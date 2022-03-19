Championship
Sheff UtdSheffield United12:30BarnsleyBarnsley
Venue: Bramall Lane, England

Sheffield United v Barnsley

Sheffield United v Barnsley

Line-ups

Sheff Utd

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 18Foderingham
  • 34Gordon
  • 12Egan
  • 19Robinson
  • 23Osborn
  • 16Norwood
  • 24Hourihane
  • 33Norrington-Davies
  • 8Berge
  • 27Gibbs-White
  • 10Sharp

Substitutes

  • 1Davies
  • 3Stevens
  • 4Fleck
  • 9McBurnie
  • 29Ndiaye
  • 35Lopata
  • 36Jebbison

Barnsley

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 40Collins
  • 7Brittain
  • 6Andersen
  • 30Helik
  • 26Vita
  • 4Styles
  • 33Wolfe
  • 27Bassi
  • 17Gomes
  • 28Quina
  • 14Morris

Substitutes

  • 1Walton
  • 5Kitching
  • 11Leya Iseka
  • 21Palmer
  • 22Oduor
  • 24Halme
  • 44Cole
Referee:
Steve Martin

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham37238690325877
2Bournemouth35199756312566
3Huddersfield381712951401163
4Blackburn3817101149381161
5Luton371791153411260
6QPR37178125345859
7Middlesbrough37178124840859
8Nottm Forest3616101053351858
9Sheff Utd3716101150401058
10Millwall371512103934557
11Coventry37159134845354
12West Brom371411124034653
13Blackpool371410134241152
14Preston381215114044-451
15Swansea36138154152-1147
16Stoke371210154644246
17Cardiff38137184556-1146
18Bristol City38127194767-2043
19Hull38118193241-941
20Birmingham381011174258-1641
21Reading37106214373-3030
22Barnsley37610212852-2428
23Derby381112153744-724
24Peterborough3758242975-4623
View full Championship table

