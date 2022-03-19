Match ends, Aberdeen 3, Hibernian 1.
Aberdeen fought back to secure their first Scottish Premiership win under Jim Goodwin against 10-man Hibernian, who slipped a place to fifth.
Lewis Ferguson netted a penalty either side of half-time after Calvin Ramsey's own goal had given Hibs the lead.
Ryan Porteous was sent off in conceding the second of the hosts' spot-kicks - Hibs' 10th red card of the season.
Vicente Besuijen smacked in Aberdeen's third as they moved closer to a clutch of clubs chasing a top-six finish.
Goodwin's side, in 10th, are a point off three teams and two points behind two other sides, including Hibs.
An early Lewis Stevenson volley was blocked and Hibs kept the pressure up after a mistake by goalkeeper Joe Lewis led to a free-kick wide on the left, Sylvester Jasper's shot flashing by the far post.
The Dons' first attempt was very close. Besuijen's cross from right to left found Connor McLennan and his header brought a superb save by Kevin Dabrowski.
Besuijen then avoided punishment for appearing to grab the head of Rocky Bushiri as the defender was ushering the ball back to his goalkeeper.
It was an Aberdeen man who got the first goal - but at the wrong end. Chris Cadden crossed deep from the right and Ramsay, with Josh Doig on his blind side, volleyed past his own keeper.
The Dons' leveller came against the run of play after a series of set pieces from the visitors. Connor Barron's shot deflected and bounced up on to the arm of Bushiri, who could have done little to avoid such a scenario, and Ferguson swept home from 12 yards.
Dabrowski tipped over a goal-bound Ferguson cross then held a McLennan drive after the break.
Aberdeen were enjoying the sort of territory Hibs had in the first half and took advantage after Porteous' challenge at a free-kick.
David Bates headed Ferguson's delivery off the bar and the Hibs defender upended Ross McCrorie as he attempted to meet the rebound. Ferguson netted emphatically again.
Bates later headed over from a corner but a third goal arrived when substitute Marley Watkins crossed for Besuijen to apply a powerful finish.
Hibs were restricted to long-range efforts in the second half with Jasper's free-kick and Josh Campbell's strike dealt with by Lewis.
Man of the match - Lewis Ferguson
What we learned
Aberdeen do not yet look like a team with an identity under Goodwin and it may take the summer transfer window to address the square pegs in round holes.
But with Ferguson and Barron in midfield and Besuijen and Christian Ramirez in attack, they will create chances.
Hibs never really recovered from the loss of the first penalty and Porteous' dismissal largely ended their hopes of taking even a point.
There were positives in the first half for Shaun Maloney and they still have their destiny in their own hands with fourth spot and a Scottish Cup final place to play for.
What's next
After the international break, Aberdeen resume their Scottish Premiership campaign away to Dundee on 2 April (15:00 BST), when Hibernian are at home to Dundee United.
Aberdeen
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameLewisAverage rating
5.71
- Squad number22Player nameRamsayAverage rating
5.59
- Squad number5Player nameGallagherAverage rating
6.02
- Squad number27Player nameBatesAverage rating
6.10
- Squad number17Player nameHayesAverage rating
6.45
- Squad number29Player nameBarronAverage rating
7.07
- Squad number10Player nameBesuijenAverage rating
6.77
- Squad number2Player nameMcCrorieAverage rating
6.47
- Squad number19Player nameFergusonAverage rating
7.02
- Squad number18Player nameMcLennanAverage rating
6.15
- Squad number9Player nameRamírezAverage rating
6.48
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameWatkinsAverage rating
7.47
- Squad number15Player nameMcGeouchAverage rating
7.00
- Squad number20Player nameJenksAverage rating
6.05
- Squad number21Player namePolvaraAverage rating
6.24
- Squad number28Player nameRuthAverage rating
6.68
Hibernian
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number21Player nameDabrowskiAverage rating
4.42
- Squad number27Player nameCaddenAverage rating
4.16
- Squad number33Player nameBushiriAverage rating
3.93
- Squad number5Player namePorteousAverage rating
3.63
- Squad number3Player nameDoigAverage rating
4.12
- Squad number32Player nameCampbellAverage rating
3.80
- Squad number11Player nameNewellAverage rating
3.69
- Squad number16Player nameStevensonAverage rating
4.33
- Squad number8Player nameWrightAverage rating
3.94
- Squad number34Player nameMelkersenAverage rating
4.36
- Squad number20Player nameJasperAverage rating
4.36
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number4Player nameHanlonAverage rating
2.75
- Squad number14Player nameMuellerAverage rating
2.74
- Squad number39Player nameO'ConnorAverage rating
3.07
- Squad number80Player nameHendersonAverage rating
2.57
Line-ups
Aberdeen
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Lewis
- 22RamsaySubstituted forMcGeouchat 77'minutes
- 5Gallagher
- 27BatesBooked at 28mins
- 17Hayes
- 29BarronSubstituted forPolvaraat 89'minutes
- 10BesuijenSubstituted forJenksat 90'minutes
- 2McCrorieBooked at 22mins
- 19Ferguson
- 18McLennanSubstituted forWatkinsat 78'minutes
- 9RamírezSubstituted forRuthat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Considine
- 7Watkins
- 15McGeouch
- 20Jenks
- 21Polvara
- 25Woods
- 28Ruth
Hibernian
Formation 4-3-3
- 21Dabrowski
- 27Cadden
- 33Bushiri
- 5PorteousBooked at 63mins
- 3Doig
- 32CampbellBooked at 62mins
- 11NewellBooked at 16minsSubstituted forHendersonat 82'minutesBooked at 89mins
- 16StevensonBooked at 66minsSubstituted forHanlonat 81'minutes
- 8WrightSubstituted forMuellerat 61'minutes
- 34MelkersenSubstituted forO'Connorat 82'minutes
- 20Jasper
Substitutes
- 4Hanlon
- 9Doidge
- 14Mueller
- 22Doyle-Hayes
- 30Hauge
- 31Mitchell
- 39O'Connor
- 49MacIntyre
- 80Henderson
- Referee:
- Alan Muir
- Attendance:
- 15,321
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aberdeen 3, Hibernian 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Aberdeen. Teddy Jenks replaces Vicente Besuijen.
Substitution
Substitution, Aberdeen. Dante Polvara replaces Connor Barron.
Booking
Ewan Henderson (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Vicente Besuijen (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Ewan Henderson (Hibernian).
Substitution
Substitution, Aberdeen. Michael Ruth replaces Christian Ramírez.
Post update
Foul by Declan Gallagher (Aberdeen).
Post update
Chris Mueller (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Josh O'Connor (Hibernian) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Chris Mueller.
Substitution
Substitution, Hibernian. Ewan Henderson replaces Joe Newell.
Substitution
Substitution, Hibernian. Josh O'Connor replaces Elias Hoff Melkersen.
Substitution
Substitution, Hibernian. Paul Hanlon replaces Lewis Stevenson.
Goal!
Goal! Aberdeen 3, Hibernian 1. Vicente Besuijen (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Marley Watkins with a cross.
Post update
Offside, Aberdeen. Connor Barron tries a through ball, but Christian Ramírez is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Aberdeen. Marley Watkins replaces Connor McLennan.
Substitution
Substitution, Aberdeen. Dylan McGeouch replaces Calvin Ramsay.
Post update
Attempt saved. Josh Campbell (Hibernian) left footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Chris Cadden.
Post update
Attempt missed. David Bates (Aberdeen) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Connor Barron with a cross following a corner.