Match ends, Heart of Midlothian 2, Livingston 0.
Dominant Hearts stretched their lead in third place in the Scottish Premiership to 14 points as they comfortably beat Livingston at Tynecastle.
Beni Baningime knocked in an early goal, and Barrie McKay scored his first for Hearts with a stunning volley.
And Robbie Neilson's side could clinch third place and European football for next season before the league splits.
It means Livingston drop to sixth in the table, one point clear of three teams in the battle for a top six spot.
One blow for Hearts was the loss of Baningime to injury, with the midfielder landing awkwardly in the first half.
More to follow.
Heart of Midlothian
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameGordonAverage rating
7.58
- Squad number12Player nameAtkinsonAverage rating
7.65
- Squad number19Player nameHalkettAverage rating
7.48
- Squad number3Player nameKingsleyAverage rating
7.49
- Squad number16Player nameHallidayAverage rating
7.55
- Squad number5Player nameHaringAverage rating
7.68
- Squad number6Player nameBaningimeAverage rating
8.22
- Squad number8Player nameMcEneffAverage rating
7.73
- Squad number10Player nameBoyceAverage rating
7.62
- Squad number18Player nameMcKayAverage rating
8.35
- Squad number20Player nameSimmsAverage rating
7.88
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number9Player nameWoodburnAverage rating
6.69
- Squad number15Player nameMooreAverage rating
6.88
- Squad number17Player nameCochraneAverage rating
7.94
- Squad number21Player nameSibbickAverage rating
6.35
- Squad number30Player nameGinnellyAverage rating
6.72
Livingston
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number32Player nameStryjekAverage rating
6.04
- Squad number2Player nameDevlinAverage rating
5.71
- Squad number5Player nameFitzwaterAverage rating
5.67
- Squad number6Player nameObileyeAverage rating
5.83
- Squad number29Player namePenriceAverage rating
5.69
- Squad number18Player nameHoltAverage rating
5.65
- Squad number8Player namePittmanAverage rating
5.56
- Squad number17Player nameForrestAverage rating
5.65
- Squad number33Player nameOmeongaAverage rating
5.69
- Squad number14Player nameBaileyAverage rating
5.95
- Squad number19Player nameNoubleAverage rating
6.06
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number12Player nameSotoAverage rating
5.29
- Squad number16Player nameLewisAverage rating
4.43
- Squad number22Player nameShinnieAverage rating
4.40
- Squad number23Player nameChukwuemekaAverage rating
4.56
- Squad number24Player nameKellyAverage rating
4.47
Line-ups
Hearts
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Gordon
- 12AtkinsonSubstituted forMooreat 83'minutes
- 19Halkett
- 3Kingsley
- 16HallidaySubstituted forSibbickat 83'minutes
- 5Haring
- 6BaningimeSubstituted forCochraneat 36'minutes
- 8McEneffSubstituted forGinnellyat 70'minutes
- 10Boyce
- 18McKaySubstituted forWoodburnat 82'minutes
- 20Simms
Substitutes
- 9Woodburn
- 13Stewart
- 15Moore
- 17Cochrane
- 21Sibbick
- 30Ginnelly
- 49Tait
Livingston
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 32Stryjek
- 2DevlinBooked at 90mins
- 5Fitzwater
- 6Obileye
- 29PenriceSubstituted forLewisat 74'minutes
- 18HoltBooked at 90mins
- 8PittmanSubstituted forShinnieat 74'minutes
- 17ForrestSubstituted forChukwuemekaat 63'minutes
- 33OmeongaBooked at 37minsSubstituted forKellyat 63'minutes
- 14BaileySubstituted forSotoat 63'minutes
- 19NoubleBooked at 84mins
Substitutes
- 3Longridge
- 11Montaño
- 12Soto
- 15Boyes
- 16Lewis
- 22Shinnie
- 23Chukwuemeka
- 24Kelly
- 31Konovalov
- Referee:
- Euan Anderson
- Attendance:
- 17,957
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Heart of Midlothian 2, Livingston 0.
Booking
Nicky Devlin (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Peter Haring (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Nicky Devlin (Livingston).
Booking
Jason Holt (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Josh Ginnelly (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jason Holt (Livingston).
Post update
Attempt saved. Craig Halkett (Heart of Midlothian) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ben Woodburn with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Jack Fitzwater.
Post update
Offside, Livingston. Max Stryjek tries a through ball, but Andrew Shinnie is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Josh Ginnelly (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt missed. Josh Ginnelly (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Post update
Offside, Heart of Midlothian. Ben Woodburn tries a through ball, but Craig Halkett is caught offside.
Booking
Joel Nouble (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Ellis Simms (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Joel Nouble (Livingston).
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Toby Sibbick replaces Andrew Halliday because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Taylor Moore replaces Nathaniel Atkinson.
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Ben Woodburn replaces Barrie McKay.