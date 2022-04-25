Close menu
Championship
FulhamFulham19:45Nottm ForestNottingham Forest
Venue: Craven Cottage

Fulham v Nottingham Forest

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham43269899386187
2Bournemouth422212866363078
3Huddersfield4421131060461476
4Nottm Forest4221101166372973
5Luton4420121262481472
6Sheff Utd4419121356441269
7Blackburn4418121457461166
8Millwall441715125044666
9Middlesbrough431810155345864
10QPR44189175856263
11Coventry441712155856263
12Stoke441710175548761
13West Brom441613154745261
14Swansea431612155459-560
15Preston441416144554-958
16Blackpool431512165251157
17Bristol City441410205775-1852
18Hull44148224048-850
19Cardiff43147224865-1749
20Birmingham441113204872-2446
21Reading44138235485-3141
22Peterborough44810263884-4634
23Derby441313184352-931
24Barnsley43612253264-3230
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport