Man CityManchester City3BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion0

Man City 3-0 Brighton: City go back top with six games to play

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Phil Foden celebrates scoring Manchester City's second goal against Brighton
Foden scored his eighth league goal of the season to help Man City to victory over Brighton

Manchester City restored their one-point advantage over Liverpool at the top of the Premier League with victory over a resolute Brighton.

Needing a win to reclaim top spot after Liverpool's win over Manchester United, City were frustrated in the first half.

But Riyad Mahrez's finish soon after the break eased the growing tension.

And a deflected strike from Phil Foden and neat effort from Bernardo Silva ensured City top spot with six games to go.

The next round of fixtures are at the weekend, with City hosting Watford on Saturday before Liverpool take on Everton in the Merseyside derby at Anfield on Sunday.

Brighton leave with no points but can take heart from another competitive away display, coming after victories at Champions League-chasing Arsenal and Tottenham.

More to follow.

Manchester City

Starting XI

Line-ups

Man City

Formation 4-3-3

  • 31Ederson
  • 27Cancelo
  • 5StonesSubstituted forZinchenkoat 77'minutes
  • 14Laporte
  • 6AkéSubstituted forRúben Diasat 45'minutes
  • 17De BruyneSubstituted forGabriel Jesusat 83'minutes
  • 16Rodri
  • 8Gündogan
  • 26Mahrez
  • 20Bernardo Silva
  • 47Foden

Substitutes

  • 3Rúben Dias
  • 7Sterling
  • 9Gabriel Jesus
  • 10Grealish
  • 11Zinchenko
  • 13Steffen
  • 25Fernandinho
  • 80Palmer
  • 90Lavia

Brighton

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Sánchez
  • 34Veltman
  • 5DunkBooked at 89mins
  • 3Cucurella
  • 2LampteySubstituted forWebsterat 61'minutesBooked at 81mins
  • 12Mwepu
  • 10Mac AllisterBooked at 79mins
  • 25CaicedoSubstituted forSarmientoat 73'minutes
  • 20March
  • 13Groß
  • 18WelbeckSubstituted forMaupayat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Webster
  • 9Maupay
  • 14Lallana
  • 23Steele
  • 38McGill
  • 42Leonard
  • 57Offiah
  • 58Ferguson
  • 60Sarmiento
Referee:
Mike Dean

Match Stats

Home TeamMan CityAway TeamBrighton
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home17
Away2
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home7
Away4
Fouls
Home12
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester City 3, Brighton and Hove Albion 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester City 3, Brighton and Hove Albion 0.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Jeremy Sarmiento tries a through ball, but Solly March is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

  5. Post update

    Foul by João Cancelo (Manchester City).

  6. Post update

    Neal Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Adam Webster.

  8. Booking

    Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Rúben Dias (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  11. Post update

    Foul by Rodri (Manchester City).

  12. Post update

    Enock Mwepu (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Joël Veltman tries a through ball, but Solly March is caught offside.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City. Gabriel Jesus replaces Kevin De Bruyne.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Manchester City 3, Brighton and Hove Albion 0. Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.

  16. Booking

    Adam Webster (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Adam Webster (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  19. Post update

    Foul by Rodri (Manchester City).

  20. Post update

    Jeremy Sarmiento (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  • Comment posted by Atlantic252, today at 22:01

    City did what they had to do against a good Brighton team that gained a point at Anfield this season.
    Liverpool were outstanding last night against the Glazers' joke of a team.
    Whoever prevails out of City or Liverpool, we will have superlative champions as both sides play wonderful football and are outstanding teams.
    We are blessed this season.

  • Comment posted by Greenheys23, today at 22:01

    City, Manchester City ,we are the boys who are playing to win.

  • Comment posted by ymaohyd, today at 22:01

    Sorry have I missed something have Manchester City won the league tonight? Oh, no it’s as I thought they’re 1 point ahead with 6 games to play having been 14 ahead at one stage 😂

  • Comment posted by Avux99, today at 22:01

    Good win for City that against a Brighton team that had just started rediscovering it’s mojo.

  • Comment posted by Y0U, today at 22:01

    "Anyone but Liverpool" cry the Manchester United supporters, who cling for any glimmer of hope after being smashed 9-0 on aggregate by the Scousers.

    Cry harder.

  • Comment posted by Hank Moody, today at 22:00

    Get the feeling that Citeh are going to capitulate and win nothing this season.

  • Comment posted by Edgar The Egg , today at 22:00

    The best team in the world are back on top of the Premiership. LiVARpool back where they belong.👌👍⚽️⚽️⚽️

  • Comment posted by Steve56, today at 22:00

    To all the city haters on here get stttuuufffeeeddd

  • Comment posted by phj, today at 22:00

    Scousers didn't stay top for long🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by Mav617, today at 22:00

    Well played City, Seagulls put their bodies on the line and fought hard, contrast to Utd rolling over last night. Quality shone through in the end, good luck Brighton for the rest of the season and next.

  • Comment posted by James, today at 21:59

    Who needs Harry Kane when you've got super striker D. Flection in the side

  • Comment posted by johnb, today at 21:59

    Kevin de Bruyne MoM - not that you’d guess from the player ratings on this site! Roll on City

  • Comment posted by VanImpe, today at 21:59

    ''Our Belgians are better than your Belgians''
    The EPL has the funniest hysterical fanboys in the world.

  • Comment posted by SDC, today at 21:59

    Phil McNulty wrote an article after our defeat on Saturday as to whether Liverpool had struck a psychological blow against us. Well, there’s your answer Phil. It’s an emphatic “No” 😂

  • Comment posted by lovefootball, today at 21:59

    My money on Citeh to win the league.
    Unlikely to drop any point for the rest of the season.
    The Reds might win one of the Cups. ⚽️
    Pep wants the CL trophy, he didn’t care about the FA cup.
    🤔

  • Comment posted by Roy, today at 21:59

    I might be paranoid but there are too many clear chances being missed that tells me that the 100million was spent on the wrong player.

  • Comment posted by Back2Reality, today at 21:59

    You can feel Man City bottling it. Skiddish, real skiddish