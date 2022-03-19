Stirling Albion v Annan Athletic

StirlingStirling Albion15:00Annan AthleticAnnan Athletic
Last updated on .From the section Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Kelty Hearts
|29
|21
|5
|3
|59
|24
|35
|68
|2
|Annan Athletic
|29
|16
|5
|8
|53
|35
|18
|53
|3
|Forfar
|29
|14
|8
|7
|48
|31
|17
|50
|4
|Edinburgh City
|30
|12
|8
|10
|38
|40
|-2
|44
|5
|Stenhousemuir
|29
|11
|8
|10
|39
|39
|0
|41
|6
|Stranraer
|30
|10
|8
|12
|40
|47
|-7
|38
|7
|Stirling
|28
|9
|6
|13
|33
|38
|-5
|33
|8
|Elgin
|29
|7
|8
|14
|28
|43
|-15
|29
|9
|Albion
|28
|7
|6
|15
|29
|46
|-17
|27
|10
|Cowdenbeath
|29
|5
|4
|20
|19
|43
|-24
|19