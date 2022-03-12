Last updated on .From the section Welsh

The New Saints have lost just one of 25 league games this season

The New Saints secured the Cymru Premier title for the 14th time in a 3-3 draw at home to Penybont.

A point was enough to secure Saints' first title since 2019 - with seven league games to spare.

Anthony Limbrick's side trailed 2-0 at the interval but three second-half goals put them ahead at Park Hall.

Penybont equalised with a minute remaining, but Saints - runners-up to Connah's Quay for the past two seasons - could still celebrate.

Penybont went ahead against the run of play with Kane Owen providing the pass for Nathan Wood to fire an unstoppable drive.

Owen was the provider for the visitors' second goal with Sam Snaith heading home his cross to double their advantage.

But substitute Ben Clark reduced the deficit before Penybont's Lewis Harling made a mess of a clearance and conceded an own goal.

Ash Baker's header from a corner put Saints ahead and although Liam Walsh equalised for Penybont, the home side had got the point they needed.