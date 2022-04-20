Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Foden scored his eighth league goal of the season to help Man City to victory over Brighton

Manchester City restored their one-point advantage over Liverpool at the top of the Premier League with victory over a resolute Brighton.

Needing a win to reclaim top spot after Liverpool's win over Manchester United, City were frustrated in the first half.

But Riyad Mahrez's finish soon after the break eased the growing tension.

And a deflected strike from Phil Foden and neat effort from Bernardo Silva ensured City top spot with six games to go.

The next round of fixtures are at the weekend, with City hosting Watford on Saturday before Liverpool take on Everton in the Merseyside derby at Anfield on Sunday.

Brighton leave with no points but can take heart from another competitive away display, coming after victories at Champions League-chasing Arsenal and Tottenham.

More to follow.

help How to play Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle. Rating range key 1 = Give it up 10 = Pure perfection Man City Manchester City Manchester City

Brighton Brighton & Hove Albion Brighton & Hove Albion Manchester City Starting XI Avg Squad number 31 Player name Ederson Average rating 5.28 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 27 Player name João Cancelo Average rating 5.41 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Stones Average rating 5.37 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 14 Player name Laporte Average rating 5.26 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Aké Average rating 5.86 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name De Bruyne Average rating 5.77 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 16 Player name Rodri Average rating 5.12 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Gündogan Average rating 5.18 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 26 Player name Mahrez Average rating 5.60 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 20 Player name Bernardo Silva Average rating 5.45 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 47 Player name Foden Average rating 5.68 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 3 Player name Rúben Dias Average rating 5.84 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 9 Player name Gabriel Jesus Average rating 7.02 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name Zinchenko Average rating 6.97 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Brighton & Hove Albion Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Sánchez Average rating 7.34 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 34 Player name Veltman Average rating 7.46 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Dunk Average rating 7.53 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name Cucurella Average rating 7.61 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 2 Player name Lamptey Average rating 7.63 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 12 Player name Mwepu Average rating 7.60 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name Mac Allister Average rating 7.60 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 25 Player name Caicedo Average rating 7.66 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 20 Player name March Average rating 7.61 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 13 Player name Groß Average rating 7.53 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 18 Player name Welbeck Average rating 7.26 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 4 Player name Webster Average rating 6.07 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 9 Player name Maupay Average rating 5.47 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 60 Player name Sarmiento Average rating 5.67 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Man City Formation 4-3-3 31 Ederson 27 Cancelo 5 Stones 14 Laporte 6 Aké 17 De Bruyne 16 Rodri 8 Gündogan 26 Mahrez 20 Bernardo Silva 47 Foden 31 Ederson

27 Cancelo

5 Stones Substituted for Zinchenko at 77' minutes

14 Laporte

6 Aké Substituted for Rúben Dias at 45' minutes

17 De Bruyne Substituted for Gabriel Jesus at 83' minutes

16 Rodri

8 Gündogan

26 Mahrez

20 Bernardo Silva

47 Foden Substitutes 3 Rúben Dias

7 Sterling

9 Gabriel Jesus

10 Grealish

11 Zinchenko

13 Steffen

25 Fernandinho

80 Palmer

90 Lavia Brighton Formation 3-5-2 1 Sánchez 34 Veltman 5 Dunk 3 Cucurella 2 Lamptey 12 Mwepu 10 Mac Allister 25 Caicedo 20 March 13 Groß 18 Welbeck 1 Sánchez

34 Veltman

5 Dunk Booked at 89mins

3 Cucurella

2 Lamptey Substituted for Webster at 61' minutes Booked at 81mins

12 Mwepu

10 Mac Allister Booked at 79mins

25 Caicedo Substituted for Sarmiento at 73' minutes

20 March

13 Groß

18 Welbeck Substituted for Maupay at 77' minutes Substitutes 4 Webster

9 Maupay

14 Lallana

23 Steele

38 McGill

42 Leonard

57 Offiah

58 Ferguson

60 Sarmiento Referee: Mike Dean Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Manchester City 3, Brighton and Hove Albion 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Manchester City 3, Brighton and Hove Albion 0. Post update Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Jeremy Sarmiento tries a through ball, but Solly March is caught offside. Post update Attempt missed. Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick. Post update Foul by João Cancelo (Manchester City). Post update Neal Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Adam Webster. Booking Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Rúben Dias (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion). Post update Foul by Rodri (Manchester City). Post update Enock Mwepu (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Joël Veltman tries a through ball, but Solly March is caught offside. Substitution Substitution, Manchester City. Gabriel Jesus replaces Kevin De Bruyne. goal Goal! Goal! Manchester City 3, Brighton and Hove Albion 0. Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne. Booking Adam Webster (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Adam Webster (Brighton and Hove Albion). Post update Foul by Rodri (Manchester City). Post update Jeremy Sarmiento (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward