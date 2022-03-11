Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Aberdeen are set to make a pre-contract push for St Mirren goalkeeper Jak Alnwick. (Express) external-link

B teams from Celtic and Rangers could stay put in Scotland's fifth-tier next season, with the Old Firm colts set to make their case at a Lowland League meeting later this month. (Daily Mail) external-link

Celtic midfielder David Turnbull is on course to return from injury in time for the next meeting with Rangers in early April, having been sidelined since the League Cup final in December. (Scottish Sun) external-link

New Omonia Nicosia manager Neil Lennon passes on a Celtic reunion with Scott Brown in Cyprus but reckons the pair will eventually team up again. (Daily Record) external-link

Hearts are determined to achieve "special season" with Scottish Cup glory, says captain Craig Gordon. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Former Ibrox striker Ally McCoist reckons age is no issue for "fantastic" Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor.(Scotsman) external-link

"A loss today hurts me just as much as it did 25 years ago," says Ange Postecoglou as the Celtic boss tells fledgling managers to "embrace the craziness of the role" - because it never changes. (Scotsman) external-link

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin insists his side can still turn their season around but admits it will be "extremely difficult" to clinch a top six place. (Press & Journal) external-link

"It's the most intimidating place I've ever played or watched a game of football," says former Rangers hero Ally McCoist as he urges caution for his old club's Europa League second leg visit to Red Star Belgrade. (Herald) external-link

Former Rangers and Scotland striker Kris Boyd says VAR has to be the Scottish Premiership's number one priority this summer. (Scottish Sun) external-link