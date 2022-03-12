Last updated on .From the section Swindon

Mandela Egbo moved to Germany in 2018 to join Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach

Swindon Town have signed out-of-contract defender Mandela Egbo on a deal until the end of the season.

Egbo has been training with the League Tow club in recent months after being released by MLS club New York Red Bulls in January.

The 24-year-old previously worked with Swindon manager Ben Garner as a teenager at Crystal Palace's academy.

He spent four years in Germany with Borussia Monchengladbach and Darmstadt 98, before moving to the USA in 2020.