Marc McNulty forced in six minutes into injury time to snatch victory

Marc McNulty's 96th-minute winner sparked chaotic celebrations as Dundee United jumped to fourth in the Scottish Premiership with a dramatic last-gasp victory over St Mirren.

Jay Henderson's early strike, reminiscent of his goal against United in January, gave the hosts the lead until the visitors' stirring second-half recovery.

Dylan Levitt netted the well-deserved equaliser, firing in his own wonder-strike from 25 yards out, before McNulty's winner in the dying seconds.

That came just moments after St Mirren goalkeeper Jak Alnwick was dismissed for bringing down Tony Watt.

United, after recording their first away win in the league since October, now sit two points clear in fourth, with St Mirren dropping down to ninth with two games to go until the split.

"Lady luck shone for us today," United manager Tam Courts said. "All credit to the players for fighting until the bitter end, and what a moment to have with the fans in the last seconds of the game."

St Mirren came flying out the traps, all the more impressive given they were missing Scott Tanser and Jordan Jones. The man deputising for the latter, Henderson, would be the inspiration for their dominant first-half display.

He announced himself in January, also against United, with an absolute howitzer from the edge of the area, firing in to the keeper's top left corner. This time he went to the right, firing across Siegrist who could only watch as the ball flew past him.

Henderson continued to pester the United defence, whipping crosses high and low into the box and it was only for the unfortunate bounce of the ball that St Mirren didn't get another proper chance.

But, as the old cliché goes, football is a game of two halves.

Tam Courts identified the problem and changed the shape - hooking 17-year-old Miller Thomson and Scott McMann for Ross Graham and Nicky Clark. It turned out to be a masterstroke as United turned up the pressure and intensity.

McNulty had a close range shot cleared off the line before Clark struck the bar from distance as United made their intentions clear.

The equaliser came soon after - Levitt driving from distance with the ball glancing in off a post.

Ryan Edwards had a chance for the winner, hooking the ball up and onto the bar after Alnwick flapped at a corner. It wasn't to be the keeper's afternoon, with a late sending off for clattering into Tony Watt outside the box with the striker chasing down a loose ball.

There was still time for a winner after that dismissal, though. Watt crossed, Clark sent it goalwards and, although substitute goalkeeper Dean Lyness was able to touch onto the bar, McNulty was able to nod home, sending United fourth and their fans into raptures.

Man of the Match - Nicky Clark

Turned United's performance, and the scoreline, on its head after his introduction

What did we learn?

The change of shape saved United, who were sitting in ninth place before Levitt's lovely leveller.

Teenager Thomson didn't quite have the full debut he would have dreamed of, and the shepherd's crook that Courts branded initially looked harsh, but Clark made the world of difference to the United attack.

Sitting in behind the strike force of McNulty and Watt, rather than sticking out wide, he was able to combine instead of being isolated.

It was a cruel blow for St Mirren, who at one point of the afternoon sat as high as fourth - what would have been a lovely sign off in chief executive Tony Fitzpatrick's final home game before his retirement.

One consolation was the performance of Henderson, who looks like a perfectly capable replacement for Jones for the time being.

What did they say?

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson: "You can fluff around it sometimes but we got exactly what we deserved. We had a tremendous start with Jay's goal and he, along with Connor Ronan, was the one bright spark that we had.

"Second half, we didn't come out. It was as if we were waiting for something to happen. We didn't deal with them, we didn't pass the ball. We were kicking balls out of play when we could have played. I didn't think we showed enough quality."

Dundee United manager Tam Courts: "It's something I feel we've deserved. The first 45 minutes, the timing and manner of the St Mirren goal really did rock us.

"At half-time we re-focused them, we changed shape, made a couple of alterations, and tried to give the players a bit of help. I felt if we got on level terms, we would continue to ride the wave of momentum."

What's next?

After the international break, both sides are on their travels on Saturday, 2 April with St Mirren heading to Motherwell and United at Hibernian (both 15:00 GMT).

