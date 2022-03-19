Scottish Premiership
St MirrenSt Mirren1Dundee UtdDundee United2

St Mirren 1-2 Dundee United: Marc McNulty strikes late to earn win

By Andrew PetrieBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Marc McNulty forced in six minutes into injury time to snatch victory

Marc McNulty's 96th-minute winner sparked chaotic celebrations as Dundee United jumped to fourth in the Scottish Premiership with a dramatic last-gasp victory over St Mirren.

Jay Henderson's early strike, reminiscent of his goal against United in January, gave the hosts the lead until the visitors' stirring second-half recovery.

Dylan Levitt netted the well-deserved equaliser, firing in his own wonder-strike from 25 yards out, before McNulty's winner in the dying seconds.

That came just moments after St Mirren goalkeeper Jak Alnwick was dismissed for bringing down Tony Watt.

United, after recording their first away win in the league since October, now sit two points clear in fourth, with St Mirren dropping down to ninth with two games to go until the split.

"Lady luck shone for us today," United manager Tam Courts said. "All credit to the players for fighting until the bitter end, and what a moment to have with the fans in the last seconds of the game."

St Mirren came flying out the traps, all the more impressive given they were missing Scott Tanser and Jordan Jones. The man deputising for the latter, Henderson, would be the inspiration for their dominant first-half display.

He announced himself in January, also against United, with an absolute howitzer from the edge of the area, firing in to the keeper's top left corner. This time he went to the right, firing across Siegrist who could only watch as the ball flew past him.

Henderson continued to pester the United defence, whipping crosses high and low into the box and it was only for the unfortunate bounce of the ball that St Mirren didn't get another proper chance.

But, as the old cliché goes, football is a game of two halves.

Tam Courts identified the problem and changed the shape - hooking 17-year-old Miller Thomson and Scott McMann for Ross Graham and Nicky Clark. It turned out to be a masterstroke as United turned up the pressure and intensity.

McNulty had a close range shot cleared off the line before Clark struck the bar from distance as United made their intentions clear.

The equaliser came soon after - Levitt driving from distance with the ball glancing in off a post.

Ryan Edwards had a chance for the winner, hooking the ball up and onto the bar after Alnwick flapped at a corner. It wasn't to be the keeper's afternoon, with a late sending off for clattering into Tony Watt outside the box with the striker chasing down a loose ball.

There was still time for a winner after that dismissal, though. Watt crossed, Clark sent it goalwards and, although substitute goalkeeper Dean Lyness was able to touch onto the bar, McNulty was able to nod home, sending United fourth and their fans into raptures.

Man of the Match - Nicky Clark

Nicky Clark strikes at goal
Turned United's performance, and the scoreline, on its head after his introduction

What did we learn?

The change of shape saved United, who were sitting in ninth place before Levitt's lovely leveller.

Teenager Thomson didn't quite have the full debut he would have dreamed of, and the shepherd's crook that Courts branded initially looked harsh, but Clark made the world of difference to the United attack.

Sitting in behind the strike force of McNulty and Watt, rather than sticking out wide, he was able to combine instead of being isolated.

It was a cruel blow for St Mirren, who at one point of the afternoon sat as high as fourth - what would have been a lovely sign off in chief executive Tony Fitzpatrick's final home game before his retirement.

One consolation was the performance of Henderson, who looks like a perfectly capable replacement for Jones for the time being.

What did they say?

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson: "You can fluff around it sometimes but we got exactly what we deserved. We had a tremendous start with Jay's goal and he, along with Connor Ronan, was the one bright spark that we had.

"Second half, we didn't come out. It was as if we were waiting for something to happen. We didn't deal with them, we didn't pass the ball. We were kicking balls out of play when we could have played. I didn't think we showed enough quality."

Dundee United manager Tam Courts: "It's something I feel we've deserved. The first 45 minutes, the timing and manner of the St Mirren goal really did rock us.

"At half-time we re-focused them, we changed shape, made a couple of alterations, and tried to give the players a bit of help. I felt if we got on level terms, we would continue to ride the wave of momentum."

What's next?

After the international break, both sides are on their travels on Saturday, 2 April with St Mirren heading to Motherwell and United at Hibernian (both 15:00 GMT).

Player of the match

SmithLiam Smith

with an average of 7.34

St Mirren

  1. Squad number12Player nameHenderson
    Average rating

    6.99

  2. Squad number43Player nameRonan
    Average rating

    6.33

  3. Squad number22Player nameFraser
    Average rating

    5.89

  4. Squad number6Player namePower
    Average rating

    5.77

  5. Squad number18Player nameDunne
    Average rating

    5.63

  6. Squad number13Player nameGogic
    Average rating

    5.55

  7. Squad number9Player nameBrophy
    Average rating

    5.52

  8. Squad number2Player nameTait
    Average rating

    5.48

  9. Squad number5Player nameMcCarthy
    Average rating

    5.36

  10. Squad number4Player nameShaughnessy
    Average rating

    5.29

  11. Squad number1Player nameAlnwick
    Average rating

    5.28

  12. Squad number11Player nameKiltie
    Average rating

    5.13

  13. Squad number16Player nameErhahon
    Average rating

    5.09

  14. Squad number21Player nameGreive
    Average rating

    4.87

  15. Squad number10Player nameMain
    Average rating

    4.29

  16. Squad number26Player nameLyness
    Average rating

    4.23

Dundee United

  1. Squad number2Player nameSmith
    Average rating

    7.34

  2. Squad number1Player nameSiegrist
    Average rating

    7.12

  3. Squad number19Player nameLevitt
    Average rating

    7.03

  4. Squad number7Player nameNiskanen
    Average rating

    6.77

  5. Squad number29Player nameGraham
    Average rating

    6.75

  6. Squad number12Player nameEdwards
    Average rating

    6.74

  7. Squad number46Player nameThomson
    Average rating

    6.66

  8. Squad number10Player nameClark
    Average rating

    6.65

  9. Squad number4Player nameMulgrew
    Average rating

    6.56

  10. Squad number32Player nameWatt
    Average rating

    6.35

  11. Squad number18Player nameButcher
    Average rating

    6.34

  12. Squad number9Player nameMcNulty
    Average rating

    6.28

  13. Squad number33Player nameMcMann
    Average rating

    6.08

Line-ups

St Mirren

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1AlnwickBooked at 89mins
  • 22Fraser
  • 4Shaughnessy
  • 18Dunne
  • 2Tait
  • 43Ronan
  • 6PowerSubstituted forErhahonat 82'minutes
  • 13Gogic
  • 12HendersonSubstituted forMcCarthyat 66'minutes
  • 9BrophySubstituted forMainat 82'minutes
  • 11KiltieSubstituted forGreiveat 66'minutesSubstituted forLynessat 90'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5McCarthy
  • 8Flynn
  • 10Main
  • 16Erhahon
  • 21Greive
  • 26Lyness

Dundee Utd

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Siegrist
  • 2Smith
  • 12EdwardsBooked at 69mins
  • 4Mulgrew
  • 33McMannBooked at 18minsSubstituted forGrahamat 45'minutes
  • 46ThomsonSubstituted forClarkat 45'minutes
  • 19Levitt
  • 18Butcher
  • 7Niskanen
  • 32Watt
  • 9McNultyBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 3Spörle
  • 6McDonald
  • 10Clark
  • 13Eriksson
  • 17Meekison
  • 20Neilson
  • 22Freeman
  • 26Mochrie
  • 29Graham
Referee:
Nick Walsh
Attendance:
5,710

Match Stats

Home TeamSt MirrenAway TeamDundee Utd
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home10
Away14
Shots on Target
Home1
Away5
Corners
Home11
Away9
Fouls
Home8
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, St. Mirren 1, Dundee United 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, St. Mirren 1, Dundee United 2.

  3. Booking

    Marc McNulty (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! St. Mirren 1, Dundee United 2. Marc McNulty (Dundee United) header from very close range to the bottom right corner.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Nicky Clark (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Charlie Mulgrew (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Charlie Mulgrew (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Mirren. Dean Lyness replaces Alex Greive.

  9. Dismissal

    Jak Alnwick (St. Mirren) is shown the red card.

  10. Post update

    Tony Watt (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Jak Alnwick (St. Mirren).

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Conor McCarthy (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Alex Greive.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Edwards (Dundee United).

  14. Post update

    Joe Shaughnessy (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Marcus Fraser.

  16. Post update

    Marc McNulty (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Charles Dunne (St. Mirren).

  18. Post update

    Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Joe Shaughnessy.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Mirren. Curtis Main replaces Eamonn Brophy.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Mirren. Ethan Erhahon replaces Alan Power.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic31244369185176
2Rangers30217260243670
3Hearts31158844311353
4Dundee Utd31109122834-639
5Hibernian31910122933-437
6Livingston31107143340-737
7Ross County3199134351-836
8Motherwell3199133246-1436
9St Mirren31812112842-1436
10Aberdeen3198143639-335
11St Johnstone3169162037-1727
12Dundee3058172451-2723
View full Scottish Premiership table

