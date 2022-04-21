Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Connor Roberts opened the scoring with his first goal for Burnley

Burnley produced one of their finest performances of the season to beat Southampton at Turf Moor and give their hopes of Premier League survival a huge boost.

The Clarets earned their first win in the post-Sean Dyche era, and just their fifth in the league this season, to close to within one point of 17th-placed Everton with six games to play.

Connor Roberts scored a timely first goal for the club when he curled a delightful opener into the far corner and Nathan Collins headed in to double their lead before half-time.

With interim boss Mike Jackson in the dugout, the hosts delivered an impressive attacking display but also showed the grit associated with their decade under Dyche to keep any Saints revival at bay.

It is a victory that sets up a tantalising relegation scrap heading into the run-in, as Burnley look to earn a seventh successive season in the top flight at the expense of the Toffees, or potentially even Leeds United.

Clarets gamble starts promisingly

Burnley's hierarchy have taken a gamble in dismissing Dyche, a manager who guided them to two promotions and has experience of surviving in the top flight, but if the Clarets can reproduce this level of performance for the remainder of the season it may well be one that pays off.

They have played a game more than Everton, but are now just a point behind Frank Lampard's side and boast a better goal difference, while Leeds - currently five points above the drop zone - are also not completely safe.

If Burnley can now earn at least a point against Wolves at home on Sunday, Everton will head into the Merseyside derby against Liverpool at Anfield later that afternoon sitting inside the bottom three.

There were no signs of tension in the Clarets camp as Roberts broke the deadlock after being given time to turn on the edge of the box and pick his spot with his left foot - a goal befitting Burnley's slick attacking performance.

The hosts could and should have had more, but found Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster in top form as he denied Wout Weghorst with his feet and twice kept out Jay Rodriguez before Weghorst headed against the post.

Eventually Burnley's superiority told as Collins climbed highest in the box to meet Josh Brownhill's corner and nod it into the bottom corner, although celebrations were put on hold at an anxious Turf Moor as VAR watched to see if the ball had clipped the offside Jack Cork on its way in.

Southampton, after beating Arsenal last time out, slipped back into their indifferent recent form with the visitors' best chances falling to Oriol Romeu, who headed wide of either post from James Ward-Prowse corners in the first half.

They did briefly threaten a response inside the final 20 minutes but Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope saved from Che Adams and Matt Taylor then made a superb block on the same player, while a scrambled Cork effort at the other end was ruled out for offside.

The home fans showed their appreciation for the club's former boss by singing Dyche's name late on, as Burnley headed towards their first top-flight home win without him in the dugout since May 2010, and four points from a possible six since his departure.

Southampton Southampton Southampton Burnley Avg Squad number 14 Player name Roberts Average rating 7.71 Squad number 22 Player name Collins Average rating 7.49 Squad number 8 Player name Brownhill Average rating 7.36 Squad number 11 Player name McNeil Average rating 7.32 Squad number 1 Player name Pope Average rating 7.24 Squad number 3 Player name Taylor Average rating 7.13 Squad number 5 Player name Tarkowski Average rating 7.09 Squad number 19 Player name Rodriguez Average rating 6.87 Squad number 2 Player name Lowton Average rating 6.86 Squad number 4 Player name Cork Average rating 6.86 Squad number 17 Player name Lennon Average rating 6.80 Squad number 27 Player name Vydra Average rating 6.66 Squad number 20 Player name Cornet Average rating 6.64 Squad number 9 Player name Weghorst Average rating 6.63 Southampton Avg Squad number 44 Player name Forster Average rating 6.49 Squad number 8 Player name Ward-Prowse Average rating 5.51 Squad number 2 Player name Walker-Peters Average rating 5.10 Squad number 17 Player name S Armstrong Average rating 4.94 Squad number 10 Player name Adams Average rating 4.49 Squad number 6 Player name Oriol Romeu Average rating 4.44 Squad number 35 Player name Bednarek Average rating 4.43 Squad number 4 Player name Lyanco Average rating 4.37 Squad number 15 Player name Perraud Average rating 4.35 Squad number 24 Player name Elyounoussi Average rating 4.17 Squad number 18 Player name Broja Average rating 4.09 Squad number 43 Player name Valery Average rating 4.08 Squad number 21 Player name Livramento Average rating 4.07 Squad number 11 Player name Redmond Average rating 3.98

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Burnley Formation 4-4-2 1 Pope 14 Roberts 22 Collins 5 Tarkowski 3 Taylor 11 McNeil 8 Brownhill 4 Cork 20 Cornet 19 Rodriguez 9 Weghorst 1 Pope

14 Roberts

22 Collins

5 Tarkowski Booked at 73mins

3 Taylor

11 McNeil Substituted for Lowton at 87' minutes

8 Brownhill

4 Cork Booked at 38mins

20 Cornet Substituted for Lennon at 66' minutes

19 Rodriguez

9 Weghorst Substituted for Vydra at 78' minutes Substitutes 2 Lowton

10 Barnes

13 Hennessey

16 Stephens

17 Lennon

26 Bardsley

27 Vydra

28 Long

44 Costelloe Southampton Formation 3-1-4-2 44 Forster 4 Lyanco 35 Bednarek 43 Valery 6 Romeu 2 Walker-Peters 8 Ward-Prowse 17 S Armstrong 15 Perraud 24 Elyounoussi 18 Broja 44 Forster

4 Lyanco

35 Bednarek Booked at 73mins

43 Valery

6 Romeu

2 Walker-Peters Substituted for Livramento at 83' minutes

8 Ward-Prowse

17 S Armstrong Substituted for Adams at 66' minutes

15 Perraud Booked at 79mins

24 Elyounoussi Substituted for Redmond at 66' minutes

18 Broja Substitutes 7 Long

9 A Armstrong

10 Adams

11 Redmond

13 Caballero

21 Livramento

22 Salisu

23 Tella

27 Diallo Referee: Stuart Attwell Attendance: 17,384 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Burnley 2, Southampton 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Burnley 2, Southampton 0. Post update Foul by Armando Broja (Southampton). Post update Nathan Collins (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Josh Brownhill. Substitution Substitution, Burnley. Matthew Lowton replaces Dwight McNeil. Post update Foul by Che Adams (Southampton). Post update Josh Brownhill (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update VAR Decision: No Penalty Burnley. Post update Attempt missed. Dwight McNeil (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Charlie Taylor. Post update Attempt blocked. James Tarkowski (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Post update Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Jan Bednarek. Substitution Substitution, Southampton. Valentino Livramento replaces Kyle Walker-Peters. Booking Romain Perraud (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Foul by Romain Perraud (Southampton). Post update Dwight McNeil (Burnley) wins a free kick on the right wing. Substitution Substitution, Burnley. Matej Vydra replaces Wout Weghorst. Post update Foul by Romain Perraud (Southampton). Post update Connor Roberts (Burnley) wins a free kick on the right wing. Booking Jan Bednarek (Southampton) is shown the yellow card. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward