St Johnstone 1-2 Motherwell: Saints move four clear at bottom of table

By Jack HerrallBBC Sport Scotland

Callum Hendry nodded his side level in the first half
St Johnstone moved four points clear of Dundee at the bottom of the Scottish Premiership after coming from behind to beat Motherwell 2-1.

Callum Hendry's header drew the sides level before the interval before a wonder-strike from the striker won it late on.

Motherwell failed to take the chance to go into the top half of the table, despite taking the lead through Kevin van Veen.

More to follow.

St Johnstone

Starting XI

Line-ups

St Johnstone

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1Clark
  • 6Gordon
  • 4McCart
  • 5ClearyBooked at 45mins
  • 8DavidsonBooked at 16minsSubstituted forButterfieldat 74'minutes
  • 19RooneyBooked at 41minsSubstituted forBrownat 88'minutes
  • 29Hallberg
  • 21Crawford
  • 3Gallacher
  • 23ÇiftçiSubstituted forMayat 66'minutes
  • 22Hendry

Substitutes

  • 2Brown
  • 7May
  • 12Parish
  • 14Middleton
  • 15Gilmour
  • 16Mahon
  • 17Bair
  • 24Booth
  • 34Butterfield

Motherwell

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Kelly
  • 14Ojala
  • 4Lamie
  • 21Solholm Johansen
  • 2O'Donnell
  • 18Cornelius
  • 22Donnelly
  • 3CarrollSubstituted forWooleryat 77'minutesBooked at 85mins
  • 20Efford
  • 9van VeenBooked at 45mins
  • 29Shields

Substitutes

  • 7Woolery
  • 11Shaw
  • 12Fox
  • 16Slattery
  • 17Amaluzor
  • 23Grimshaw
  • 26Tierney
  • 27Goss
  • 32Nirennold
Referee:
David Munro

Match Stats

Home TeamSt JohnstoneAway TeamMotherwell
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home8
Away7
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away6
Fouls
Home14
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, St. Johnstone 2, Motherwell 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, St. Johnstone 2, Motherwell 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Zander Clark.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kevin van Veen (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  5. Post update

    Foul by James Brown (St. Johnstone).

  6. Post update

    Kaiyne Woolery (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! St. Johnstone 2, Motherwell 1. Callum Hendry (St. Johnstone) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Jacob Butterfield.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kevin van Veen (Motherwell) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the left.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Tony Gallacher.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Johnstone. James Brown replaces Shaun Rooney.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Liam Gordon (St. Johnstone) header from a difficult angle on the left misses to the left. Assisted by Melker Hallberg following a set piece situation.

  12. Post update

    Callum Hendry (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Juhani Ojala (Motherwell).

  14. Booking

    Kaiyne Woolery (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card.

  15. Post update

    Kaiyne Woolery (Motherwell) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.

  16. Post update

    Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Dean Cornelius.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Callum Hendry (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  18. Post update

    Shaun Rooney (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Joseph Efford (Motherwell).

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jamie McCart (St. Johnstone) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Melker Hallberg with a cross following a corner.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic31244369185176
2Rangers30217260243670
3Hearts31158844311353
4Dundee Utd31109122834-639
5Hibernian31910122933-437
6Livingston31107143340-737
7Ross County3199134351-836
8Motherwell3199133246-1436
9St Mirren31812112842-1436
10Aberdeen3198143639-335
11St Johnstone3169162037-1727
12Dundee3058172451-2723
View full Scottish Premiership table

