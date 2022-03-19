Championship
DerbyDerby County12:30CoventryCoventry City
Venue: Pride Park Stadium, England

Derby County v Coventry City

Championship

Line-ups

Derby

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 31Allsop
  • 2Byrne
  • 33Davies
  • 41Cashin
  • 26Buchanan
  • 5Bielik
  • 42Thompson
  • 32Ebiowei
  • 8Bird
  • 10Lawrence
  • 11Morrison

Substitutes

  • 3Forsyth
  • 16Stearman
  • 17Sibley
  • 21Roos
  • 36Ebosele
  • 38Knight
  • 48Plange

Coventry

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Moore
  • 15Hyam
  • 14Sheaf
  • 3Clarke-Salter
  • 23Dabo
  • 8Allen
  • 38Hamer
  • 27Bidwell
  • 10O'Hare
  • 24Godden
  • 26Shipley

Substitutes

  • 9Waghorn
  • 13Wilson
  • 17Gyökeres
  • 18Maatsen
  • 22Reid
  • 30Tavares
  • 36Howley
Referee:
Darren Bond

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham37238690325877
2Bournemouth35199756312566
3Huddersfield381712951401163
4Blackburn3817101149381161
5Luton371791153411260
6QPR37178125345859
7Middlesbrough37178124840859
8Nottm Forest3616101053351858
9Sheff Utd3716101150401058
10Millwall371512103934557
11Coventry37159134845354
12West Brom371411124034653
13Blackpool371410134241152
14Preston381215114044-451
15Swansea36138154152-1147
16Stoke371210154644246
17Cardiff38137184556-1146
18Bristol City38127194767-2043
19Hull38118193241-941
20Birmingham381011174258-1641
21Reading37106214373-3030
22Barnsley37610212852-2428
23Derby381112153744-724
24Peterborough3758242975-4623
View full Championship table

