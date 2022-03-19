Scottish Premiership
HeartsHeart of Midlothian2LivingstonLivingston0

Heart of Midlothian 2-0 Livingston: Hosts moves 14 points clear in third place

By Andrew SouthwickBBC Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Barrie McKay (right) scored his first goal for Hearts with a spectacular volley
Dominant Hearts stretched their lead in third place in the Scottish Premiership to 14 points as they comfortably beat Livingston at Tynecastle.

Beni Baningime knocked in an early goal, and Barrie McKay scored his first for Hearts with a stunning volley.

And Robbie Neilson's side could clinch third place and European football for next season before the league splits.

It means Livingston drop to sixth in the table, one point clear of three teams in the battle for a top six spot.

One blow for Hearts was the loss of Baningime to injury, with the midfielder landing awkwardly in the first half.

Heart of Midlothian

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameGordon
    Average rating

    7.58

  2. Squad number12Player nameAtkinson
    Average rating

    7.65

  3. Squad number19Player nameHalkett
    Average rating

    7.48

  4. Squad number3Player nameKingsley
    Average rating

    7.49

  5. Squad number16Player nameHalliday
    Average rating

    7.55

  6. Squad number5Player nameHaring
    Average rating

    7.68

  7. Squad number6Player nameBaningime
    Average rating

    8.22

  8. Squad number8Player nameMcEneff
    Average rating

    7.73

  9. Squad number10Player nameBoyce
    Average rating

    7.62

  10. Squad number18Player nameMcKay
    Average rating

    8.35

  11. Squad number20Player nameSimms
    Average rating

    7.88

Substitutes

  1. Squad number9Player nameWoodburn
    Average rating

    6.69

  2. Squad number15Player nameMoore
    Average rating

    6.88

  3. Squad number17Player nameCochrane
    Average rating

    7.94

  4. Squad number21Player nameSibbick
    Average rating

    6.35

  5. Squad number30Player nameGinnelly
    Average rating

    6.72

Livingston

Starting XI

  1. Squad number32Player nameStryjek
    Average rating

    6.04

  2. Squad number2Player nameDevlin
    Average rating

    5.71

  3. Squad number5Player nameFitzwater
    Average rating

    5.67

  4. Squad number6Player nameObileye
    Average rating

    5.83

  5. Squad number29Player namePenrice
    Average rating

    5.69

  6. Squad number18Player nameHolt
    Average rating

    5.65

  7. Squad number8Player namePittman
    Average rating

    5.56

  8. Squad number17Player nameForrest
    Average rating

    5.65

  9. Squad number33Player nameOmeonga
    Average rating

    5.69

  10. Squad number14Player nameBailey
    Average rating

    5.95

  11. Squad number19Player nameNouble
    Average rating

    6.06

Substitutes

  1. Squad number12Player nameSoto
    Average rating

    5.29

  2. Squad number16Player nameLewis
    Average rating

    4.43

  3. Squad number22Player nameShinnie
    Average rating

    4.40

  4. Squad number23Player nameChukwuemeka
    Average rating

    4.56

  5. Squad number24Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    4.47

Line-ups

Hearts

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Gordon
  • 12AtkinsonSubstituted forMooreat 83'minutes
  • 19Halkett
  • 3Kingsley
  • 16HallidaySubstituted forSibbickat 83'minutes
  • 5Haring
  • 6BaningimeSubstituted forCochraneat 36'minutes
  • 8McEneffSubstituted forGinnellyat 70'minutes
  • 10Boyce
  • 18McKaySubstituted forWoodburnat 82'minutes
  • 20Simms

Substitutes

  • 9Woodburn
  • 13Stewart
  • 15Moore
  • 17Cochrane
  • 21Sibbick
  • 30Ginnelly
  • 49Tait

Livingston

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 32Stryjek
  • 2DevlinBooked at 90mins
  • 5Fitzwater
  • 6Obileye
  • 29PenriceSubstituted forLewisat 74'minutes
  • 18HoltBooked at 90mins
  • 8PittmanSubstituted forShinnieat 74'minutes
  • 17ForrestSubstituted forChukwuemekaat 63'minutes
  • 33OmeongaBooked at 37minsSubstituted forKellyat 63'minutes
  • 14BaileySubstituted forSotoat 63'minutes
  • 19NoubleBooked at 84mins

Substitutes

  • 3Longridge
  • 11Montaño
  • 12Soto
  • 15Boyes
  • 16Lewis
  • 22Shinnie
  • 23Chukwuemeka
  • 24Kelly
  • 31Konovalov
Referee:
Euan Anderson
Attendance:
17,957

Match Stats

Home TeamHeartsAway TeamLivingston
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home14
Away6
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away5
Fouls
Home8
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Heart of Midlothian 2, Livingston 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Heart of Midlothian 2, Livingston 0.

  3. Booking

    Nicky Devlin (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Peter Haring (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Nicky Devlin (Livingston).

  6. Booking

    Jason Holt (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Josh Ginnelly (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Jason Holt (Livingston).

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Craig Halkett (Heart of Midlothian) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ben Woodburn with a cross.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Jack Fitzwater.

  11. Post update

    Offside, Livingston. Max Stryjek tries a through ball, but Andrew Shinnie is caught offside.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Josh Ginnelly (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Josh Ginnelly (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  14. Post update

    Offside, Heart of Midlothian. Ben Woodburn tries a through ball, but Craig Halkett is caught offside.

  15. Booking

    Joel Nouble (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Post update

    Ellis Simms (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Joel Nouble (Livingston).

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Toby Sibbick replaces Andrew Halliday because of an injury.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Taylor Moore replaces Nathaniel Atkinson.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Ben Woodburn replaces Barrie McKay.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic31244369185176
2Rangers30217260243670
3Hearts31158844311353
4Dundee Utd31109122834-639
5Hibernian31910122933-437
6Livingston31107143340-737
7Ross County3199134351-836
8Motherwell3199133246-1436
9St Mirren31812112842-1436
10Aberdeen3198143639-335
11St Johnstone3169162037-1727
12Dundee3058172451-2723
View full Scottish Premiership table

