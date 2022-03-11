Last updated on .From the section Fulham

Renovation work began on Craven Cottage's Riverside Stand in 2019

Fulham's renovated Riverside Stand at Craven Cottage will be reopened this summer.

The club will open the lower tier of the new stand, with a full opening due in 2023.

Work began on the development, which will increase the attendance from 25,700 to 29,600, in 2019.

But work has been delayed during the coronavirus pandemic and Fulham Pier is also due to open next year.

The plans, which were first announced in 2011, were submitted in 2012 and given planning permission in 2013.

Fulham are 14 points clear at the top of the Championship, with 76 points from 35 games, and are on course for promotion back to the Premier League.

"During the 2022/23 campaign season tickets will become available in the lower tier on a single season basis, providing the first opportunity for supporters to experience the new stand," the club said in a statement on their website external-link .

"The new Riverside Stand will provide some of the very best seats Craven Cottage has ever had to offer, allowing unprecedented views of the matchday action."

"Current Season Ticket Holders who previously had a seat in the former Riverside Stand prior to the project beginning in 2019 will be prioritised to purchase seats in the new stand."