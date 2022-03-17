Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Colwyn Bay have appeared in three previous Welsh Cup semi-finals

Colwyn Bay boss Steve Evans hopes to create a Welsh Cup semi-final shock against former club and newly crowned Cymru Premier champions The New Saints.

Evans was Saints assistant manager when they beat Connah's Quay in the last final to be held in 2019.

The ex-Wales defender played over 250 games for TNS, winning numerous honours.

"I've got a lot of history with them but that's what it is, history," he said prior to Sunday's game.

"I'm at a new chapter in my career now with Colwyn Bay and I want to create history with Colwyn Bay.

The Cymru North club, who returned to Wales in 2019 after 35 years in the English non-league system, have beaten two Cymru Premier sides to reach the semi-finals for the fourth time in their history.

Under former manager Craig Hogg they beat Cardiff Met 1-0 in the fourth round before a 2-0 win over 2020 and 2021 Cymru Premier champions Connah's Quay in the quarter finals.

"Anything can happen in cup games," Evans added.

"We did it against the previous Welsh champions where we went to their home ground and we thoroughly deserved the win.

"We've got to take that belief and confidence into Sunday and go and create history."

The New Saints clinched the Cymru Premier title for the 14th time last Saturday, securing the point that they needed with a 3-3 draw at home to Penybont.

Anthony Limbrick's side secured the league title with seven games of the season to spare and Saints have won the Welsh Cup on seven previous occasions.

Saints and Colwyn Bay play at Rhyl's Belle Vue on Sunday with Bala Town and Penybont in the other semi-final at Park Avenue in Aberystwyth on Friday.

Bala won the competition for the first time in their history in 2017 while Penybont will be making their first semi-final appearance.