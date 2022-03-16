Alfredo Morelos doubled Rangers' lead in a resounding first-leg win at Ibrox

Europa League: Red Star Belgrade v Rangers (agg 0-3) Venue: Red Star Stadium, Belgrade Date: Thursday, 17 March Kick-off: 17:45 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Giovanni van Bronckhorst has urged Rangers to embrace the hostile atmosphere at Red Star Belgrade as they attempt to reach a first European quarter-final in 14 years.

The Scottish champions take a 3-0 lead to the Serbian capital for Thursday's Europa League last-16 second leg.

Alfredo Morelos and Joe Aribo are among four Rangers players one booking away from a suspension.

"We have to be mentally and tactically prepared," said boss Van Bronckhorst.

"We know we are going to a place with a hostile atmosphere; this is something we need to cope with, with our experienced team. We need to enjoy playing in this atmosphere.

"Obviously when you play so many games in Europe you will have players one yellow card away from suspension, but this won't impact our team selection.

"We will take our strongest 11 possible and do everything to win this tie."

Team news

Midfielder Scott Arfield is set to return after missing Rangers' last two matches, meaning Ianis Hagi and Steven Davis are the only absentees from the players eligible.

Filip Helander and fellow defender Jack Simpson are not registered in the Ibrox club's Europa League squad.

Red Star remain without injured midfielder Veljko Nikolic.

What did they say?

Rangers forward Ryan Kent: "The level of opposition goes up, which tends to make the game much more open. There is a lack of doubling up which gives me a lot more space to play my game.

"After each year of participating in this competition we always want to improve in the next season and go a stage further, that is no different this season."

What did we learn about Red Star?

Dejan Stankovic's side seemed to do everything but score in the first leg at Ibrox - having three goals ruled out for offside after VAR checks, a first-half penalty saved, and hitting the crossbar in the second period.

Defending at set-plays was their Achilles heel, with two of Rangers' three goals coming from corners.

However, the Serbian league leaders showed enough prowess going forward to suggest an early goal in Belgrade could make it a difficult night for Van Bronckhorst's side.

Red Star are unbeaten domestically since October and four of their five defeats this season have been in Europe.

Match stats