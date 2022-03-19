Championship
HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town0BournemouthAFC Bournemouth3

Huddersfield Town 0-3 Bournemouth: Dominic Solanke stars as Cherries consolidate second

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Dominic Solanke scores Bournemouth's third goal
Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke (right) took his tally to 24 goals this season in all competitions

Dominic Solanke starred as second-placed Bournemouth gave their Premier League promotion hopes a huge boost with an impressive victory at third-placed Huddersfield Town.

Solanke hit the bar early on before setting up Jaidon Anthony's side-footed opener.

The forward's break then led to Jefferson Lerma doubling the lead after a Huddersfield error, before the former Liverpool player's excellent flick made it 3-0 seconds after half-time.

The Cherries are now six points clear in second place and have at least two games in hand on the sides in the play-off places.

Scott Parker's side remain eight points behind leaders Fulham with a game in hand, but after this slick performance it would seem unlikely for any side to dislodge either team from the Championship's automatic promotion places.

Fifteen days ago Huddersfield had been a point above the Cherries in second place, but the end of their 17-game unbeaten run in the Championship - which stretched back to early December - came on Tuesday as they lost 2-0 at Millwall.

And that poor form continued as they were second best throughout - they could have been behind twice inside the first 10 minutes as Solanke had a difficult effort saved and headed a Ryan Christie free-kick against the crossbar.

It was Solanke who was in the thick of the action for both first-half goals - first Christie slid in the one-time England forward down the right and his low cross allowed Anthony a close-range finish.

Then he broke through on goal, forcing a good save from Lee Nicholls. But Tom Lees misjudged the clearance and Lerma was able to sneak a weak shot into the bottom corner for the Colombia midfielder's first goal in more than 11 months.

Lees almost scored an own goal 10 minutes later as he turned Jordan Zemura's cross from the left just over the bar with the Cherries dominating.

The third goal was just what Solanke deserved as he cutely finished another flowing move that involved five players before backheeling Billing's cutback into the net.

The Cherries dominated possession as the half wore on as they constricted Huddersfield - Danny Ward had a shot saved at the second attempt by visiting keeper Mark Travers in the second half, having had two efforts in the first period.

Parker's side have now lost just once in their past nine Championship games - winning six - as a return to the top flight after two seasons in the second tier seems increasingly likely.

Line-ups

Huddersfield

Formation 4-4-2

  • 21Nicholls
  • 20Turton
  • 4Pearson
  • 32LeesSubstituted forColwillat 45'minutes
  • 3Toffolo
  • 16Thomas
  • 37Russell
  • 8O'Brien
  • 19HolmesSubstituted forAnjorinat 69'minutes
  • 24SinaniSubstituted forKoromaat 52'minutes
  • 25Ward

Substitutes

  • 2Ávila
  • 7Anjorin
  • 9Rhodes
  • 10Koroma
  • 18Blackman
  • 26Colwill
  • 48Eiting

Bournemouth

Formation 4-3-3

  • 42TraversBooked at 36mins
  • 15A Smith
  • 2Phillips
  • 5Kelly
  • 33Zemura
  • 8LermaBooked at 62minsSubstituted forLoweat 83'minutes
  • 4L Cook
  • 29BillingSubstituted forCantwellat 80'minutes
  • 10ChristieBooked at 39mins
  • 9SolankeSubstituted forDembéléat 88'minutes
  • 32Anthony

Substitutes

  • 1Woodman
  • 14Cantwell
  • 17Stacey
  • 18Lowe
  • 22Pearson
  • 24Cahill
  • 37Dembélé
Referee:
Simon Hooper
Attendance:
20,336

Match Stats

Home TeamHuddersfieldAway TeamBournemouth
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home7
Away14
Shots on Target
Home4
Away6
Corners
Home2
Away5
Fouls
Home7
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Huddersfield Town 0, Bournemouth 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Huddersfield Town 0, Bournemouth 3.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jonathan Russell (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Faustino Anjorin.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Bournemouth. Ryan Christie tries a through ball, but Jamal Lowe is caught offside.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ryan Christie (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Todd Cantwell.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Danny Ward (Huddersfield Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Josh Koroma with a cross.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Bournemouth. Siriki Dembélé replaces Dominic Solanke.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Jaidon Anthony (Bournemouth).

  9. Post update

    Jonathan Russell (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Bournemouth. Jamal Lowe replaces Jefferson Lerma.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jaidon Anthony (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jefferson Lerma.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Todd Cantwell.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Harry Toffolo.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Bournemouth. Todd Cantwell replaces Philip Billing.

  15. Post update

    Offside, Bournemouth. Jaidon Anthony tries a through ball, but Jordan Zemura is caught offside.

  16. Post update

    Jaidon Anthony (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Faustino Anjorin (Huddersfield Town).

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Faustino Anjorin replaces Duane Holmes.

  19. Post update

    Philip Billing (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Matty Pearson (Huddersfield Town).

Comments

Join the conversation

50 comments

  • Comment posted by goldfish4, today at 17:34

    For once I am glad it is the international break. Town need to press the reset button and regain some confidence ready for the last seven games. I reckon atleast another 10 points required could be more. Looking at the table I can see this going right to the last day for a top six place.Fingers crossed and nerves twitching. Up The Terriers.

  • Comment posted by Main lounge tv, today at 17:30

    What can I say Huddersfield and indeed Fulham fans . Scott Parker is a master tactician. You thought our performances against Peterborough , Reading and Preston were a wobble ? Well he planned those performances to fool you . Just look at the percentage of play and shots that we had. What else can I say , Bournemouth are going up !

  • Comment posted by Afcb4ever, today at 17:28

    What a win. Interesting battle for the play offs. Luton on fire. QPR, Boro and Forest with games in hand. Bournemouth still to play 6 of the teams who could take the 4 places. Fancy Forest to sneak in there.

  • Comment posted by dlions, today at 17:27

    Wow.....every Bournemouth fan is on here tonight.... all 40 of 'em !!!!!!!!!

    • Reply posted by JJ, today at 17:36

      JJ replied:
      Hahaha you're funny.. pity your mathematics isn't as good as your humour

  • Comment posted by dyetheskygreen, today at 17:25

    Not the first time HTFC have been embarrassed on their own carpet this season. 1-5 🤍🖤💪

  • Comment posted by dyetheskygreen, today at 17:24

    That was a statement performance from Huddersfield, something their fans are good at, statements. And they've told everyone they are staying down😆

  • Comment posted by ianks, today at 17:23

    Well Carlos, how did that work out for you

  • Comment posted by PoolePirates, today at 17:20

    Huge win. Unless Cherries have a complete collapse, which is highly unlikely, Bournemouth are going back up. Best performance in weeks and totally dominant against rivals Huddersfield.

    • Reply posted by dyetheskygreen, today at 17:22

      dyetheskygreen replied:
      Well done ,from a Fulham supporter 👍⚽👊

  • Comment posted by ash , today at 17:19

    All the forebodings from Huddersfield - then you totally froze on the big stage. The way you waved the white flag and capitulated was really surprising and all the home fans left ... you dont deserve to be on the same pitch as Bournemouth...

    • Reply posted by dlions, today at 17:23

      dlions replied:
      You know you've when it rock bottom when Bournemouth fans are gloating....🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by terry phillips, today at 17:19

    Huddersfield on the slide won't stay in the playoffs along with Blackburn

  • Comment posted by Stwickehim, today at 17:18

    Town fans seemed eager for Bournemouth to play all their games in hand.
    Not a good question to ask know, Is it.

  • Comment posted by ianks, today at 17:18

    Towns season peaked 10 minutes before the end of the West Brom game when we were cruising. One bad penalty and our balloon has burst. Defence was as nervous as we have seen all season and the attack.... well what attack.
    Even O'Brien was ineffective.
    Still relegation has been postponed for now and the season has been enjoyable.

    • Reply posted by davethesprout, today at 17:32

      davethesprout replied:
      Sums it up good run over , those two points lost could well cost us in the end ! 8 minutes to go as well ! need 4 wins now , for play offs

  • Comment posted by Kikibella25, today at 17:18

    Was hoping for a draw today, fingers crossed, but to win 3-0 was wildest dreams territory! Well done Bournemouth, a huge step taken today! 🍒🍒🍒

  • Comment posted by EAT MORE BACON, today at 17:11

    The Fantastic stand LOL, what a stupid name!

    You were hardly fantastic today were you especially after giving it the big one on here on Tues night telling us how we were going to be slaughtered by the mighty Town.

    LOL LOL LOL

    • Reply posted by flying terrier, today at 17:18

      flying terrier replied:
      It's a company name. If they're paying money to sponsor the stand who cares what they are called. At least its one stand not the whole stadium...vitality now there's a crap name. Well played today by the way.

  • Comment posted by rob9, today at 17:07

    Well Terrier's looks like the mighty 🍒🍒🍒's have now knocked your automatic promotion bid 🤣😂🤣 and to the Terrier 🤡🤡🤡's who bashed our hys when we drew with Reading but then you lose to Millwall and now us 🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣

  • Comment posted by Leporid, today at 17:06

    Ooh to be a!
    Ooh to be an oligarch!

    • Reply posted by PoolePirates, today at 17:21

      PoolePirates replied:
      English please.

  • Comment posted by FORTHKNUCKLE, today at 17:06

    Will be interesting if both Southampton and Brighton are also in the prem next season to play Bournemouth, where are you Plymouth, lets be having you;p

  • Comment posted by When RED light shows wait here, today at 17:04

    Hardly a '6 pointer' - result was never in doubt, think Reading gave us a harder game than you shower of .............C.O.Y.M.C.

  • Comment posted by Tony, today at 17:03

    Sounds like a comfortable win for AFCB. Parkerball rules?

    • Reply posted by PoolePirates, today at 17:22

      PoolePirates replied:
      Dominant display. Men against boys.

  • Comment posted by Alan Hirst, today at 17:03

    Bournemouth turned up in their AC Milan strip and played like them in those halcyon days .. was this the same team that struggled against Boreham Wood , Peterborough and Reading.. Town can do better than this.

    • Reply posted by Bourne mouthy, today at 17:13

      Bourne mouthy replied:
      Excuse me, AC Milan copied us, not vice-versa.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham37238690325877
2Bournemouth36209759312869
3Luton381891156421463
4Huddersfield391712105143863
5Sheff Utd3817101152401261
6Blackburn3917101249391061
7QPR37178125345859
8Middlesbrough37178124840859
9Nottm Forest3616101053351858
10Millwall381512113936357
11Coventry381510134946355
12West Brom381412124236654
13Blackpool371410134241152
14Preston381215114044-451
15Stoke381310154844449
16Swansea37139154152-1148
17Cardiff38137184556-1146
18Bristol City39128194969-2044
19Birmingham391012174258-1642
20Hull39118203344-1141
21Reading38116214473-2933
22Barnsley38610222854-2628
23Derby391113153845-725
24Peterborough3758242975-4623
View full Championship table

