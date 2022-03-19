Match ends, Celtic 4, Ross County 0.
Giorgos Giakoumakis scored his second hat-trick in five games as Celtic swept in-form Ross County aside to move six points clear of Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership.
The Greek striker scored an early double then set up a Daizen Maeda tap-in to secure the three points within the opening 26 minutes.
County defender Kayne Ramsay was sent off moments later.
And Giakoumakis added his third from the penalty spot after a hand ball.
Celtic, now unbeaten in 31 domestic games, continue their relentless form to pile pressure on second-top Rangers ahead of the reigning champions' visit to Dundee on Sunday.
County fall from sixth to seventh after their three-game winning streak came to a shuddering end.
Malky Mackay not surprisingly stuck with the side that beat St Mirren last weekend to move into the top six after a run of only one defeat in eight outings, but the County manager found his former club in unforgiving form.
Jota had returned to Celtic's starting line-up in place of the injured James Forrest and the winger immediately showed the class that made him such an influence after arriving on loan from Benfica last summer.
He had already sent a dipping drive just over the crossbar when his inswinging cross found Giakoumakis rising above his marker and goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw to head in from close range.
Another deep Jota cross led to the second, Maeda nodding back into the six-yard box, where Giakoumakis had his first header cleared off the line by defender Jack Baldwin but stooped to make no mistake with his second.
Fine saves from Laidlaw had denied Maeda and Callum McGregor, but the goalkeeper was left wrong-footed when Jota's corner was headed down by Giakoumakis and prodded over by the Japanese striker.
There was still plenty of time for the afternoon to get worse for County and it did just that two minutes later when on-loan Southampton defender Ramsay was shown a straight red card after diving into a challenge on Tom Rogic.
The Austalian midfielder, who had come back into the home side in place of Matt O'Riley, was unable to continue and swapped places with the Englishman as Mackay sent on fit-again defender Keith Watson for winger Joseph Hungbo with damage limitation the watchword.
Another couple of Laidlaw saves were required as Celtic looked to make their man-advantage tell after the break.
Celtic eventually eased off after a clinical spot-kick completed Giakoumakis' hat-trick - his 12th of the season - and had the luxury of handing a return as a substitute to David Turnbull, the Scotland midfielder having been on the sidelines since December through injury.
More to follow.
