  • Comment posted by Dragonborn, today at 16:25

    Italy don't need to be afraid of Wales that's for sure. Tough game coming up in Cardiff. Well done Scotland.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 16:25

    Italy definitely showed worth place in 6N.
    Ione, Garbisi, the capt, 8 all excellent games.
    Wales shouldn't take them lightly.

  • Comment posted by Gooney, today at 16:24

    Why why why is Russell still kicking aimlessly down the middle and kicking the ball away when we should be running it. Surely it can't be one of the so called " systems " that Townsend has in place !

    • Reply posted by cjb, today at 16:26

      cjb replied:
      Have you ever thought - it’s perhaps we are not very good.

      That’s the reality Gooney

  • Comment posted by DavidM, today at 16:21

    It was fun though wasn't it!

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 16:20

    Decent game. Scotland always going to win but Italy scored some good tries and never gave up. Hogg try forward pass I thought but not reviewed. Price had great game and his interception killed Italy.

    • Reply posted by guygs18, today at 16:26

      guygs18 replied:
      It was reviewed - ref said as much to the Italian #8

  • Comment posted by ed9, today at 16:28

    What an entertaining game. Both Scotland and Italy showed some absolute quality.

  • Comment posted by MacToatis, today at 16:25

    Scotland did what they needed to do - good win. Took the foot off after the 5th try which was a bit disappointing but scored a few peaches non the less.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 16:28

      SD replied:
      Hogg try a mile forward though and gifted interception try. Otherwise yes some great tries by both sides.

  • Comment posted by YamLamb, today at 16:40

    Scotland took their foot off the gas after the BP, which they often do.

    Price deserved MOTM.

    Middle third of the game sealed it. Definite areas of improvement but also lacking a number of first choices. OK result, OK performance.

  • Comment posted by ljs, today at 16:35

    Great game from both sides.

    They all remembered the rugby supporters

    buy GOOD MONEY TO SEE TRIES !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!,

    NOT forwards groveling in the mud or carthorses preening themselves.

  • Comment posted by having my say, today at 16:34

    Very good to see Italy be competitive for many parts of that game. They have some talented, flair players when the game breaks up. Their U20's look useful, that bodes well for the future, optimistic they can progress and demonstrate they are deserving of their place in 6N. Better than Georgia imo.

  • Comment posted by Johno, today at 16:33

    Oh Buddha!!!! Scotland won and we move onto next week. At least Italy are showing slow signs of getting better.

  • Comment posted by Bodie, today at 16:28

    It's also obvious that some so called 'fans' have an agenda here. 5 well worked tries from Scotland, and people call them 'lucky.' The football threads are over there, people. ---->

    • Reply posted by Linalmeemow, today at 16:41

      Linalmeemow replied:
      When it's an 11 point game and two tries shouldn't have stood there's a lot of luck involved!

  • Comment posted by angloal, today at 16:48

    English's report a bit negative. Scotland realise they are not challenging the likes of Ireland and France at the moment, but they did the expected job on Italy

  • Comment posted by Cymraes27, today at 16:29

    Games like this show that Italy do have the potential. They played some great rugby at times and are well worth those 22 points. Looking forward to see how Capuozzo develops. Could be something special

    • Reply posted by Linalmeemow, today at 16:31

      Linalmeemow replied:
      The Italian U20s put Scotland to the sword last night too, they have some exciting players coming through. Hopefully we'll see a more competitive Italy in the next few years.

  • Comment posted by angloal, today at 16:44

    Instead of hoofing it up the field, Hogg ran at the Italian defence, and set up Graham and Turner, before the first try.
    Should have done that a bit more

  • Comment posted by angloal, today at 16:36

    Not sure Toonie's mass substitutes to give everyone a game did the team any favours the last 5 minutes

  • Comment posted by Dry Bones, today at 16:33

    33 points on the road for Scotland is a good return, even in Rome. After building up a 33-10 lead with 20 minutes to go, should have been looking to add a few more points on the board to get a lift ahead of Dublin.

    A bonus point win, but we can’t afford to be so slack next week.

  • Comment posted by angloal, today at 16:32

    Very entertaining game, but not the intensity of Ireland or France.
    Eight excellent tries.

  • Comment posted by waggleyerwallies, today at 16:19

    Should have rested Finn, he’s needed fresh next week!

    As for Hogg, remedial defence lessons urgently needed!!

    • Reply posted by AP Macoys Crisps, today at 16:25

      AP Macoys Crisps replied:
      You will be battered next week, with or without funny Russell

  • Comment posted by Gleis, today at 16:40

    Congratulations Scotland. Entertaining game, some good attacking rugby from both teams. Not sure how the officials missed the blatant forward pass for Scotland’s 4th try.

