Match ends, Sheffield United 2, Barnsley 0.
Sheffield United climbed back into the Championship play-off places as Sander Berge's third goal in four games helped secure victory over Barnsley.
The Norway midfielder converted a second-half cross from former Tykes captain Conor Hourihane and Morgan Gibbs-White made the points safe by rounding the keeper after being played in by Oli McBurnie, another ex-Barnsley player.
The visitors had gone closest before the break when midfielder Matty Wolfe forced an excellent low save from Blades keeper Wes Foderingham.
But chances were scarce once they had fallen behind and Poya Asbaghi's side now have only eight games left following the international break to extricate themselves from their precarious situation.
United's win lifted them from ninth to fourth, pending the outcome of later kick-offs involving Blackburn Rovers and Luton Town, while Barnsley remain 22nd, two points adrift of Reading - who they will meet at home in their next fixture on 2 April.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Sheff Utd
Formation 3-5-2
- 18Foderingham
- 34GordonBooked at 58mins
- 12Egan
- 19Robinson
- 23Osborn
- 8BergeSubstituted forMcBurnieat 71'minutes
- 16Norwood
- 24Hourihane
- 33Norrington-Davies
- 27Gibbs-WhiteSubstituted forFleckat 83'minutes
- 10SharpSubstituted forJebbisonat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Davies
- 3Stevens
- 4Fleck
- 9McBurnie
- 29Ndiaye
- 35Lopata
- 36Jebbison
Barnsley
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 40Collins
- 7BrittainBooked at 72mins
- 30Helik
- 6Andersen
- 26Vita
- 17GomesSubstituted forColeat 90+2'minutes
- 33WolfeSubstituted forPalmerat 75'minutes
- 27Bassi
- 4StylesSubstituted forLeya Isekaat 74'minutes
- 28Quina
- 14Morris
Substitutes
- 1Walton
- 5Kitching
- 11Leya Iseka
- 21Palmer
- 22Oduor
- 24Halme
- 44Cole
- Referee:
- Steve Martin
- Attendance:
- 28,515
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away19
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sheffield United 2, Barnsley 0.
Post update
Attempt saved. Devante Cole (Barnsley) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Aaron Leya Iseka with a cross.
Post update
Offside, Sheffield United. Daniel Jebbison tries a through ball, but Oliver McBurnie is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Romal Palmer.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnsley. Devante Cole replaces Claudio Gomes.
Post update
Conor Hourihane (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Aaron Leya Iseka (Barnsley).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Carlton Morris (Barnsley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Michal Helik with a headed pass.
Post update
Attempt missed. Carlton Morris (Barnsley) header from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Aaron Leya Iseka with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by John Egan.
Post update
Foul by Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United).
Post update
Romal Palmer (Barnsley) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Rhys Norrington-Davies (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ben Osborn.
Post update
John Egan (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Michal Helik (Barnsley).
Post update
Attempt missed. Ben Osborn (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Daniel Jebbison following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Callum Brittain.
Post update
Foul by John Fleck (Sheffield United).
Post update
Domingos Quina (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.