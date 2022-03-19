Championship
DerbyDerby County1CoventryCoventry City1

Derby County 1-1 Coventry City: Tom Lawrence penalty salvages point for Rams

By Steve Mather

Coventry striker Matt Godden sends a shot across Derby goalkeeper Ryan Allsop to score his 12th goal of the season
Tom Lawrence's second-half penalty saw Derby County come from behind against Coventry City to salvage an important point in their battle against relegation.

Derby fell behind after 28 minutes through a well-worked goal as Matt Godden exchanged passes with Callum O'Hare before rifling a shot across Ryan Allsop.

The Rams were handed a way back into the game on 66 minutes when talisman Lawrence fired home a penalty after being felled by Ben Sheaf.

Coventry's Viktor Gyokeres missed twice when through on goal and Derby's Louie Sibley hit the post with a late header in a frantic finale, but neither side could claim the win.

The shared points moved Derby slightly closer to safety, and Coventry to within five points of the play-offs, but it would have felt like an unsatisfying result for both.

Derby forced a succession of early corners which came to nothing, while at the other end they failed to clear a corner properly and Curtis Davies' header towards his own goal found its way to Godden, but the Coventry striker could not get enough on the strike to trouble Allsop.

Allsop's opposite number Simon Moore was then forced to tip Ravel Morrison's shot over the bar and save a Lawrence header, before the Rams saw a penalty appeal correctly waved away when Malcolm Ebiowei went to ground too easily following a good run into the box.

The Sky Blues opened the scoring on 28 minutes when Godden found O'Hare before excellently latching on to his return headed pass to fire into the corner of the net.

Derby came out with renewed vigour in the second half and were given the chance to equalise when Lawrence went down under Sheaf's challenge, when there appeared to be minimal contact.

Coventry's Gustavo Hamer was booked for his protests but Lawrence kept his composure with a fine spot-kick into the roof of the net, giving Moore no chance.

Substitute Gyokeres spurned two great chances to win the game for the Sky Blues, blazing over the bar when through on goal and then seeing a second chance saved well by Allsop's boot.

Lawrence and Ebiowei forced Moore into saves from free-kicks before Sibley hit the post with the last chance of the game as Derby moved to within five points of safety.

Line-ups

Derby

Formation 4-3-3

  • 31Allsop
  • 2ByrneBooked at 57mins
  • 33Davies
  • 41CashinSubstituted forEboseleat 61'minutes
  • 26Buchanan
  • 8Bird
  • 5Bielik
  • 42ThompsonSubstituted forPlangeat 45'minutes
  • 32Ebiowei
  • 11MorrisonSubstituted forSibleyat 79'minutes
  • 10Lawrence

Substitutes

  • 3Forsyth
  • 16Stearman
  • 17Sibley
  • 21Roos
  • 36Ebosele
  • 38Knight
  • 48Plange

Coventry

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Moore
  • 14Sheaf
  • 15Hyam
  • 3Clarke-SalterSubstituted forMaatsenat 13'minutes
  • 23DaboBooked at 54mins
  • 8Allen
  • 38HamerBooked at 66mins
  • 27BidwellBooked at 22mins
  • 10O'HareSubstituted forWaghornat 70'minutes
  • 26ShipleySubstituted forGyökeresat 64'minutes
  • 24Godden

Substitutes

  • 9Waghorn
  • 13Wilson
  • 17Gyökeres
  • 18Maatsen
  • 22Reid
  • 30Tavares
  • 36Howley
Referee:
Darren Bond
Attendance:
24,264

Match Stats

Home TeamDerbyAway TeamCoventry
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home15
Away13
Shots on Target
Home6
Away6
Corners
Home7
Away10
Fouls
Home4
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Derby County 1, Coventry City 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Derby County 1, Coventry City 1.

  3. Post update

    Louie Sibley (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Gustavo Hamer (Coventry City).

  5. Post update

    Offside, Derby County. Louie Sibley tries a through ball, but Luke Plange is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Louie Sibley (Derby County) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Malcolm Ebiowei with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Festy Ebosele (Derby County) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Fankaty Dabo (Coventry City).

  9. Post update

    Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Simon Moore.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Malcolm Ebiowei (Derby County) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

  11. Post update

    Hand ball by Gustavo Hamer (Coventry City).

  12. Post update

    Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Simon Moore.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tom Lawrence (Derby County) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

  14. Post update

    Malcolm Ebiowei (Derby County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Ben Sheaf (Coventry City).

  16. Post update

    Offside, Derby County. Max Bird tries a through ball, but Festy Ebosele is caught offside.

  17. Post update

    Lee Buchanan (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Matt Godden (Coventry City).

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ian Maatsen (Coventry City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jamie Allen.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Viktor Gyökeres (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Matt Godden.

Comments

Join the conversation

35 comments

  • Comment posted by nosher, today at 15:35

    Must get a 2 game ban

  • Comment posted by fatbloke5150, today at 15:20

    Fair result. Neither team did enough to win. Never a penalty, but there were two other shouts that could have been, so it all evened itself out.

  • Comment posted by 4 wheels good 2 wheels bad, today at 15:17

    Oh dear, Derby. If you can't beat poverty-stricken Sisu's team of cheaply acquired bargain basement players, god help you.

  • Comment posted by Ramsgate red, today at 15:00

    Derby getting a soft penalty to salvage a draw and i mean soft. Only in with a chance of survival because Reading are so bad.

    • Reply posted by fishler1, today at 15:07

      fishler1 replied:
      100% a penalty I’m afraid.

  • Comment posted by columbo is a cov fan, today at 14:57

    Any team who needs to dive to get a draw deserve to go down . Bye bye derby

  • Comment posted by GorbleGorble, today at 14:57

    Derby look doomed. Don't worry about it though, I'm a Birmingham fan, we've had our seasons in the third tier, and look at us now. Maybe in 10 to 20 years you too can still be looking over your shoulder in March instead of already resigned to relegation. Chin up.

  • Comment posted by LIQUIDATION IS PERMANENT , today at 14:51

    Derby are making a Decent fight for Survival

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 14:50

    Usual not at all hysterically pro-Derby bias from the BBC

    • Reply posted by Louise, today at 14:56

      Louise replied:
      Where? There are 4 sparse paragraphs at the minute. Derby described as being able to "salvage an important point in their battle." Whereas Coventry were described as creating "a well-worked goal." No hysteria?

  • Comment posted by red ted, today at 14:48

    Must be horrible being a direby supporter, seeing what's happening at the mighty Nottingham Forest. Playing Liverpool tomorrow, next season regular fixture, UREDS!.

  • Comment posted by frazer, today at 14:44

    Fair result but no good for either side really - particularly feel for Derby - such great team spirit - hope you stay up - but whatever keep the faith - all cov fans have been there
    As for city - they have had a great season but need to build in the summer if they have hopes of playoffs next year - finishing just not good enough

  • Comment posted by ellie, today at 14:43

    Wow, although it seemed unfair that Wycombe got relegated at the expense of Derby not being deducted points last season, I'm really hoping they go down now after seeing that diving all game. It would only be fair that Lawrence gets a 2 game ban.

    • Reply posted by rss, today at 15:05

      rss replied:
      I'd love it if Derby went down, love it.

  • Comment posted by Ftm1973 32 mins, today at 14:43

    They'll be playing us next year

  • Comment posted by krispa, today at 14:40

    The non Derby biased write up: “Lawrence’s cynical cheating rescued a point for relegation bound Derby. After firing blanks for most of the game Lawrence did what he does best and executed the perfect dive, conning a ref who was itching to help Derby out. Despite celebrating like they won the UCL Derby remain in the bottom two and nailed on for league one”.

    • Reply posted by Louise, today at 14:45

      Louise replied:
      A biased comment about an allegedly biased write up. Oh, the irony!

  • Comment posted by Travis_Bickle, today at 14:40

    Another 2 points gone Derby

    • Reply posted by spud, today at 14:52

      spud replied:
      The hapless referee did his best to help. Lawrence should have been booked for simulation. A stunt man would have been proud of that dive.

  • Comment posted by Redacted001, today at 14:40

    Might not have been a win but its still another vital point for Derby, I hope they get enough from their final 7 games to stay up.

  • Comment posted by Dommo, today at 14:40

    I hope Derby manage to avoid relegation, it would be remarkable achievement for Wayne Rooney and his squad.

    • Reply posted by Dr Foxtrot, today at 15:12

      Dr Foxtrot replied:
      🙈

  • Comment posted by Claxtons, today at 14:40

    Hopefully Wayne Rooney doesn’t complain about reffing decisions today. Never a penalty in a million years, thought the ref was blowing to book him for simulation instead.

  • Comment posted by colin, today at 14:39

    Hopefully Tom Lawrence will be banned for 3 games for diving like Matty Godden was earlier in the season

    • Reply posted by spud, today at 14:47

      spud replied:
      We can thank Marco Silva for that. Another incompetent official who needs to hang up his whistle.

  • Comment posted by Sir Lee, today at 14:39

    1-1 probably a fair result overall, but absolute joke of a penalty. Derby fans probably earned it for their team with their constant moaning at every decison. Ebiowei the best player I've seen against us in a long time. Wondering what he'd be worth as he's far too good to be playing in the third tier next season.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham37238690325877
2Bournemouth36209758312769
3Luton381891154411363
4Huddersfield391712105142963
5Blackburn3917111149381162
6Sheff Utd3817101152401261
7QPR37178125345859
8Middlesbrough37178124840859
9Nottm Forest3616101053351858
10Millwall381512113935457
11Coventry381510134946355
12West Brom381411134035553
13Blackpool371410134241152
14Preston381215114044-451
15Stoke381310154744349
16Swansea37139154152-1148
17Cardiff38137184556-1146
18Bristol City39137194867-1946
19Birmingham391012174258-1642
20Hull39118203242-1041
21Reading38107214373-3031
22Barnsley38610222854-2628
23Derby391113153845-725
24Peterborough3758242975-4623
View full Championship table

