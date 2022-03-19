Match ends, St. Johnstone 2, Motherwell 1.
St Johnstone moved four points clear of Dundee at the bottom of the Scottish Premiership after coming from behind to beat Motherwell 2-1.
Callum Hendry's header drew the sides level before the interval before a wonder-strike from the striker won it late on.
Motherwell failed to take the chance to go into the top half of the table, despite taking the lead through Kevin van Veen.
St Johnstone
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameClarkAverage rating
6.44
- Squad number6Player nameGordonAverage rating
6.62
- Squad number4Player nameMcCartAverage rating
6.83
- Squad number5Player nameClearyAverage rating
6.46
- Squad number8Player nameDavidsonAverage rating
6.47
- Squad number19Player nameRooneyAverage rating
6.81
- Squad number29Player nameHallbergAverage rating
6.63
- Squad number21Player nameCrawfordAverage rating
6.61
- Squad number3Player nameGallacherAverage rating
6.60
- Squad number23Player nameÇiftçiAverage rating
6.34
- Squad number22Player nameHendryAverage rating
7.51
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number2Player nameBrownAverage rating
7.86
- Squad number7Player nameMayAverage rating
7.65
- Squad number34Player nameButterfieldAverage rating
6.58
Motherwell
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameKellyAverage rating
5.98
- Squad number14Player nameOjalaAverage rating
5.86
- Squad number4Player nameLamieAverage rating
6.29
- Squad number21Player nameSolholm JohansenAverage rating
5.87
- Squad number2Player nameO'DonnellAverage rating
5.98
- Squad number18Player nameCorneliusAverage rating
6.06
- Squad number22Player nameDonnellyAverage rating
5.80
- Squad number3Player nameCarrollAverage rating
6.14
- Squad number20Player nameEffordAverage rating
6.16
- Squad number9Player namevan VeenAverage rating
6.47
- Squad number29Player nameShieldsAverage rating
5.48
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameWooleryAverage rating
4.38
Line-ups
St Johnstone
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 1Clark
- 6Gordon
- 4McCart
- 5ClearyBooked at 45mins
- 8DavidsonBooked at 16minsSubstituted forButterfieldat 74'minutes
- 19RooneyBooked at 41minsSubstituted forBrownat 88'minutes
- 29Hallberg
- 21Crawford
- 3Gallacher
- 23ÇiftçiSubstituted forMayat 66'minutes
- 22Hendry
Substitutes
- 2Brown
- 7May
- 12Parish
- 14Middleton
- 15Gilmour
- 16Mahon
- 17Bair
- 24Booth
- 34Butterfield
Motherwell
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Kelly
- 14Ojala
- 4Lamie
- 21Solholm Johansen
- 2O'Donnell
- 18Cornelius
- 22Donnelly
- 3CarrollSubstituted forWooleryat 77'minutesBooked at 85mins
- 20Efford
- 9van VeenBooked at 45mins
- 29Shields
Substitutes
- 7Woolery
- 11Shaw
- 12Fox
- 16Slattery
- 17Amaluzor
- 23Grimshaw
- 26Tierney
- 27Goss
- 32Nirennold
- Referee:
- David Munro
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, St. Johnstone 2, Motherwell 1.
Post update
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Zander Clark.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kevin van Veen (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Foul by James Brown (St. Johnstone).
Post update
Kaiyne Woolery (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! St. Johnstone 2, Motherwell 1. Callum Hendry (St. Johnstone) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Jacob Butterfield.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kevin van Veen (Motherwell) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the left.
Post update
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Tony Gallacher.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Johnstone. James Brown replaces Shaun Rooney.
Post update
Attempt missed. Liam Gordon (St. Johnstone) header from a difficult angle on the left misses to the left. Assisted by Melker Hallberg following a set piece situation.
Post update
Callum Hendry (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Juhani Ojala (Motherwell).
Booking
Kaiyne Woolery (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Kaiyne Woolery (Motherwell) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.
Post update
Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Dean Cornelius.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Callum Hendry (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Shaun Rooney (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Joseph Efford (Motherwell).
Post update
Attempt missed. Jamie McCart (St. Johnstone) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Melker Hallberg with a cross following a corner.