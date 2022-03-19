Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Vicente Besuijen scored a stylish goal for Aberdeen's third

Aberdeen fought back to secure their first Scottish Premiership win under Jim Goodwin against 10-man Hibernian, who slipped a place to fifth.

Lewis Ferguson netted a penalty either side of half-time after Calvin Ramsey's own goal had given Hibs the lead.

Ryan Porteous was sent off in conceding the second of the hosts' spot-kicks - Hibs' 10th red card of the season.

Vicente Besuijen smacked in Aberdeen's third as they moved closer to a clutch of clubs chasing a top-six finish.

Goodwin's side, in 10th, are a point off three teams and two points behind two other sides, including Hibs.

An early Lewis Stevenson volley was blocked and Hibs kept the pressure up after a mistake by goalkeeper Joe Lewis led to a free-kick wide on the left, Sylvester Jasper's shot flashing by the far post.

The Dons' first attempt was very close. Besuijen's cross from right to left found Connor McLennan and his header brought a superb save by Kevin Dabrowski.

Besuijen then avoided punishment for appearing to grab the head of Rocky Bushiri as the defender was ushering the ball back to his goalkeeper.

It was an Aberdeen man who got the first goal - but at the wrong end. Chris Cadden crossed deep from the right and Ramsay, with Josh Doig on his blind side, volleyed past his own keeper.

The Dons' leveller came against the run of play after a series of set pieces from the visitors. Connor Barron's shot deflected and bounced up on to the arm of Bushiri, who could have done little to avoid such a scenario, and Ferguson swept home from 12 yards.

Dabrowski tipped over a goal-bound Ferguson cross then held a McLennan drive after the break.

Aberdeen were enjoying the sort of territory Hibs had in the first half and took advantage after Porteous' challenge at a free-kick.

David Bates headed Ferguson's delivery off the bar and the Hibs defender upended Ross McCrorie as he attempted to meet the rebound. Ferguson netted emphatically again.

Bates later headed over from a corner but a third goal arrived when substitute Marley Watkins crossed for Besuijen to apply a powerful finish.

Hibs were restricted to long-range efforts in the second half with Jasper's free-kick and Josh Campbell's strike dealt with by Lewis.

Man of the match - Lewis Ferguson

Not for the first time, the Aberdeen midfielder was a driving force in midfield and took his penalties well

What we learned

Aberdeen do not yet look like a team with an identity under Goodwin and it may take the summer transfer window to address the square pegs in round holes.

But with Ferguson and Barron in midfield and Besuijen and Christian Ramirez in attack, they will create chances.

Hibs never really recovered from the loss of the first penalty and Porteous' dismissal largely ended their hopes of taking even a point.

There were positives in the first half for Shaun Maloney and they still have their destiny in their own hands with fourth spot and a Scottish Cup final place to play for.

What's next

After the international break, Aberdeen resume their Scottish Premiership campaign away to Dundee on 2 April (15:00 BST), when Hibernian are at home to Dundee United.

help How to play Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle. Rating range key 1 = Give it up 10 = Pure perfection Aberdeen Aberdeen Aberdeen

Hibernian Hibernian Hibernian Aberdeen Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Lewis Average rating 5.71 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Ramsay Average rating 5.59 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Gallagher Average rating 6.02 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 27 Player name Bates Average rating 6.10 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name Hayes Average rating 6.45 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 29 Player name Barron Average rating 7.07 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name Besuijen Average rating 6.77 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 2 Player name McCrorie Average rating 6.47 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 19 Player name Ferguson Average rating 7.02 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 18 Player name McLennan Average rating 6.15 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 9 Player name Ramírez Average rating 6.48 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 7 Player name Watkins Average rating 7.47 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 15 Player name McGeouch Average rating 7.00 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 20 Player name Jenks Average rating 6.05 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 21 Player name Polvara Average rating 6.24 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 28 Player name Ruth Average rating 6.68 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Hibernian Starting XI Avg Squad number 21 Player name Dabrowski Average rating 4.42 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 27 Player name Cadden Average rating 4.16 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 33 Player name Bushiri Average rating 3.93 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Porteous Average rating 3.63 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name Doig Average rating 4.12 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 32 Player name Campbell Average rating 3.80 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name Newell Average rating 3.69 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 16 Player name Stevenson Average rating 4.33 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Wright Average rating 3.94 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 34 Player name Melkersen Average rating 4.36 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 20 Player name Jasper Average rating 4.36 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 4 Player name Hanlon Average rating 2.75 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 14 Player name Mueller Average rating 2.74 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 39 Player name O'Connor Average rating 3.07 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 80 Player name Henderson Average rating 2.57 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10