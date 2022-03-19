Scottish Premiership
CelticCeltic4Ross CountyRoss County0

Celtic 4-0 Ross County: Giorgos Giakoumakis hat-trick helps Celtic stretch Scottish Premiership lead

By Clive LindsayBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Celtic's Giorgos Giakoumakis celebrates scoring
Giorgos Giakoumakis scored a hat-trick against Dundee in February

Giorgos Giakoumakis scored his second hat-trick in five games as Celtic swept in-form Ross County aside to move six points clear of Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

The Greek striker scored an early double then set up a Daizen Maeda tap-in to secure the three points within the opening 26 minutes.

County defender Kayne Ramsay was sent off moments later.

And Giakoumakis added his third from the penalty spot after a hand ball.

Celtic, now unbeaten in 31 domestic games, continue their relentless form to pile pressure on second-top Rangers ahead of the reigning champions' visit to Dundee on Sunday.

County fall from sixth to seventh after their three-game winning streak came to a shuddering end.

Malky Mackay not surprisingly stuck with the side that beat St Mirren last weekend to move into the top six after a run of only one defeat in eight outings, but the County manager found his former club in unforgiving form.

Jota had returned to Celtic's starting line-up in place of the injured James Forrest and the winger immediately showed the class that made him such an influence after arriving on loan from Benfica last summer.

He had already sent a dipping drive just over the crossbar when his inswinging cross found Giakoumakis rising above his marker and goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw to head in from close range.

Another deep Jota cross led to the second, Maeda nodding back into the six-yard box, where Giakoumakis had his first header cleared off the line by defender Jack Baldwin but stooped to make no mistake with his second.

Fine saves from Laidlaw had denied Maeda and Callum McGregor, but the goalkeeper was left wrong-footed when Jota's corner was headed down by Giakoumakis and prodded over by the Japanese striker.

There was still plenty of time for the afternoon to get worse for County and it did just that two minutes later when on-loan Southampton defender Ramsay was shown a straight red card after diving into a challenge on Tom Rogic.

The Austalian midfielder, who had come back into the home side in place of Matt O'Riley, was unable to continue and swapped places with the Englishman as Mackay sent on fit-again defender Keith Watson for winger Joseph Hungbo with damage limitation the watchword.

Another couple of Laidlaw saves were required as Celtic looked to make their man-advantage tell after the break.

Celtic eventually eased off after a clinical spot-kick completed Giakoumakis' hat-trick - his 12th of the season - and had the luxury of handing a return as a substitute to David Turnbull, the Scotland midfielder having been on the sidelines since December through injury.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Celtic

Formation 4-3-3

  • 15Hart
  • 88JuranovicSubstituted forRalstonat 62'minutes
  • 20Carter-Vickers
  • 4Starfelt
  • 3Taylor
  • 41HatateSubstituted forTurnbullat 74'minutes
  • 42McGregorSubstituted forBittonat 74'minutes
  • 18RogicSubstituted forO'Rileyat 33'minutes
  • 17Neves FilipeSubstituted forAbadaat 62'minutes
  • 7Giakoumakis
  • 38Maeda

Substitutes

  • 6Bitton
  • 11Abada
  • 14Turnbull
  • 16McCarthy
  • 19Johnston
  • 21Ideguchi
  • 29Bain
  • 33O'Riley
  • 56Ralston

Ross County

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Laidlaw
  • 19RamsayBooked at 28mins
  • 5BaldwinBooked at 90mins
  • 16Iacovitti
  • 2Randall
  • 22TillsonSubstituted forCancolaat 75'minutes
  • 8Callachan
  • 23HungboSubstituted forWatsonat 32'minutes
  • 6PatonSubstituted forSpittalat 54'minutes
  • 17Charles-CookSubstituted forPatonat 74'minutes
  • 26WhiteSubstituted forBurroughsat 54'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Vokins
  • 4Cancola
  • 7Spittal
  • 10Samuel
  • 15Watson
  • 18Burroughs
  • 20Drysdale
  • 21Munro
  • 24Paton
Referee:
Don Robertson

Match Stats

Home TeamCelticAway TeamRoss County
Possession
Home81%
Away19%
Shots
Home25
Away3
Shots on Target
Home10
Away1
Corners
Home16
Away5
Fouls
Home9
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Celtic 4, Ross County 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Celtic 4, Ross County 0.

  3. Booking

    Jack Baldwin (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Greg Taylor (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Jack Baldwin (Ross County).

  6. Post update

    Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Matt O'Riley.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ben Paton (Ross County) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Blair Spittal.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Nir Bitton.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Matt O'Riley (Celtic).

  10. Post update

    David Cancola (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic).

  12. Post update

    David Cancola (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Anthony Ralston (Celtic).

  14. Post update

    Ben Paton (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Ben Paton.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Liel Abada (Celtic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Anthony Ralston.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nir Bitton (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Anthony Ralston.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Connor Randall.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Ross County. David Cancola replaces Jordan Tillson.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Ross County. Ben Paton replaces Regan Charles-Cook.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic31244369185176
2Rangers30217260243670
3Hearts31158844311353
4Dundee Utd31109122834-639
5Hibernian31910122933-437
6Livingston31107143340-737
7Ross County3199134351-836
8Motherwell3199133246-1436
9St Mirren31812112842-1436
10Aberdeen3198143639-335
11St Johnstone3169162037-1727
12Dundee3058172451-2723
View full Scottish Premiership table

