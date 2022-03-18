Last updated on .From the section League Two

Mansfield are on a club record-equalling run of 10 successive home league wins

Stevenage's League Two game at Mansfield on Saturday has been postponed because of a Covid outbreak at the away club.

Stevenage told the English Football League they could not fulfil the fixture because they only had 12 players available.

Seven first-team players are out with Covid or illness and eight are injured.

The EFL will now investigate the postponement and will name a new date for the game in due course.

Stevenage, who hired Steve Evans as manager this week, are only three points above the relegation zone. Mansfield are four points off the play-off places.