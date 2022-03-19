Championship
Sheff UtdSheffield United2BarnsleyBarnsley0

Sheffield United 2-0 Barnsley: Blades victory puts them back in play-off places

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Sander Berge scores for Sheffield United
Sander Berge (number eight) has now scored four goals for Sheffield United this season

Sheffield United climbed back into the Championship play-off places as Sander Berge's third goal in four games helped secure victory over Barnsley.

The Norway midfielder converted a second-half cross from former Tykes captain Conor Hourihane and Morgan Gibbs-White made the points safe by rounding the keeper after being played in by Oli McBurnie, another ex-Barnsley player.

The visitors had gone closest before the break when midfielder Matty Wolfe forced an excellent low save from Blades keeper Wes Foderingham.

But chances were scarce once they had fallen behind and Poya Asbaghi's side now have only eight games left following the international break to extricate themselves from their precarious situation.

United's win lifted them from ninth to fourth, pending the outcome of later kick-offs involving Blackburn Rovers and Luton Town, while Barnsley remain 22nd, two points adrift of Reading - who they will meet at home in their next fixture on 2 April.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Sheff Utd

Formation 3-5-2

  • 18Foderingham
  • 34GordonBooked at 58mins
  • 12Egan
  • 19Robinson
  • 23Osborn
  • 8BergeSubstituted forMcBurnieat 71'minutes
  • 16Norwood
  • 24Hourihane
  • 33Norrington-Davies
  • 27Gibbs-WhiteSubstituted forFleckat 83'minutes
  • 10SharpSubstituted forJebbisonat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Davies
  • 3Stevens
  • 4Fleck
  • 9McBurnie
  • 29Ndiaye
  • 35Lopata
  • 36Jebbison

Barnsley

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 40Collins
  • 7BrittainBooked at 72mins
  • 30Helik
  • 6Andersen
  • 26Vita
  • 17GomesSubstituted forColeat 90+2'minutes
  • 33WolfeSubstituted forPalmerat 75'minutes
  • 27Bassi
  • 4StylesSubstituted forLeya Isekaat 74'minutes
  • 28Quina
  • 14Morris

Substitutes

  • 1Walton
  • 5Kitching
  • 11Leya Iseka
  • 21Palmer
  • 22Oduor
  • 24Halme
  • 44Cole
Referee:
Steve Martin
Attendance:
28,515

Match Stats

Home TeamSheff UtdAway TeamBarnsley
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home12
Away10
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home7
Away6
Fouls
Home7
Away19

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Sheffield United 2, Barnsley 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Sheffield United 2, Barnsley 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Devante Cole (Barnsley) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Aaron Leya Iseka with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Sheffield United. Daniel Jebbison tries a through ball, but Oliver McBurnie is caught offside.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Romal Palmer.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Barnsley. Devante Cole replaces Claudio Gomes.

  7. Post update

    Conor Hourihane (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Aaron Leya Iseka (Barnsley).

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Carlton Morris (Barnsley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Michal Helik with a headed pass.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Carlton Morris (Barnsley) header from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Aaron Leya Iseka with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by John Egan.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United).

  13. Post update

    Romal Palmer (Barnsley) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rhys Norrington-Davies (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ben Osborn.

  15. Post update

    John Egan (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Michal Helik (Barnsley).

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ben Osborn (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Daniel Jebbison following a corner.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Callum Brittain.

  19. Post update

    Foul by John Fleck (Sheffield United).

  20. Post update

    Domingos Quina (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham37238690325877
2Bournemouth35199756312566
3Huddersfield381712951401163
4Sheff Utd3817101152401261
5Blackburn3817101149381161
6Luton371791153411260
7QPR37178125345859
8Middlesbrough37178124840859
9Nottm Forest3616101053351858
10Millwall371512103934557
11Coventry381510134946355
12West Brom371411124034653
13Blackpool371410134241152
14Preston381215114044-451
15Swansea36138154152-1147
16Stoke371210154644246
17Cardiff38137184556-1146
18Bristol City38127194767-2043
19Hull38118193241-941
20Birmingham381011174258-1641
21Reading37106214373-3030
22Barnsley38610222854-2628
23Derby391113153845-725
24Peterborough3758242975-4623
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport