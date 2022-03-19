Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Callum Hendry nodded his side level in the first half

St Johnstone moved four points clear of Dundee at the bottom of the Scottish Premiership after coming from behind to beat Motherwell 2-1.

Callum Hendry's header drew the sides level before the interval before a wonder-strike from the striker won it late on.

Motherwell failed to take the chance to go into the top half of the table, despite taking the lead through Kevin van Veen.

More to follow.

Motherwell Motherwell Motherwell St Johnstone Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Clark Average rating 6.44 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Gordon Average rating 6.62 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 4 Player name McCart Average rating 6.83 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Cleary Average rating 6.46 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Davidson Average rating 6.47 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 19 Player name Rooney Average rating 6.81 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 29 Player name Hallberg Average rating 6.63 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 21 Player name Crawford Average rating 6.61 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name Gallacher Average rating 6.60 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 23 Player name Çiftçi Average rating 6.34 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Hendry Average rating 7.51 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 2 Player name Brown Average rating 7.86 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name May Average rating 7.65 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 34 Player name Butterfield Average rating 6.58 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Motherwell Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Kelly Average rating 5.98 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 14 Player name Ojala Average rating 5.86 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 4 Player name Lamie Average rating 6.29 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 21 Player name Solholm Johansen Average rating 5.87 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 2 Player name O'Donnell Average rating 5.98 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 18 Player name Cornelius Average rating 6.06 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Donnelly Average rating 5.80 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name Carroll Average rating 6.14 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 20 Player name Efford Average rating 6.16 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 9 Player name van Veen Average rating 6.47 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 29 Player name Shields Average rating 5.48 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 7 Player name Woolery Average rating 4.38 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10