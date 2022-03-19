Scottish Premiership
AberdeenAberdeen3HibernianHibernian1

Aberdeen 3-1 Hibernian: Hosts secure first win under Goodwin

By Andy CampbellBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Vicente Besuijen scores for Aberdeen against Hibernian
Vicente Besuijen scored a stylish goal for Aberdeen's third

Aberdeen fought back to secure their first Scottish Premiership win under Jim Goodwin against 10-man Hibernian, who slipped a place to fifth.

Lewis Ferguson netted a penalty either side of half-time after Calvin Ramsey's own goal had given Hibs the lead.

Ryan Porteous was sent off in conceding the second of the hosts' spot-kicks - Hibs' 10th red card of the season.

Vicente Besuijen smacked in Aberdeen's third as they moved closer to a clutch of clubs chasing a top-six finish.

Goodwin's side, in 10th, are a point off three teams and two points behind two other sides, including Hibs.

An early Lewis Stevenson volley was blocked and Hibs kept the pressure up after a mistake by goalkeeper Joe Lewis led to a free-kick wide on the left, Sylvester Jasper's shot flashing by the far post.

The Dons' first attempt was very close. Besuijen's cross from right to left found Connor McLennan and his header brought a superb save by Kevin Dabrowski.

Besuijen then avoided punishment for appearing to grab the head of Rocky Bushiri as the defender was ushering the ball back to his goalkeeper.

It was an Aberdeen man who got the first goal - but at the wrong end. Chris Cadden crossed deep from the right and Ramsay, with Josh Doig on his blind side, volleyed past his own keeper.

The Dons' leveller came against the run of play after a series of set pieces from the visitors. Connor Barron's shot deflected and bounced up on to the arm of Bushiri, who could have done little to avoid such a scenario, and Ferguson swept home from 12 yards.

Dabrowski tipped over a goal-bound Ferguson cross then held a McLennan drive after the break.

Aberdeen were enjoying the sort of territory Hibs had in the first half and took advantage after Porteous' challenge at a free-kick.

David Bates headed Ferguson's delivery off the bar and the Hibs defender upended Ross McCrorie as he attempted to meet the rebound. Ferguson netted emphatically again.

Bates later headed over from a corner but a third goal arrived when substitute Marley Watkins crossed for Besuijen to apply a powerful finish.

Hibs were restricted to long-range efforts in the second half with Jasper's free-kick and Josh Campbell's strike dealt with by Lewis.

Man of the match - Lewis Ferguson

Lewis Ferguson scores a penalty for Aberdeen against Hibernian
Not for the first time, the Aberdeen midfielder was a driving force in midfield and took his penalties well

What we learned

Aberdeen do not yet look like a team with an identity under Goodwin and it may take the summer transfer window to address the square pegs in round holes.

But with Ferguson and Barron in midfield and Besuijen and Christian Ramirez in attack, they will create chances.

Hibs never really recovered from the loss of the first penalty and Porteous' dismissal largely ended their hopes of taking even a point.

There were positives in the first half for Shaun Maloney and they still have their destiny in their own hands with fourth spot and a Scottish Cup final place to play for.

What's next

After the international break, Aberdeen resume their Scottish Premiership campaign away to Dundee on 2 April (15:00 BST), when Hibernian are at home to Dundee United.

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Aberdeen

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameLewis
    Average rating

    5.71

  2. Squad number22Player nameRamsay
    Average rating

    5.59

  3. Squad number5Player nameGallagher
    Average rating

    6.02

  4. Squad number27Player nameBates
    Average rating

    6.10

  5. Squad number17Player nameHayes
    Average rating

    6.45

  6. Squad number29Player nameBarron
    Average rating

    7.07

  7. Squad number10Player nameBesuijen
    Average rating

    6.77

  8. Squad number2Player nameMcCrorie
    Average rating

    6.47

  9. Squad number19Player nameFerguson
    Average rating

    7.02

  10. Squad number18Player nameMcLennan
    Average rating

    6.15

  11. Squad number9Player nameRamírez
    Average rating

    6.48

Substitutes

  1. Squad number7Player nameWatkins
    Average rating

    7.47

  2. Squad number15Player nameMcGeouch
    Average rating

    7.00

  3. Squad number20Player nameJenks
    Average rating

    6.05

  4. Squad number21Player namePolvara
    Average rating

    6.24

  5. Squad number28Player nameRuth
    Average rating

    6.68

Hibernian

Starting XI

  1. Squad number21Player nameDabrowski
    Average rating

    4.42

  2. Squad number27Player nameCadden
    Average rating

    4.16

  3. Squad number33Player nameBushiri
    Average rating

    3.93

  4. Squad number5Player namePorteous
    Average rating

    3.63

  5. Squad number3Player nameDoig
    Average rating

    4.12

  6. Squad number32Player nameCampbell
    Average rating

    3.80

  7. Squad number11Player nameNewell
    Average rating

    3.69

  8. Squad number16Player nameStevenson
    Average rating

    4.33

  9. Squad number8Player nameWright
    Average rating

    3.94

  10. Squad number34Player nameMelkersen
    Average rating

    4.36

  11. Squad number20Player nameJasper
    Average rating

    4.36

Substitutes

  1. Squad number4Player nameHanlon
    Average rating

    2.75

  2. Squad number14Player nameMueller
    Average rating

    2.74

  3. Squad number39Player nameO'Connor
    Average rating

    3.07

  4. Squad number80Player nameHenderson
    Average rating

    2.57

Line-ups

Aberdeen

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Lewis
  • 22RamsaySubstituted forMcGeouchat 77'minutes
  • 5Gallagher
  • 27BatesBooked at 28mins
  • 17Hayes
  • 29BarronSubstituted forPolvaraat 89'minutes
  • 10BesuijenSubstituted forJenksat 90'minutes
  • 2McCrorieBooked at 22mins
  • 19Ferguson
  • 18McLennanSubstituted forWatkinsat 78'minutes
  • 9RamírezSubstituted forRuthat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Considine
  • 7Watkins
  • 15McGeouch
  • 20Jenks
  • 21Polvara
  • 25Woods
  • 28Ruth

Hibernian

Formation 4-3-3

  • 21Dabrowski
  • 27Cadden
  • 33Bushiri
  • 5PorteousBooked at 63mins
  • 3Doig
  • 32CampbellBooked at 62mins
  • 11NewellBooked at 16minsSubstituted forHendersonat 82'minutesBooked at 89mins
  • 16StevensonBooked at 66minsSubstituted forHanlonat 81'minutes
  • 8WrightSubstituted forMuellerat 61'minutes
  • 34MelkersenSubstituted forO'Connorat 82'minutes
  • 20Jasper

Substitutes

  • 4Hanlon
  • 9Doidge
  • 14Mueller
  • 22Doyle-Hayes
  • 30Hauge
  • 31Mitchell
  • 39O'Connor
  • 49MacIntyre
  • 80Henderson
Referee:
Alan Muir
Attendance:
15,321

Match Stats

Home TeamAberdeenAway TeamHibernian
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home14
Away7
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home17
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Aberdeen 3, Hibernian 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Aberdeen 3, Hibernian 1.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Aberdeen. Teddy Jenks replaces Vicente Besuijen.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Aberdeen. Dante Polvara replaces Connor Barron.

  5. Booking

    Ewan Henderson (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Vicente Besuijen (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Ewan Henderson (Hibernian).

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Aberdeen. Michael Ruth replaces Christian Ramírez.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Declan Gallagher (Aberdeen).

  10. Post update

    Chris Mueller (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Josh O'Connor (Hibernian) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Chris Mueller.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Hibernian. Ewan Henderson replaces Joe Newell.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Hibernian. Josh O'Connor replaces Elias Hoff Melkersen.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Hibernian. Paul Hanlon replaces Lewis Stevenson.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Aberdeen 3, Hibernian 1. Vicente Besuijen (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Marley Watkins with a cross.

  16. Post update

    Offside, Aberdeen. Connor Barron tries a through ball, but Christian Ramírez is caught offside.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Aberdeen. Marley Watkins replaces Connor McLennan.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Aberdeen. Dylan McGeouch replaces Calvin Ramsay.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Josh Campbell (Hibernian) left footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Chris Cadden.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. David Bates (Aberdeen) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Connor Barron with a cross following a corner.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic31244369185176
2Rangers30217260243670
3Hearts31158844311353
4Dundee Utd31109122834-639
5Hibernian31910122933-437
6Livingston31107143340-737
7Ross County3199134351-836
8Motherwell3199133246-1436
9St Mirren31812112842-1436
10Aberdeen3198143639-335
11St Johnstone3169162037-1727
12Dundee3058172451-2723
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Around Scottish sport