From the section Scottish Premiership

Barrie McKay (right) scored his first goal for Hearts with a spectacular volley

Dominant Hearts stretched their lead in third place in the Scottish Premiership to 14 points as they comfortably beat Livingston at Tynecastle.

Beni Baningime knocked in an early goal, and Barrie McKay scored his first for Hearts with a stunning volley.

And Robbie Neilson's side could clinch third place and European football for next season before the league splits.

It means Livingston drop to sixth in the table, one point clear of three teams in the battle for a top six spot.

One blow for Hearts was the loss of Baningime to injury, with the midfielder landing awkwardly in the first half.

