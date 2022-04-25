Fulham v Nottingham Forest

FulhamFulham19:45Nottm ForestNottingham Forest
Match report to follow.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Fulham
|43
|26
|9
|8
|99
|38
|61
|87
|2
|Bournemouth
|42
|22
|12
|8
|66
|36
|30
|78
|3
|Huddersfield
|44
|21
|13
|10
|60
|46
|14
|76
|4
|Nottm Forest
|42
|21
|10
|11
|66
|37
|29
|73
|5
|Luton
|44
|20
|12
|12
|62
|48
|14
|72
|6
|Sheff Utd
|44
|19
|12
|13
|56
|44
|12
|69
|7
|Blackburn
|44
|18
|12
|14
|57
|46
|11
|66
|8
|Millwall
|44
|17
|15
|12
|50
|44
|6
|66
|9
|Middlesbrough
|43
|18
|10
|15
|53
|45
|8
|64
|10
|QPR
|44
|18
|9
|17
|58
|56
|2
|63
|11
|Coventry
|44
|17
|12
|15
|58
|56
|2
|63
|12
|Stoke
|44
|17
|10
|17
|55
|48
|7
|61
|13
|West Brom
|44
|16
|13
|15
|47
|45
|2
|61
|14
|Swansea
|43
|16
|12
|15
|54
|59
|-5
|60
|15
|Preston
|44
|14
|16
|14
|45
|54
|-9
|58
|16
|Blackpool
|43
|15
|12
|16
|52
|51
|1
|57
|17
|Bristol City
|44
|14
|10
|20
|57
|75
|-18
|52
|18
|Hull
|44
|14
|8
|22
|40
|48
|-8
|50
|19
|Cardiff
|43
|14
|7
|22
|48
|65
|-17
|49
|20
|Birmingham
|44
|11
|13
|20
|48
|72
|-24
|46
|21
|Reading
|44
|13
|8
|23
|54
|85
|-31
|41
|22
|Peterborough
|44
|8
|10
|26
|38
|84
|-46
|34
|23
|Derby
|44
|13
|13
|18
|43
|52
|-9
|31
|24
|Barnsley
|43
|6
|12
|25
|32
|64
|-32
|30
