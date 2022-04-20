Match ends, Manchester City 3, Brighton and Hove Albion 0.
Manchester City restored their one-point advantage over Liverpool at the top of the Premier League with victory over a resolute Brighton.
Needing a win to reclaim top spot after Liverpool's win over Manchester United, City were frustrated in the first half.
But Riyad Mahrez's finish soon after the break eased the growing tension.
And a deflected strike from Phil Foden and neat effort from Bernardo Silva ensured City top spot with six games to go.
The next round of fixtures are at the weekend, with City hosting Watford on Saturday before Liverpool take on Everton in the Merseyside derby at Anfield on Sunday.
Brighton leave with no points but can take heart from another competitive away display, coming after victories at Champions League-chasing Arsenal and Tottenham.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Man City
Formation 4-3-3
- 31Ederson
- 27Cancelo
- 5StonesSubstituted forZinchenkoat 77'minutes
- 14Laporte
- 6AkéSubstituted forRúben Diasat 45'minutes
- 17De BruyneSubstituted forGabriel Jesusat 83'minutes
- 16Rodri
- 8Gündogan
- 26Mahrez
- 20Bernardo Silva
- 47Foden
Substitutes
- 3Rúben Dias
- 7Sterling
- 9Gabriel Jesus
- 10Grealish
- 11Zinchenko
- 13Steffen
- 25Fernandinho
- 80Palmer
- 90Lavia
Brighton
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Sánchez
- 34Veltman
- 5DunkBooked at 89mins
- 3Cucurella
- 2LampteySubstituted forWebsterat 61'minutesBooked at 81mins
- 12Mwepu
- 10Mac AllisterBooked at 79mins
- 25CaicedoSubstituted forSarmientoat 73'minutes
- 20March
- 13Groß
- 18WelbeckSubstituted forMaupayat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Webster
- 9Maupay
- 14Lallana
- 23Steele
- 38McGill
- 42Leonard
- 57Offiah
- 58Ferguson
- 60Sarmiento
- Referee:
- Mike Dean
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester City 3, Brighton and Hove Albion 0.
Post update
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Jeremy Sarmiento tries a through ball, but Solly March is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Post update
Foul by João Cancelo (Manchester City).
Post update
Neal Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Adam Webster.
Booking
Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Rúben Dias (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Post update
Foul by Rodri (Manchester City).
Post update
Enock Mwepu (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Joël Veltman tries a through ball, but Solly March is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Gabriel Jesus replaces Kevin De Bruyne.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester City 3, Brighton and Hove Albion 0. Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.
Booking
Adam Webster (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Adam Webster (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Post update
Foul by Rodri (Manchester City).
Post update
Jeremy Sarmiento (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
