Glen Kamara (second right) Slavia Prague's Ondrej Kudela (right) had a heated exchange

Slavia Prague defender Ondrej Kudela has dropped his appeal against a 10-match ban for racially abusing Rangers' Glen Kamara and said: "I'm so sorry."

The Czech Republic international made no mention of what he said but admitted that he should not have approached the midfielder in the Europa League tie.

Kudela discovered this week that he would not face criminal charges over the incident at Ibrox on 18 March 2021.

A hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport had been likely in April.

Kudela had denied the allegation following the incident with midfielder Kamara during the match in Glasgow.

But a statement by his law firm, Urban & Hedjuk, posted on the Slavia website, confirmed that its client had withdrawn the appeal.

"I am glad that this line of the story is over," the players said. "The whole case has been going on for a long time, but I just want to focus on football.

"I would like to close it definitively, so after a long deliberation and agreement with the club, I told my lawyers to stop the ongoing international sports arbitration."

The 34-year-old, whose suspension ruled him out of the Euro 2020 finals, added: "I realise that it was a mistake to go to Glen Kamara at all and tell him anything. There were emotions in the match and unfortunately I can't take it back now. I'm so sorry."

Kamara, who was banned for three games for punching Kudela in the tunnel, was also told this week that he would not face any criminal charges.

The Finland international's lawyer, Aamer Anwar, said on Twitter earlier this week: "The Crown advised my client that they believed there 'was sufficient admissible evidence to warrant a prosecution' against Mr Kudela, but he would have faced summary court proceedings and extradition was not a viable option for the Scottish-authorities.

"My client is happy the matter is at an end. Racism should have no hiding place in football and he's deeply grateful to his teammates, club and fans from across the football world for their support."