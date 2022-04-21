Close menu
BurnleyBurnley2SouthamptonSouthampton0

Burnley 2-0 Southampton: Clarets keep Premier League survival hopes alive

By Alex BysouthBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments238

Connor Roberts opened the scoring with his first goal for Burnley
Burnley produced one of their finest performances of the season to beat Southampton at Turf Moor and give their hopes of Premier League survival a huge boost.

The Clarets earned their first win in the post-Sean Dyche era, and just their fifth in the league this season, to close to within one point of 17th-placed Everton with six games to play.

Connor Roberts scored a timely first goal for the club when he curled a delightful opener into the far corner and Nathan Collins headed in to double their lead before half-time.

With interim boss Mike Jackson in the dugout, the hosts delivered an impressive attacking display but also showed the grit associated with their decade under Dyche to keep any Saints revival at bay.

It is a victory that sets up a tantalising relegation scrap heading into the run-in, as Burnley look to earn a seventh successive season in the top flight at the expense of the Toffees, or potentially even Leeds United.

Clarets gamble starts promisingly

Burnley's hierarchy have taken a gamble in dismissing Dyche, a manager who guided them to two promotions and has experience of surviving in the top flight, but if the Clarets can reproduce this level of performance for the remainder of the season it may well be one that pays off.

They have played a game more than Everton, but are now just a point behind Frank Lampard's side and boast a better goal difference, while Leeds - currently five points above the drop zone - are also not completely safe.

If Burnley can now earn at least a point against Wolves at home on Sunday, Everton will head into the Merseyside derby against Liverpool at Anfield later that afternoon sitting inside the bottom three.

There were no signs of tension in the Clarets camp as Roberts broke the deadlock after being given time to turn on the edge of the box and pick his spot with his left foot - a goal befitting Burnley's slick attacking performance.

The hosts could and should have had more, but found Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster in top form as he denied Wout Weghorst with his feet and twice kept out Jay Rodriguez before Weghorst headed against the post.

Eventually Burnley's superiority told as Collins climbed highest in the box to meet Josh Brownhill's corner and nod it into the bottom corner, although celebrations were put on hold at an anxious Turf Moor as VAR watched to see if the ball had clipped the offside Jack Cork on its way in.

Southampton, after beating Arsenal last time out, slipped back into their indifferent recent form with the visitors' best chances falling to Oriol Romeu, who headed wide of either post from James Ward-Prowse corners in the first half.

They did briefly threaten a response inside the final 20 minutes but Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope saved from Che Adams and Matt Taylor then made a superb block on the same player, while a scrambled Cork effort at the other end was ruled out for offside.

The home fans showed their appreciation for the club's former boss by singing Dyche's name late on, as Burnley headed towards their first top-flight home win without him in the dugout since May 2010, and four points from a possible six since his departure.

Player of the match

RobertsConnor Roberts

with an average of 7.71

Burnley

  1. Squad number14Player nameRoberts
    Average rating

    7.71

  2. Squad number22Player nameCollins
    Average rating

    7.49

  3. Squad number8Player nameBrownhill
    Average rating

    7.36

  4. Squad number11Player nameMcNeil
    Average rating

    7.32

  5. Squad number1Player namePope
    Average rating

    7.24

  6. Squad number3Player nameTaylor
    Average rating

    7.13

  7. Squad number5Player nameTarkowski
    Average rating

    7.09

  8. Squad number19Player nameRodriguez
    Average rating

    6.87

  9. Squad number2Player nameLowton
    Average rating

    6.86

  10. Squad number4Player nameCork
    Average rating

    6.86

  11. Squad number17Player nameLennon
    Average rating

    6.80

  12. Squad number27Player nameVydra
    Average rating

    6.66

  13. Squad number20Player nameCornet
    Average rating

    6.64

  14. Squad number9Player nameWeghorst
    Average rating

    6.63

Southampton

  1. Squad number44Player nameForster
    Average rating

    6.49

  2. Squad number8Player nameWard-Prowse
    Average rating

    5.51

  3. Squad number2Player nameWalker-Peters
    Average rating

    5.10

  4. Squad number17Player nameS Armstrong
    Average rating

    4.94

  5. Squad number10Player nameAdams
    Average rating

    4.49

  6. Squad number6Player nameOriol Romeu
    Average rating

    4.44

  7. Squad number35Player nameBednarek
    Average rating

    4.43

  8. Squad number4Player nameLyanco
    Average rating

    4.37

  9. Squad number15Player namePerraud
    Average rating

    4.35

  10. Squad number24Player nameElyounoussi
    Average rating

    4.17

  11. Squad number18Player nameBroja
    Average rating

    4.09

  12. Squad number43Player nameValery
    Average rating

    4.08

  13. Squad number21Player nameLivramento
    Average rating

    4.07

  14. Squad number11Player nameRedmond
    Average rating

    3.98

Line-ups

Burnley

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Pope
  • 14Roberts
  • 22Collins
  • 5TarkowskiBooked at 73mins
  • 3Taylor
  • 11McNeilSubstituted forLowtonat 87'minutes
  • 8Brownhill
  • 4CorkBooked at 38mins
  • 20CornetSubstituted forLennonat 66'minutes
  • 19Rodriguez
  • 9WeghorstSubstituted forVydraat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Lowton
  • 10Barnes
  • 13Hennessey
  • 16Stephens
  • 17Lennon
  • 26Bardsley
  • 27Vydra
  • 28Long
  • 44Costelloe

Southampton

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 44Forster
  • 4Lyanco
  • 35BednarekBooked at 73mins
  • 43Valery
  • 6Romeu
  • 2Walker-PetersSubstituted forLivramentoat 83'minutes
  • 8Ward-Prowse
  • 17S ArmstrongSubstituted forAdamsat 66'minutes
  • 15PerraudBooked at 79mins
  • 24ElyounoussiSubstituted forRedmondat 66'minutes
  • 18Broja

Substitutes

  • 7Long
  • 9A Armstrong
  • 10Adams
  • 11Redmond
  • 13Caballero
  • 21Livramento
  • 22Salisu
  • 23Tella
  • 27Diallo
Referee:
Stuart Attwell
Attendance:
17,384

Match Stats

Home TeamBurnleyAway TeamSouthampton
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home16
Away11
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home10
Away10
Fouls
Home7
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Burnley 2, Southampton 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Burnley 2, Southampton 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Armando Broja (Southampton).

  4. Post update

    Nathan Collins (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Josh Brownhill.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Burnley. Matthew Lowton replaces Dwight McNeil.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Che Adams (Southampton).

  8. Post update

    Josh Brownhill (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    VAR Decision: No Penalty Burnley.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dwight McNeil (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Charlie Taylor.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. James Tarkowski (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Jan Bednarek.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Southampton. Valentino Livramento replaces Kyle Walker-Peters.

  14. Booking

    Romain Perraud (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Romain Perraud (Southampton).

  16. Post update

    Dwight McNeil (Burnley) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Burnley. Matej Vydra replaces Wout Weghorst.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Romain Perraud (Southampton).

  19. Post update

    Connor Roberts (Burnley) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Booking

    Jan Bednarek (Southampton) is shown the yellow card.

Comments

Join the conversation

240 comments

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 21:41

    Southampton have been on holiday for so long that I think all their fans should have received at least one postcard from them by now.

    • Reply posted by wemarchon, today at 21:45

      wemarchon replied:
      Yep. They went on holiday after spurs/man u games. I’ve said that in here since then. Just really poor.

      We best to 4 elect Arsenal and then lose to 3rd bottom team?

      Is there a beach in Burnley ?

  • Comment posted by terrymcdine, today at 21:51

    I am a toon supporter and glad we are safe but have a huge amount of respect for Burnley. Watched footie for 60 years and they have always been a community club. I remember players like McIroy, Pointer, Morgan, Coates and James. Would really love them to stay up

    • Reply posted by big bob joylove, today at 21:53

      big bob joylove replied:
      Same here..........and I think they'll do it.

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 21:43

    Bad news for Everton.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:08

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Liverpool next. God help them

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 21:41

    This was one game where the fans of another team (Everton) were more upset that Southampton lost than the fans of Southampton were.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:07

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      I really hope Everton dont meet Southampton in their run in

  • Comment posted by Woodie, today at 21:44

    Well done Burnley. A proper football club. Now chase the scousers down

    • Reply posted by ThePilgrim, today at 22:21

      ThePilgrim replied:
      Really? I hope they put some wins together but they'll never catch Liverpool in second. 🤷‍♀️

  • Comment posted by KellogsKeegan, today at 21:44

    Go on lads, get Everton relegated 😁

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 21:54

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      I suppose Liverpool will have to do their bit as usual

  • Comment posted by bee, today at 21:42

    Pressure mounting on Everton, well played Burnley.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:08

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      We will promise to do our bit for the Burnley fans

  • Comment posted by BMK, today at 21:44

    Michael Jackson’s team talk…. Right lads to stay up we need as many points as possible…. Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough!!!!

    • Reply posted by Marc Worthington, today at 21:47

      Marc Worthington replied:
      Bad. 🙄

  • Comment posted by A Matter Of National Security, today at 21:42

    Everton you are going down, I can feel it in my bones.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 21:51

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Looks like Everton will have to change their ‘No brown envelopes allowed” policy if they are going to have any chance of staying up. They missed out on a clear penalty against City because Everton did not forward any brown envelope to the right person. 😁😁😁

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 21:44

    Liverpool and Chelsea next for Everton. Just think about that for a minute Frank.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 21:59

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Frank's response: Liverpool, Oh crap!!!! Chelsea, hey they lost to Brentford and Arsenal, we have a chance there.

  • Comment posted by NB22, today at 21:43

    MJ's win has made the relegation fight into a real Thriller.

    Sorry that was Bad.

    • Reply posted by big bob joylove, today at 21:46

      big bob joylove replied:
      I see what you did there.

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 21:43

    Gonna get interesting to the end of the season. Well done Burnley.

  • Comment posted by Paul M, today at 21:43

    16 shots from Burnley .....didn't see that very often under Dyche !!!

    • Reply posted by A Matter Of National Security, today at 22:16

      A Matter Of National Security replied:
      Dyche is probably sitting in a pub somewhere and having at least that many shots right now.

  • Comment posted by andrew, today at 21:41

    That's more like it...come on burnley we can do this !!! Utc

  • Comment posted by ajax, today at 21:45

    Credit to Burnley for showing some fight and 3 points, but woeful from Saints yet again. This season they have lost against Everton, Watford (both home and away), Norwich, Villa, Newcastle. Needs a serious look at the players and clear the dead wood including Ralph. Tactical nightmares nearly all season.

    • Reply posted by SLF, today at 22:05

      SLF replied:
      You do have to question Southamptons heart and mentality in games like this!! Must be a frustrating team to follow

  • Comment posted by chriswvtr, today at 21:45

    Looking forward even more to thrashing the bluenoses at the weekend and putting them into the bottom 3. Come on Burnley!

    • Reply posted by ChaseWolf, today at 21:48

      ChaseWolf replied:
      Birmingham City are in the Championship you know! Everton are the Toffees!

  • Comment posted by Marc Worthington, today at 21:42

    Well played Burnley, that’ll have the blue noses cacking their strides. 😂

    • Reply posted by big bob joylove, today at 21:52

      big bob joylove replied:
      Lol! True though.

  • Comment posted by Listener, today at 21:48

    Southampton played well for the first five minutes then didn't look at all bothered after that. If I was a Southampton fan I'd be fuming at that performance.

  • Comment posted by big bob joylove, today at 21:48

    Brilliant result for Burnley. Been a lifelong Toon fan but always had a soft spot for Burnley. Maybe the Toon could field the bairns for the last game to make sure Everton go down?

    • Reply posted by Leslie Thornton, today at 21:52

      Leslie Thornton replied:
      'bairns'?

  • Comment posted by TonyB, today at 21:52

    Getting a bit sticky for the Toffees.

    • Reply posted by aspiadas, today at 21:54

      aspiadas replied:
      Don't mints your words;)