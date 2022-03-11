Last updated on .From the section Ipswich

George Edmundson began his career at Oldham and played 17 times under Steven Gerrard at Rangers before joining Ipswich

Ipswich defender George Edmundson will be out of action for the "foreseeable" future with an ankle injury, according to manager Kieran McKenna.

Centre-back Edmundson, 24, suffered the injury in Town's 2-0 win over Lincoln in League One on Tuesday.

He has played in 32 of Ipswich's 37 league games this season having signed from Scottish Premiership side Rangers in the summer.

McKenna said Edmundson is "touch and go" to play again this season.

"George Edmundson picked up an ankle injury which will unfortunately leave him out for quite some time," McKenna said. external-link

"We were worried it'd require surgery but luckily it's not looking like that is the case. He's done some quite heavy ligament damage so he'll be out for the foreseeable."

Ipswich are ninth in League One, three points outside the play-off places ahead of Saturday's home game against Portsmouth.