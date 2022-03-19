Last updated on .From the section Championship

Sander Berge (number eight) has now scored four goals for Sheffield United this season

Sheffield United climbed back into the Championship play-off places as Sander Berge's third goal in four games helped secure victory over Barnsley.

The Norway midfielder converted a second-half cross from former Tykes captain Conor Hourihane and Morgan Gibbs-White made the points safe by rounding the keeper after being played in by Oli McBurnie, another ex-Barnsley player.

The visitors had gone closest before the break when midfielder Matty Wolfe forced an excellent low save from Blades keeper Wes Foderingham.

But chances were scarce once they had fallen behind and Poya Asbaghi's side now have only eight games left following the international break to extricate themselves from their precarious situation.

United's win lifted them from ninth to fourth, pending the outcome of later kick-offs involving Blackburn Rovers and Luton Town, while Barnsley remain 22nd, two points adrift of Reading - who they will meet at home in their next fixture on 2 April.

