tavernier has scored four Europa League goals for Rangers this season, the most by an Englishman for a Scottish team in Europe since 2003-04, when Chris Sutton scored four for Celtic (three in Champions League, one in UEFA Cup). The only Englishman to score more than four in a season for a Scottish club was Joe Baker in 1960-61 for Hibernian (six goals in the Fairs Cup).