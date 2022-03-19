Championship
StokeStoke City15:00MillwallMillwall
Venue: bet365 Stadium

Stoke City v Millwall

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham37238690325877
2Bournemouth35199756312566
3Huddersfield381712951401163
4Blackburn3817101149381161
5Luton371791153411260
6QPR37178125345859
7Middlesbrough37178124840859
8Nottm Forest3616101053351858
9Sheff Utd3716101150401058
10Millwall371512103934557
11Coventry37159134845354
12West Brom371411124034653
13Blackpool371410134241152
14Preston381215114044-451
15Swansea36138154152-1147
16Stoke371210154644246
17Cardiff38137184556-1146
18Bristol City38127194767-2043
19Hull38118193241-941
20Birmingham381011174258-1641
21Reading37106214373-3030
22Barnsley37610212852-2428
23Derby381112153744-724
24Peterborough3758242975-4623
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport